How to handicap Cinncinati

lets play jeopardy for 500, see who is smarter
CinncinatiOh my fucking God, I can't even imagine the level of illiteracy is takes to not know how to spell Cincinnati
lets play jeopardy for 500, see who is smarter
CinncinatiOh my fucking God, I can't even imagine the level of illiteracy is takes to not know how to spell Cincinnati
he was offered that 3 yrs ago and passed, i was begging him to play, same with fat fuck artieYou and Kane should post up $1000 each and have a contest. 30 picks each, winner takes all, and the loser never posts here again. You'll both pussy out and not do it, but you should.