I'm going to be an ICE Deportation Officer

Wade

Wade

EOG Associate

Messages
22,157
hell ya boyz. I should be getting a bonus.

ice.usajobs.gov

USAJOBS connects job seekers with federal jobs across the United States and around the world as the official employment site for the federal government

Are you ready to defend the homeland? Launch a dynamic and rewarding career as a <b>Deportation Officer</b> with Enforcement Removal Operations (ERO) at ICE! Join a dedicated team safeguarding U.S. borders and upholding immigration laws, playing a <b>key role in defending our nation</b>.
ice.usajobs.gov
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top