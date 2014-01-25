How much will a Super Bowl ticket cost on game day?

Rail? Anyone else? See they are down to $1500 online right now. What's the likely get in price on Sunday?
 
Re: How much will one be able to buy a Super Bowl ticket on game day?

Re: How much will one be able to buy a Super Bowl ticket on game day?

about 500, New Jersey is not a resort destination, it is an utter sewer like most of the East coast is.
 
Re: How much will one be able to buy a Super Bowl ticket on game day?

Re: How much will one be able to buy a Super Bowl ticket on game day?

With the nfl using dynamic pricing and higher face values this trend has markets going from hi to low instead of low to hi.
 
Re: How much will one be able to buy a Super Bowl ticket on game day?

Re: How much will one be able to buy a Super Bowl ticket on game day?

it wouldn't be very fun sitting though a game if the temps fall below 20 degrees.
 
Re: How much will one be able to buy a Super Bowl ticket on game day?

Re: How much will one be able to buy a Super Bowl ticket on game day?

mrbowling300 said:
it wouldn't be very fun sitting though a game if the temps fall below 20 degrees.
I sat through 5 degrees for the Titans game, low 30s and high 20s are no problem
 
Re: How much will one be able to buy a Super Bowl ticket on game day?

Re: How much will one be able to buy a Super Bowl ticket on game day?

there is no tailgating so pointless of going sons
 
Re: How much will one be able to buy a Super Bowl ticket on game day?

Re: How much will one be able to buy a Super Bowl ticket on game day?

AK said:
there is no tailgating so pointless of going sons
Its the Super Bowl, tailgating is not necessary. If you need to be drunk walking into the stadium then the Super Bowl is probably not for you.
 
dogball

EOG Master
Re: How much will one be able to buy a Super Bowl ticket on game day?

Re: How much will one be able to buy a Super Bowl ticket on game day?

Where do you see listed for 1500
 
Re: How much will one be able to buy a Super Bowl ticket on game day?

Re: How much will one be able to buy a Super Bowl ticket on game day?

Prices are dropping now. Corp money doesn't want to sit outside.
 
Re: How much will one be able to buy a Super Bowl ticket on game day?

Re: How much will one be able to buy a Super Bowl ticket on game day?

I think it will drop to $1,000 maybe but doubt it.It appears to be a very safe area with almost no crime so im sure it will attract more people to the local area to watch in bars and stuff
 
pbovi

EOG Dedicated
Re: How much will one be able to buy a Super Bowl ticket on game day?

Re: How much will one be able to buy a Super Bowl ticket on game day?

You'll get in for 300. Combine stadium accessibility (lack of) with weather and starting time and you have the makings for a late collapse in the ticket price. Don't overlook that people will be in Manhattan drinking and just decide to stay where they are
 
Re: How much will one be able to buy a Super Bowl ticket on game day?

Re: How much will one be able to buy a Super Bowl ticket on game day?

500 is nothing to people in Manhattan. Half the businesses there make you pay in cash so the average person there probably has that much in his pocket.
 
fifty cint

EOG Dedicated
Re: How much will one be able to buy a Super Bowl ticket on game day?

Re: How much will one be able to buy a Super Bowl ticket on game day?

railbird said:
about 500, New Jersey is not a resort destination, it is an utter sewer like most of the East coast is.
I could tell you have never been to the east coast...why don't u go F yourself u jerk off
 
Re: How much will one be able to buy a Super Bowl ticket on game day?

Re: How much will one be able to buy a Super Bowl ticket on game day?

going to games is very -ev.
 
Re: How much will one be able to buy a Super Bowl ticket on game day?

Re: How much will one be able to buy a Super Bowl ticket on game day?

Right Move said:
I sat through 5 degrees for the Titans game, low 30s and high 20s are no problem
The game is attended by corporate primadona's. ...they don't want to be cold. I sat thru the winter classic hockey game (wings vs leafs)....it was snowy...windy....and 10 degrees.....I had my snow suit on....and I still froze. I don't know how the people of Green Bay do it????
 
Re: How much will one be able to buy a Super Bowl ticket on game day?

