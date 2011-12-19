I have a few plays this evening

I have a couple of small plays.But don't confuse these with the allmighty buffalo plays.
I have put two pelts on Marshall and a sack of corn on Marshall ML.
Even if these were to lose I would still get to keep the meat from my newly won buffalo. And I have a few extra sacks of corn laying around. But I expect to win. And what tribe can't use a few extra pelts?
Yes..extra buffalo skins for the tribe.And Corn is vital around these parts. Can never have too much of it. I have been betting on the speed of a jackrabbit or the amount of buffalo on the range for all my years. Betting on these animals is no different. As was shown at the end of the game.
Much thanks kid44. Well tribe we have gone 1-1 tonight. But the good news is we did not lose a single kernel of corn. I did however lose a little tread on my mocasins doing the dance of offense around the fire. We will continue the quest for tribe shoes.
Chief House will be risking one pelt tommorow on Colts TT o 17.
I have also locked in Jacksonville plus 7 and the hatchet. I did lock this game in before the hatchet was so costly. That play is worth a pelt and sack of corn. I hopefully will get 4 or 5 pairs of fine tribal shoes if these plays are approved by the pigskin gods.
most losses were just sacks of corn..No losses on buffalo..up on pelt plays as well.
I played giants and falcons under 49 at open I will wait and play the over after the first drive of the game stalls..We will see a 44 and we will play the middle.
One pelt each way.
One sack of corn on the giants
One pelt on atl/pitt teaser..7point...one pelt.
you crack me up, chief..gl on Overeem..hard not to take him at + odds these days but Dos Santos is one guy I can't bet against..I wonder what the odds will be on the fight not going the distance?that's as close to a sure thing as you will find in sports betting these days..