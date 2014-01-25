How much will a Super Bowl ticket cost on game day?

Right Move
EOG Dedicated
Rail? Anyone else? See they are down to $1500 online right now. What's the likely get in price on Sunday?
it wouldn't be very fun sitting though a game if the temps fall below 20 degrees.
there is no tailgating so pointless of going sons
I could tell you have never been to the east coast...why don't u go F yourself u jerk offabout 500, New Jersey is not a resort destination, it is an utter sewer like most of the East coast is.
I sat through 5 degrees for the Titans game, low 30s and high 20s are no problem
i have a feeling there will be a LOT of empty seats in the second half
You'll get in for 300. Combine stadium accessibility (lack of) with weather and starting time and you have the makings for a late collapse in the ticket price. Don't overlook that people will be in Manhattan drinking and just decide to stay where they are
2013- 1000
2012- 350 top get in
newrlean-colts- 100
Atlanta-Denver n window for 350 all day
Going to the Super Bowl is very overrated IMO. I went to Denver's last Super Bowl in Miami when they blew out Atlanta. It wasn't worth the price which back then in 1999 my ticket had a face value of $300. Much better to sit at home and watch it on TV, especially with this weather (and I could be at the stadium in 30 minutes if I wanted to go). Why piss away 1k or whatever it is to watch the game with a so-so seat and sit in the cold?
TREMENDOUS post. Sure, drop 4 figures to sit outside and watch two teams you don't even root for so you can listen to Bruno Mars or whoever is singing at halftime. No thanks. I'll get a perfect view of the game on TV and enjoy it with friends, avoiding the cold and the absurd traffic that will assuredly be all over the place to get to the stadium. Parking alone may be another 100+. If the Dolphins were in the game, I would consider it, but why people pay this type of money to watch a team they don't even root for will never make sense to me.Why go to a concert when you can listen to the album at home? Why go to a night club when you can drink and dance in your underwear at home? Why go to a nice restaurant when you can stove top at home?
Uhhh....Life experiences?
Did you think you would be able to get in the National Championship game this year for next to nothing? The market collapsed before game time. I have been to 12 Super Bowls and I have seen it where you could not get a ticket for any money like NE GB in NO in 96, NYG TB in 91, and I have also seen the market shit the bed an hour before the game. When the Giants played the Pats in Arizona the tickets were going for 400 an hour before game time. Not a question of what people can afford it is a question of if they want to sit in the cold for a football game that begins at 6:30 at a stadium that is a pain in the ass to get to. Much depends on how cold it is.No way you are getting in for 300. Maybe 1000 and I doubt that, the SB is the hardest ticket in sports next to Masters. .