Re: How much will one be able to buy a Super Bowl ticket on game day?

i have a feeling there will be a LOT of empty seats in the second half
 
Re: How much will one be able to buy a Super Bowl ticket on game day?

Re: How much will one be able to buy a Super Bowl ticket on game day?

If only I could get a cheaper flight out there I would go, not to mention hotels aren't cheap. I have $200 sunk into a flight and hotel in Vegas so I will probably stick with that plan.
 
Re: How much will one be able to buy a Super Bowl ticket on game day?

Re: How much will one be able to buy a Super Bowl ticket on game day?

milwaukeemike said:
i have a feeling there will be a LOT of empty seats in the second half
when the seahawks suffocate them :lightbulb:
 
Tyrone

EOG Veteran
Re: How much will one be able to buy a Super Bowl ticket on game day?

Re: How much will one be able to buy a Super Bowl ticket on game day?

railbird said:
about 500, New Jersey is not a resort destination, it is an utter sewer like most of the East coast is.
Regardless rail you are not getting a ticket for $500. The only time Ive seen them that low in the last 20 years was during the 2002 SB, which was less than 4 months after 9/11. I think you could find an upper deck around 1200 and plan on spending close to 2000 for lower level end zone or 2nd and 3rd level. Just my opinion but I think Im closer to real figures than the resident past posting ticket scalper.
 
SlipperyPete

EOG Dedicated
Re: How much will one be able to buy a Super Bowl ticket on game day?

Re: How much will one be able to buy a Super Bowl ticket on game day?

The New York area has like 20 million people. Quite a few can afford several grand for a rare event like the SB
 
Tyrone

EOG Veteran
Re: How much will one be able to buy a Super Bowl ticket on game day?

Re: How much will one be able to buy a Super Bowl ticket on game day?

pbovi said:
You'll get in for 300. Combine stadium accessibility (lack of) with weather and starting time and you have the makings for a late collapse in the ticket price. Don't overlook that people will be in Manhattan drinking and just decide to stay where they are
No way you are getting in for 300. Maybe 1000 and I doubt that, the SB is the hardest ticket in sports next to Masters. .
 
Re: How much will one be able to buy a Super Bowl ticket on game day?

Re: How much will one be able to buy a Super Bowl ticket on game day?

2013- 1000
2012- 350 top get in
newrlean-colts- 100
Atlanta-Denver n window for 350 all day
 
Re: How much will one be able to buy a Super Bowl ticket on game day?

Re: How much will one be able to buy a Super Bowl ticket on game day?

Seatgeek is showing $1430 for cheapest right now and supposedly Monday is when many tickets should hit the market as people start getting them in hand. If prices continue down who knows it might encourage some people to consider going whereas a $3000 get in price might have chased a lot of buyers away.
 
Re: How much will one be able to buy a Super Bowl ticket on game day?

Re: How much will one be able to buy a Super Bowl ticket on game day?

railbird said:
about 500, New Jersey is not a resort destination, it is an utter sewer like most of the East coast is.
I see Rail is feeling better today....no runny nose?

Stay in Cali....you would be like a duck out of water on the east coast....
 
Tyrone

EOG Veteran
Re: How much will one be able to buy a Super Bowl ticket on game day?

Re: How much will one be able to buy a Super Bowl ticket on game day?

railbird said:
2013- 1000
2012- 350 top get in
newrlean-colts- 100
Atlanta-Denver n window for 350 all day
You are NUTS. Last Superbowl I went to was in Dallas, and you could have sold one of those tickets that has a blocked view for $3000. I bought 2 tickets for $1500 each and ended up sellin a SINGLE to a broker for $3500 because my friends ended up with 2 together for more than 5k. I unlike you dont sit in California trying to hustle tickets via your scalping network. You have no idea what you are talking about. Ill Take 50, $300 tickets right now. Ill fly to NYC and come back with close to 100k. Go find them big boy!
 
Re: How much will one be able to buy a Super Bowl ticket on game day?

Re: How much will one be able to buy a Super Bowl ticket on game day?

