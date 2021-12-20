Is being 2-for-8 on two-point conversions and going for 2 to win the game at home...

...what they call analytics?

And then the Ravens try to draw the opponent offside which means you are "grab-bagging it."

Call better plays or kick the extra point.
 
It's hard to understand playing your guts out and making a great 4th quarter comeback only to have the game decided on one play or a coin flip.
On top of that asking you're backup QB to roll out and throw on the run.
 
also with new ot rules a tie is in the equation, the ravens could greatly benefit from a tie game, bad decison, bad analytics.
 
I agreed with Harbaugh in the steeler game. But I thought this was a really dumb decision. Baltimore had all the momentum, the packers defense was toast. They had the advantage going into ot, even against rodgers.
 
Loved the decision by Tyler Huntley to tuck it and run for a touchdown to pull his team within one point in the final minute of regulation.

I was okay with the decision to go for 2. but I needed a better play call than a do-or-die throw-and-catch to the tight end.

NFL cornerbacks are lightning-quick in those situations.
 
Team A kicks a field goal to lead 3-0 early.

Team A then scores a touchdown to go ahead 9-0.

Two-point conversion in this spot?

We know in sports betting the number 11 is a lot greater than the number 10.
 
