Idea for the NFL's 17th game

From what I've read the NFL will be adding the 17th game beginning the 2021 season. Haven't seen any details on how they will install this extra game.



My idea? Make every 17th game a neutral site location. That means every team will play one game at a neutral site. In addition to games in London, Mexico City, and other stadiums outside the States, I think it would be great if they could play a bunch of these games in college stadiums. Stadiums where an NFL team is not in proximity.



Some ideas for these sites:

Eugene, Oregon

Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Norman, Oklahoma

Iowa City, Iowa

Lincoln, Nebraska

Salt Lake City, Utah

Columbia, Missouri

Fayetteville, Arkansas



I think playing games in these stadiums would be a huge hit. These communities all love football and would pack the venues.



Next question would what formula to use for that 17th opponent. Idea off the top of my head would be to play a team from the opposite conference that finished the same in their division. For instance, the Cardinals finished last in 2019, so if this were being installed next season, they would play a last place team from a AFC division that they are not playing that year. So since they play the AFC East next season, they would either play the Bengals, Jaguars, or Chargers. Then rotate divisions every year.



Thoughts?