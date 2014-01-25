How much will a Super Bowl ticket cost on game day?

l is very overrated IMO. I went to Denver's

last Super Bow

l in Miami when they b

lew out At

lanta. It wasn't worth the price which back then in 1999 my ticket had a face va

lue of $300. Much better to sit at home and watch it on TV, especia

l

ly with this weather (and I cou

ld be at the stadium in 30 minutes if I wanted to go). Why piss away 1k or whatever it is to watch the game with a so-so seat and sit in the co

ld?