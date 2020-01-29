Is the XFL Back ??? Football year around? Starts Feb 8th

Setting aside the minor detail that nobody asked for it, the XFL is back, baby. Beginning in early February, this latest attempt to make a spring football league work in the U.S. will get underway.
There are four former NC State football players that made a final XFL roster: Jack Tocho, Mike Stevens, Johnathan Alston, and Jalan McClendon. Tocho, Stevens, and McClendon are teammates on the Los Angeles Wildcats, so it looks like that’ll be the team I adopt for two weeks before completely losing interest. Alston plays for the Seattle Dragons.
Tocho is turning himself into the answer to a trivia question, since he also played in the short-lived Alliance of American Football last spring. That league didn’t even get through its 10-game regular season before running out of money and folding. But Tocho was a regular for the Birmingham Iron in the games they did play—truly, I would have to say, a Birmingham Iron legend.
Time will tell if the re-born XFL can do better, but either way, the football promises to be mediocre. The regular season begins on Feb. 8.
 
One of the draws in the NFL is the limited number of games: 256 total regular season games. Compare that to MLB, the NBA or NHL. Commoditize football and you cheapen the product.
 
