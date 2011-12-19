Re: I have a few plays this evening



Easy Buffalo on the Giants





8-6



most losses were just sacks of corn..No losses on buffalo..up on pelt plays as well.



I played giants and falcons under 49 at open I will wait and play the over after the first drive of the game stalls..We will see a 44 and we will play the middle.

One pelt each way.

One sack of corn on the giants

One pelt on atl/pitt teaser..7point...one pelt.