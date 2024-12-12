Is belichek going to north carolina for the co-eds cuz his coaching staff sucks

Sportsrmylife
Michael lombardi as gm
His son as dc
Patricia as oc
This will be a disaster
Also i read that part of the deal is that when bill leaves his son steve is named head coach.
Belichek hasnt won or done jack shit without brady.
He says he will run the program like a nfl training camp.
I cant wait to see this fall apart
