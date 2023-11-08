In 5 years, will Joker be considered better than Brick all-time?

raiders72001

raiders72001

John Kelly said:
NBA career points:

LeBron 38,829

Joker 12,281
Look at Joker's last 4 years. 2020-this year. He's putting up better numbers than Brick's best years. Joker can hit from the outside where Brick is scoring all his points off layups and dunks. Give Joker a few more titles and it's a lock.

Brick switching team after team should have an * just like in baseball when you're taking steroids. Brick is doing both.
 
jimmythegreek

jimmythegreek

Consider these players what were they capable of at the stages early in their career if they are peaking, staying healthy, and their variability on their leadership on their current teams. Their roles, their capability during their tenure, and how it changes or stats the same with their nucleus.
 
