How to handicap Cinncinati

railbird

railbird

EOG Master
Its heavy duty wilson balls, its thick air humid, its slow sticky sandy courts, slower conditions than roland garros
 
kane

kane

EOG master

Cinncinati​

Oh my fucking God, I can't even imagine the level of illiteracy is takes to not know how to spell Cincinnati
 
railbird

railbird

EOG Master
26 Then God said, “Let us make mankind in our image, in our likeness, so that they may rule over the fish in the sea and the birds in the sky, over the livestock and all the wild animals,[a] and over all the creatures that move along the ground.”

why cant you figure out Gen 1:26 means the trinity when God says our image
 
railbird

railbird

EOG Master
ZzyzxRoad said:
You and Kane should post up $1000 each and have a contest. 30 picks each, winner takes all, and the loser never posts here again. You'll both pussy out and not do it, but you should.
Click to expand...
he was offered that 3 yrs ago and passed, i was begging him to play, same with fat fuck artie
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top