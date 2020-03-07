I do not believe him and he's now with the cheating Red Sox

Former Astros pitcher regrets not being 'brave' enough to speak up during sign-stealing scheme

“You’ve got to be willing to stick up for what you believe in and what you believe is right and what you believe is wrong,” McHugh said Friday. “And I think a lot of the guys on that team, including myself, are looking back now and wishing we had been as brave in the moment as we thought we were beforehand.”​

“To put myself in the shoes of the guys who pitched against us in 2017 and to know that our hitters made that job that much harder that year — it’s hard to swallow. And I feel for them and I understand the anger and I understand when people are mad and pissed off,” McHugh said. “I get it. I’ve been there. I know what it feels like to be out there and feel like a team has your signs. It’s a lonely place.”​