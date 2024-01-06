I missed you guys

I first want to wish everyone a healthy, safe and happy new year! And apologize to my eog family for not contributing this nfl season. Last year's contest really opened some paid opportunities to showcase my nfl work, so thank you eog family for that opportunity. It looks like another payday for Spartanking! Congratulations on a season well done! My contract did not allow me to participate in any contests or share or reveal on any community. It was a great experience. I'm also not allowed to disclose who I provided my opinions to. It was a pretty big syndicate. I'm hoping that I will be able to take part in the next year's contest. May the ball bounce your way and stay true to you. I'll check back soon. Peace and love.

Your friend,

Big blind