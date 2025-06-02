Illinois politicians stick it to the sports betting industry

First, they destroyed horse racing in the state. Now, less than a year after IL had risen up to 2nd in the amount of sports gambling handle by state, they are hell bent on tearing it down. Here comes -115 both ways.
Good
We need offshore stronger after decline.
Wish they ban sportsbetting in USA outside of Nevada and Iowa
Great slots/VP there years ago.............beat them for about 40k, and ran with bad luck.Iowa does figure to benefit from this but the Horseshoe Hammond, about a half mile over the border in IN, just hit the proverbial jackpot.