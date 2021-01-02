Is Trevor Lawrence still a #1?

Bucky said: I like what Miami has done with Tua/Fitz.



They are getting hit a lot. If one guy takes all those hits / they have to get worn down. A fresh Fitz has to be better at the end of the game than a Tua who is like a boxer who has been getting hit for 12 rounds.



Tua is trying to make plays and you have to credit him for that but he does not have near the dominance in players around him that he had in college so, it is that much harder to make plays.

It was easy in college, play behind a great offensive line, hand the ball off to great RB's, and have all the time in the world to throw to great receivers, he was able to stand in the pocket for as long as he needed to find an open receiver, pretty much the same thing Mac Jones is doing now. Of course in the NFL it's not like that, his decision time is cut in half, you get the ball and have 2-3 seconds to find an open receiver, if there's a knock against him it's been his decision making hasn't been as quick as it needs to be, but the thing that needs to be remembered is that the guy was coming off a major hip injury last year, the injury was bad enough that some teams took him off their draft board, so he recovers from that, then due to Covid has his practices limited and no preseason, he's been learning on the fly, add in no weapons around him and an offensive line starting three rookies, and it's not surprising his play has been uneven at times, but all things considered he's been fine, there's no reason to think he won't grow into the position and be the franchise QB many think he can be.