Introduction of pre filtration function and activated carbon filter

dingxinda9
EOG Member
Pre filtration function
The prefilter is a good feature of the air purifier. It can also extend the service life of pre filtered HEPA and activated carbon filters. The prefilter is the first line in the air purifier, which captures the largest particles that the primary filter cannot normally achieve. The prefilter is a very convenient feature that prevents debris from entering the next main filter, thereby enhancing the air filtration technology. Prefilters usually have a longer service life because they can be cleaned, vacuumed and replaced when needed. If your air purifier is running all the time, it is recommended to clean the filter at least once a month. Otherwise, pollution such as fur, pollen, dust and hair will get stuck in the pre filter after a period of time, which will greatly reduce the overall performance of the air purifier. A washable filter is a good choice, it will save you a lot of money.
Eventually, after a long cleaning period, the prefilter will wear a lot and clean the air day after day. Therefore, if you want to ensure its safety, purchase a new prefilter and replace the old one if you think it is necessary. Air filtration technologies based on multi-stage filtration, especially air purifiers using pre filters, are more efficient in cleaning air because they do not release anything back into the air and capture all the particles in the filter. Please note that there are several stages of filters that do not have prefilters, which should be taken into account when selecting the air purifier that is most suitable for you.
Look at the image above again and imagine that there is no prefilter that depicts the largest particles. Then, all contamination will go directly into the HEPA filter, and the smaller particles will further enter the activated carbon filter. First of all, pre filters are much cheaper than HEPA and activated carbon filters. Secondly, if all pollutants enter the HEPA filter directly in the first place, it will be greatly lost. Yes, there is a HEPA filter that can be cleaned, but it will wear out quickly. Air purifiers with pre filters have a longer service life and help keep the interior of the air purifier clean and tidy.
Activated carbon filter
Activated carbon filters are very special and tend to remove dust and dirt more efficiently than standard filters. Because they use chemically developed carbon, they can eliminate smaller particles and even eliminate odors. Prefilters and HEPA filters do nothing about odors such as smoke and other odors. If you are a smoker or have a pet at home, the activated carbon filter is a very convenient function in the air purifier. Do you consider purchasing activated carbon or powdered carbonr for filter? If yes, please choose us, because you can buy from us in activated charcoal wholesale bulk, not only that, you will get a discount.
The combination of oxygen and activated carbon will undergo a process of opening the pores between atoms. The basic function of activated carbon is to absorb colored substances and odors in gases and liquids. Due to the nature of the work, the activated carbon filter cannot be cleaned or vacuumed, you can only purchase a new one and replace it. A powerful combination of activated carbon prefilters provides dual filtration and precautions. Nothing will pass through the filter and there will be no gas, dust or odor. Activated carbon filters play an incredible role in air filters, and they are almost never used alone to clean the air.
