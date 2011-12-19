I have a few plays this evening

Re: I have a few plays this evening

Thanks, Chief Picking Games
 
Re: I have a few plays this evening

Thank you House picks......If you were around during my days on the village we would have shared many of scalps
 
Re: I have a few plays this evening

We have been blessed by good fortunes this evening. I will now feast on buffalo and fish.
 
Re: I have a few plays this evening

I put one Buffalo on the team total. And I put one Buffalo on SD.

If i would have lost I would have sent the braves out to hunt tonight and I would have pulled some fish out of the river.
 
Re: I have a few plays this evening

The tribe has swollen bellies now. They have feasted and now we will have extra pelts for the indian babies that are due in the spring.
 
Re: I have a few plays this evening

I have a couple of small plays.But don't confuse these with the allmighty buffalo plays.
I have put two pelts on Marshall and a sack of corn on Marshall ML.

Even if these were to lose I would still get to keep the meat from my newly won buffalo. And I have a few extra sacks of corn laying around. But I expect to win. And what tribe can't use a few extra pelts?
 
Re: I have a few plays this evening

I believe that my last dance around the fire caused the last fumble. My dances are much more effective then the white man rally cap.
 
Re: I have a few plays this evening

Yes..extra buffalo skins for the tribe.And Corn is vital around these parts. Can never have too much of it. I have been betting on the speed of a jackrabbit or the amount of buffalo on the range for all my years. Betting on these animals is no different. As was shown at the end of the game.
 
Re: I have a few plays this evening

Good work, Chief.

Pelts and corn all around.

Your tribe is lucky to have you.
 
Re: I have a few plays this evening

Chief House thanks you for your praise. I have traveled a great distance to deliver these plays as an offering of peace.
 
Re: I have a few plays this evening

Couple of small plays tonight. Not betting any buffalo or pelts. Not betting any hatchets or bows. We will just betting some veggies from the harvest. Which was very kind to us this fall.

tcu and over @ -2.5 and 48.5-one sack teaser

And at -9.5 and 55.5 - one sack parlay.

Good luck on your gambles tribe.
 
Re: I have a few plays this evening

I have built a large fire and started the scoring dance. I would suggest that others on the over do the same.
 
Re: I have a few plays this evening

Ok I am done with the scoring dance..Now I will start the TCU dance. Probably will not get the parlay..Still want the teaser as not to lose any corn.
 
Re: I have a few plays this evening

Yes corn is good..I have many kernels to fish with. I need 6 sacks of corn to trade with another tribe with unfertile land. Moccassins for my tribe. 2 sacks per pair.
 
Re: I have a few plays this evening

They clearly read the smoke signals. TCU scores for the cover. The tribe is thriving.
 
Re: I have a few plays this evening

Much thanks kid44. Well tribe we have gone 1-1 tonight. But the good news is we did not lose a single kernel of corn. I did however lose a little tread on my mocasins doing the dance of offense around the fire. We will continue the quest for tribe shoes.
 
Re: I have a few plays this evening

Chief House will be risking one pelt tommorow on Colts TT o 17.

I have also locked in Jacksonville plus 7 and the hatchet. I did lock this game in before the hatchet was so costly. That play is worth a pelt and sack of corn. I hopefully will get 4 or 5 pairs of fine tribal shoes if these plays are approved by the pigskin gods.
 
Re: I have a few plays this evening

Chief house will take the two pigskins in college foots tonight
for a pelt and sack of corn.
 
Re: I have a few plays this evening

Not for me Warrior John.

My tribe would lose all their arrowheads.

I am a chief of the people.

Tonight I will take The mighty Falcon which sail high in the sky.

I will take them catching a pigskin and to win this game straight up as well.

One pelt ats. Two sacks of corn ml.
 
Re: I have a few plays this evening

gonna add a small sack of corn play just for the fuck of it

saints first half under 16
 
Re: I have a few plays this evening

Easy Buffalo on the Giants


8-6

most losses were just sacks of corn..No losses on buffalo..up on pelt plays as well.

I played giants and falcons under 49 at open I will wait and play the over after the first drive of the game stalls..We will see a 44 and we will play the middle.
One pelt each way.
One sack of corn on the giants
One pelt on atl/pitt teaser..7point...one pelt.
 
Re: I have a few plays this evening

Buffalo play this moon rise.


The great tan warrior ben henderson.


He is as fast as a coyote and as strong as a buffalo for his weight class. I am hoping to can back the white man up and pummel him.
 
Re: I have a few plays this evening

The tan warrior Henderson was the victor. My next play of battle will be on the dark tan warrior Allistar Overeem inside distance +160.
 
Re: I have a few plays this evening

you crack me up, chief..gl on Overeem..hard not to take him at + odds these days but Dos Santos is one guy I can't bet against..I wonder what the odds will be on the fight not going the distance?that's as close to a sure thing as you will find in sports betting these days..
 
Re: I have a few plays this evening

Jake that bet would cost you about 3 buffalo to win one sack of corn. Its off the plains in my eyes.
 
Re: I have a few plays this evening

Roundball winner with RobertMorris. The tribe will give thanks before the big feast tonight.
 
Re: I have a few plays this evening

Dominick Cruz at UFC 147. Tabernacle can only hunt. Crux can hunt,gather and trap.Risking 3.5 buffalo to win 2. Yes white man. Its a double buffalo play. Have no fear, Cruz is the mightier warrior.
 
Re: I have a few plays this evening

The time for pigskin has drawn near. Much buffalo to be won this season. I do not gamble on the cowhide and am excited the sun is almost red.
 
