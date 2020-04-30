Im going to the beach tommorrow

The city council in Huntington Beach, California, voted Thursday to authorize the city attorney to take legal action against the state for closing down beaches in Orange County.
Gov. Gavin Newsom earlier in the day said a widely expected statewide beach closure wasn't happening, but one that focused on Orange County would go into effect Friday. This came after images captured throngs of people on the sand in Huntington Beach and nearby Newport Beach on a warm weekend.
The city council held an emergency meeting and then went behind closed doors to consider possible action, ultimately giving the city attorney the green light to try to block the governor and the state in a possible attempt to keep the shoreline open to the public.
Many residents who wrote to the council on the topic favored keeping the beaches open and suggested the traditionally Republican city was being punished for being of a different political persuasion than the Democratic governor.
Gov. Gavin Newsom earlier in the day said a widely expected statewide beach closure wasn't happening, but one that focused on Orange County would go into effect Friday. This came after images captured throngs of people on the sand in Huntington Beach and nearby Newport Beach on a warm weekend.
The city council held an emergency meeting and then went behind closed doors to consider possible action, ultimately giving the city attorney the green light to try to block the governor and the state in a possible attempt to keep the shoreline open to the public.
Many residents who wrote to the council on the topic favored keeping the beaches open and suggested the traditionally Republican city was being punished for being of a different political persuasion than the Democratic governor.