Iron ore mining projects - success stories for steel mining companiesn

Taharoa, an isolated and exposed location on the North Island’s west coast, has the largest deposits of ironsand (titanomagnetite) in New Zealand. There was an estimated 300 million tons of concentrate available when the mining project commenced.Ironsand comes from volcanic deposits which have been eroded by coastal action and dispersed along the coast by littoral currents. Taharoa has both wind and waterborne deposits in dunes reaching up to 90 metres (m) in height.The ironsand is mined by a floating cutter suction dredge. The material is then concentrated through cyclonic and magnetic separators, and stored in stockpile heaps. The area has no natural harbour and is subject to storms and waves of up to 11 m high. Therefore, the ironsand concentrate is pumped as a slurry out to a bulk cargo ship tethered to a single point mooring buoy three kilometres (km) from the shore.In terms of value, the ironsand concentrate is a low grade iron ore with 57 per cent iron by weight and 7.6 per cent titanium dioxide. It is exported to places such as Australia, China and Japan.
To mine the ironsand, a small lake is formed. An electro-hydraulically operated cutter suction dredge excavates the sand to a floating trommel screen, which removes particles larger than 2.5 millimetres. Then the sand is pumped as slurry to the floating concentrator building where lighter material is removed before the denser fraction passes through magnetic separators. The concentrated iron slurry is then pumped up to five km where it awaits the arrival of the bulk carrier ship.In 2000 operations moved to the Central area after the Southern mining section was worked out. This involved shifting the 250 tonne dredge, the 450 tonne surge bin and the 1,000 tonne concentration plant two km overland to a new site. Moving the heavy concentrator plant by truck was the largest overland load moved in New Zealand. This was accomplished by using a specially constructed 20-m-wide roadway, which afterwards became an airstrip.
After areas have been mined, the residue tailings are re-shaped to match the natural environment and planted with native grasses or commercial forests. Surface vegetation stripped from the land before mining is stockpiled and re-used during the rehabilitation operations. Once the land has stabilised it is returned to the local owners.New Zealand Steel Mining has a policy of ensuring minimal impact on the environment, recycling water where possible and ensuring minimal effect on aquatic life. The owners have formed a Taharoa Lakes Trust whose responsibility it is to manage and control the use of Lake Taharoa and four smaller lakes. The Trust is responsible for overseeing water, fishing and shooting rights, and boating. The Foreshore and Harbour Kaitiaki Ngāti Mahuta Ki Te Haruru group take care of the local foreshore and southern area of Kawhia Harbour.
The initial shiploading system was built for vessels of 50,000 to 70,000 dead weight tonnage (DWT). By 1978 ships of 150,000 DWT were being used, which required the dual pipelines to increase loading rates. Over the years the pipeline has been gradually extended further off-shore to accommodate these larger vessels.The Taharoa Express 143,000 DWT was built in 1990 and reached the end of its economic life in mid- 2012. On 25 May 2012 a new 175,000 DWT purpose-built bulk carrier Taharoa Destiny arrived at Taharoa and was blessed by the local Māori.In the ship's holds the concentrated ironsand drains easily to a moisture content of less than three per cent by the time it reaches customers in China or Japan. This is similar to that of sand in sand hills. The spheroidal shape of the sand grains allows the easy drainage allowing the free surface water to drain away and be pumped overboard. Clamshell cranes are used to unload the ironsand.