Going to the Super Bowl is very overrated IMO. I went to Denver's last Super Bowl in Miami when they blew out Atlanta. It wasn't worth the price which back then in 1999 my ticket had a face value of $300. Much better to sit at home and watch it on TV, especially with this weather (and I could be at the stadium in 30 minutes if I wanted to go). Why piss away 1k or whatever it is to watch the game with a so-so seat and sit in the cold?
 
Re: How much will one be able to buy a Super Bowl ticket on game day?

Re: How much will one be able to buy a Super Bowl ticket on game day?

Doughboy said:
Going to the Super Bowl is very overrated IMO. I went to Denver's last Super Bowl in Miami when they blew out Atlanta. It wasn't worth the price which back then in 1999 my ticket had a face value of $300. Much better to sit at home and watch it on TV, especially with this weather (and I could be at the stadium in 30 minutes if I wanted to go). Why piss away 1k or whatever it is to watch the game with a so-so seat and sit in the cold?
Why go to a concert when you can listen to the album at home? Why go to a night club when you can drink and dance in your underwear at home? Why go to a nice restaurant when you can stove top at home?

Uhhh....Life experiences?
 
Tyrone

EOG Veteran
Re: How much will one be able to buy a Super Bowl ticket on game day?

Re: How much will one be able to buy a Super Bowl ticket on game day?

I was at the SB in Miami when INDY destroyed Chicago. Actually snuck in the floor with the suites but my friend couldnt get in. ,I being a true friend left that area to assist him get in and neither one of us could get back in there, so I had to go sit in my seats and got stuck in the rain......MISERABLE! As far as watching football you are right its no big deal, but the parties, atmoshphere, things to do prior to the game is one of the funnest things you can do. But you either have to have juice for tickets into the parties, juice the doorman, or know how to hustle your way through security. Thats the most fun!
 
Tyrone

EOG Veteran
Re: How much will one be able to buy a Super Bowl ticket on game day?

Re: How much will one be able to buy a Super Bowl ticket on game day?

I had no desire to go to NYC for this one beacuse of the cold but if Railbird can get 50 tickets for 15k and 299 of them arent in the last row of the endzone, it would be worth the fun to go hustle and have a blast. But just like Fishguts wouldnt bet 10k he would be + money after dropping 200k in a machine, Rail cant perform either.

Mostly cloudy, chance of showers. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the low 30s.

[h=3]Day Feb 2[/h]
39[SUP]?F[/SUP]High
Scattered Showers

Chance of rain:60% Wind: NW at 8 mph Humidity:71% UV Index:1 - Low Sunrise: 7:05 am Moonrise: 8:29 am
 
Doughy

Doughy

2
Re: How much will one be able to buy a Super Bowl ticket on game day?

Re: How much will one be able to buy a Super Bowl ticket on game day?

Teddy kgb said:
Why go to a concert when you can listen to the album at home? Why go to a night club when you can drink and dance in your underwear at home? Why go to a nice restaurant when you can stove top at home?

Uhhh....Life experiences?
TREMENDOUS post. Sure, drop 4 figures to sit outside and watch two teams you don't even root for so you can listen to Bruno Mars or whoever is singing at halftime. No thanks. I'll get a perfect view of the game on TV and enjoy it with friends, avoiding the cold and the absurd traffic that will assuredly be all over the place to get to the stadium. Parking alone may be another 100+. If the Dolphins were in the game, I would consider it, but why people pay this type of money to watch a team they don't even root for will never make sense to me.
 
Re: How much will one be able to buy a Super Bowl ticket on game day?

Re: How much will one be able to buy a Super Bowl ticket on game day?

Thanks for the heads Duh-boy you gave me a great idea, I was going to take the wife and kids camping but instead I'll just set up the tents in the back yard and when their a sleep Ill put frozen fish on their hook and when they wake up I'll yell Hook Up!!!!
lTREMENDOUS idea...
 
Re: How much will one be able to buy a Super Bowl ticket on game day?

Re: How much will one be able to buy a Super Bowl ticket on game day?

Why go to Vegas when I can play cards online at HRwager? Live Dealer and no air fare!!

TREMENDOUS idea
 
Tyrone

EOG Veteran
Re: How much will one be able to buy a Super Bowl ticket on game day?

