Inter Milan vs Real Madrid live

“Inter” stands for Internazionale, meaning international, meaning mostly foreign (non Italian) players.
Inter Milan starting XI (TBC): Handanovic, Achraf, D’Ambrosio, De Vrij, Bastoni, Young, Barella, Gagliardini, Vidal, Martinez, Lukaku.
Only 3 Italian names there.

When I lived in Italy in 1964, international players were a rarity.
Today, almost all Italian teams are ‘Internazionale’. Italian starters are a minority on most Italian teams. Juventus, Milan & others have about the same # of internationals as Internazionale.
My local team, Spezia, just made Serie A for the first time ever. But none of their players are from La Spezia, most are foreigners.
Not much local pride for me there.

Not a coincidence that the national team, the formerly great Azzuri, have really sucked in recent years. Didn’t even qualify for the last World Cup Finals.
 
