MrTop said: i have not been following it.. any go to prison?

They are all having their day in court. Started about a week ago. Most fined, put on probation, not allowed around, or communicating with others that assaulted the Capitol that day. We're just getting started. Some of the more dangerous with a history are in jail and will be getting heavier punishment than others. They are dealing with the lightweights currently it appears. There are a couple of guys on Twitter I follow who post the court results every day. Some very interesting so far.