Re: How much will one be able to buy a Super Bowl ticket on game day?

But Teddy that would be -ev. As Viejo says, Everyone dies......but not everyone lives. Let the boring sit home, with their 30 pack on sale at 7-11, the Sams club double bagger of chips and salsa and PRETEND they were there. Some dont get having fun costs money.
 
Re: How much will one be able to buy a Super Bowl ticket on game day?

Re: How much will one be able to buy a Super Bowl ticket on game day?

The family was expecting a trip to Hawaii but I told them I had a better idea and came home with brochures and we sat around and looked thru them it was TREMENDOUS!!!
 
pbovi

EOG Dedicated
Re: How much will one be able to buy a Super Bowl ticket on game day?

Re: How much will one be able to buy a Super Bowl ticket on game day?

Tyrone said:
No way you are getting in for 300. Maybe 1000 and I doubt that, the SB is the hardest ticket in sports next to Masters. .
Did you think you would be able to get in the National Championship game this year for next to nothing? The market collapsed before game time. I have been to 12 Super Bowls and I have seen it where you could not get a ticket for any money like NE GB in NO in 96, NYG TB in 91, and I have also seen the market shit the bed an hour before the game. When the Giants played the Pats in Arizona the tickets were going for 400 an hour before game time. Not a question of what people can afford it is a question of if they want to sit in the cold for a football game that begins at 6:30 at a stadium that is a pain in the ass to get to. Much depends on how cold it is.
 
Re: How much will one be able to buy a Super Bowl ticket on game day?

Re: How much will one be able to buy a Super Bowl ticket on game day?

like I said above, I've been to the Super Bowl and it wasn't worth it. I've had a better time most years watching it with friends. But hey, if you guys like to drop a thousand and get to revel in the atmosphere of rich folks who don't give a damn about the game itself or root for the teams, and are primarily there just to socialize, then that is awesome.
 
Re: How much will one be able to buy a Super Bowl ticket on game day?

Re: How much will one be able to buy a Super Bowl ticket on game day?

Hey Dough I just read where you hooked up with Skins brother for a couple beers, why didnt you two just Skype from home? Beers would have been cheaper and no wasted gas or tip for the waitress...

That would have been TREMENDOUS
 
Tyrone

EOG Veteran
Re: How much will one be able to buy a Super Bowl ticket on game day?

Re: How much will one be able to buy a Super Bowl ticket on game day?

pbovi said:
Did you think you would be able to get in the National Championship game this year for next to nothing? The market collapsed before game time. I have been to 12 Super Bowls and I have seen it where you could not get a ticket for any money like NE GB in NO in 96, NYG TB in 91, and I have also seen the market shit the bed an hour before the game. When the Giants played the Pats in Arizona the tickets were going for 400 an hour before game time. Not a question of what people can afford it is a question of if they want to sit in the cold for a football game that begins at 6:30 at a stadium that is a pain in the ass to get to. Much depends on how cold it is.
Funny you mentioned both of the superbowls. I sat at 2nd level 10 yard line at NE GB, fucking Harly Davidson 1/2 time show about asphyxiated me, paid like $1200 and if I recall game ended on 14 and GB was 14. The 91 was my first SB, with NYG and Bills, (norwood wide right). This was doing the Kuwait invasion with IRAQ and terroist threats abound there were tickets everywhere. The gentleman in the room next to me was no other than SEN. Jack Kemp (former bills player) and my friend (runs hustler club in vegas now) TRIED o bang DOWNTOWN Julie Brown of MTV fame. Take it one step further we went to the total nude club (Mons Venus) and a stripper started her period on my friends white pants during a lap dance.
Also Whitney Houston sang National Anthem as soon as the Stealth Bombers flew over. Had tears running down my face. Not to be a know it all, but I forgot more about scalping tickets than RB ever knew.
 
Tyrone

EOG Veteran
Re: How much will a Super Bowl ticket cost on game day?

Did you forget the pastel look in the early 90's? Miami vice look? They might not have been white but they were difinitely a loud yellow or light color. I dont give a fuck if they were blue jeans the guy had period juice on his his fress pressed linen slacks that costs about $250 a pair.
 
