Is belichek going to north carolina for the co-eds cuz his coaching staff sucks

Michael lombardi as gm
His son as dc
Patricia as oc

This will be a disaster

Also i read that part of the deal is that when bill leaves his son steve is named head coach.

Belichek hasnt won or done jack shit without brady.

He says he will run the program like a nfl training camp.

I cant wait to see this fall apart
 
I was listening to Edelman and Gronk's podcast, they laughed about him taking this job the other day. Recruiting and how rough around the edges he is with pros let alone college kids....
 
