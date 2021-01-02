Is Trevor Lawrence still a #1?

After the beat down by Ohio State would Jacksonville be making the best move? Could you get two first round #1 picks for the # 1? Two starters out of the deal? Maybe, a wide receiver and a back that can make plays?

What about Kyle Trask? Did he drop about 10 spots?

Going down the same road / did Justin fields move up a lot?

What good is a rookie qb without play makers around him? Almost always a bad offensive line for a team that got a # 1 pick.

Do you think Trevor Lawrence as good is as these guys???


NFL 1st Overall Picks List in History
  • 2020: Joe Burrow.
  • 2019: Kyler Murray.
  • 2018: Baker Mayfield.
  • 2017: Myles Garrett.
  • 2016: Jared Goff.
  • 2015: Jameis Winston.
  • 2014: Jadeveon Clowney.
  • 2013: Eric Fisher.

Happy New Year!
 
He's better than every one of them.

First no-brainer since Peyton.
 
Bucky asks good questions.

In evaluating quarterback play, what percentages do NFL teams place on arm strength, accuracy, decision-making skills, college film, scouting combine results, leadership skills, interviews, etc.?

My suggestion for all 32 NFL teams to evaluate quarterback play: Place a call to RAILBIRD SPORTS.

Bucky said:
What good is a rookie qb without play makers around him?
This is the approach the Dolphins took, last year they drafted their franchise QB, they have very little in the way of playmakers this year, but now they'll get Tua some weapons, between the draft and FA's the offense will look much different next year than this. You've got to get the QB first, then you build around him. If I'm Jax, unless someone makes me an offer I can't refuse, I'm taking Lawrence. He's the best QB prospect I've seen since Andrew Luck
 
I dont like lawerence, his mental motor is slow. his accuracy is marginal. people comp him as Hebert, who i think will regress. both of them do well vs soft teams, and disappear vs good defenses.
 
kane said:
This is the approach the Dolphins took, last year they drafted their franchise QB, they have very little in the way of playmakers this year, but now they'll get Tua some weapons, between the draft and FA's the offense will look much different next year than this. You've got to get the QB first, then you build around him. If I'm Jax, unless someone makes me an offer I can't refuse, I'm taking Lawrence. He's the best QB prospect I've seen since Andrew Luck
Will Tua succeed in the NFL, KANE?

Getting there is only half the battle.
 
John Kelly said:
Will Tua succeed in the NFL, KANE?

Getting there is not even half the battle.
Based on what I've seen, there's no reason for me to think he won't be a good NFL QB, the Dolphins have no weapons, other than Parker at WR who's always hurt and Gisecki at TE, this team is devoid of talent offensively, watch what Miami does this offseason, they'll get some weapons for Tua, then we'll see how he looks next year
 
No brainer going to a team that needs a QB, they really have to pick him. I think there was more doubt around Luck than Lawrence, not a lot, but at least a little bit.
 
John Kelly said:
The Tua/Fitz dynamic was interesting.

More of a father-son friendship than a heated competition.
Yeah, there's no animosity at all between them, Tua has nothing but good things to say about Fitz, and Fitz knew he was keeping the seat warm for Tua, not sure if Fitz comes back next year to be Tua's backup or if he leaves, I know he would like to be a starter somewhere, so if another team offers him a starter's role, he's likely gone, if not, then hopefully he stays here, he's probably the best backup in the league
 
I like what Miami has done with Tua/Fitz.

They are getting hit a lot. If one guy takes all those hits / they have to get worn down. A fresh Fitz has to be better at the end of the game than a Tua who is like a boxer who has been getting hit for 12 rounds.

Tua is trying to make plays and you have to credit him for that but he does not have near the dominance in players around him that he had in college so, it is that much harder to make plays.
 
Bucky said:
After the beat down by Ohio State would Jacksonville be making the best move? Could you get two first round #1 picks for the # 1? Two starters out of the deal? Maybe, a wide receiver and a back that can make plays?

What about Kyle Trask? Did he drop about 10 spots?

Going down the same road / did Justin fields move up a lot?

What good is a rookie qb without play makers around him? Almost always a bad offensive line for a team that got a # 1 pick.

Do you think Trevor Lawrence as good is as these guys???


NFL 1st Overall Picks List in History
  • 2020: Joe Burrow.
  • 2019: Kyler Murray.
  • 2018: Baker Mayfield.
  • 2017: Myles Garrett.
  • 2016: Jared Goff.
  • 2015: Jameis Winston.
  • 2014: Jadeveon Clowney.
  • 2013: Eric Fisher.

Happy New Year!
Far easier to get the QB, then the surrounding pieces. The 2nd QB will be the BYU QB.
 
Bucky said:
I like what Miami has done with Tua/Fitz.

They are getting hit a lot. If one guy takes all those hits / they have to get worn down. A fresh Fitz has to be better at the end of the game than a Tua who is like a boxer who has been getting hit for 12 rounds.

Tua is trying to make plays and you have to credit him for that but he does not have near the dominance in players around him that he had in college so, it is that much harder to make plays.
It was easy in college, play behind a great offensive line, hand the ball off to great RB's, and have all the time in the world to throw to great receivers, he was able to stand in the pocket for as long as he needed to find an open receiver, pretty much the same thing Mac Jones is doing now. Of course in the NFL it's not like that, his decision time is cut in half, you get the ball and have 2-3 seconds to find an open receiver, if there's a knock against him it's been his decision making hasn't been as quick as it needs to be, but the thing that needs to be remembered is that the guy was coming off a major hip injury last year, the injury was bad enough that some teams took him off their draft board, so he recovers from that, then due to Covid has his practices limited and no preseason, he's been learning on the fly, add in no weapons around him and an offensive line starting three rookies, and it's not surprising his play has been uneven at times, but all things considered he's been fine, there's no reason to think he won't grow into the position and be the franchise QB many think he can be.
 
Bucky said:
I like what Miami has done with Tua/Fitz.

They are getting hit a lot. If one guy takes all those hits / they have to get worn down. A fresh Fitz has to be better at the end of the game than a Tua who is like a boxer who has been getting hit for 12 rounds.

Tua is trying to make plays and you have to credit him for that but he does not have near the dominance in players around him that he had in college so, it is that much harder to make plays.
Being the 1st pick, he's supposed to make those players better, else you draft Gardner Minchow. I watch Tua and he is throwing 5 yard passes to the sidelines.
 
One problem for some of these young NFL quarterbacks: They go from being on dominant teams in college (think double-digit favorites) to decided underdogs in the NFL where their teams are projected to win fewer than half their games.

And though the college and pro football fields are the same dimensions, the game -- in terms or power and speed -- is completely different.

As Peyton Manning once said, "In college, every receiver is open; in the NFL, no one is open."
 
FairWarning said:
Being the 1st pick, he's supposed to make those players better, else you draft Gardner Minchow. I watch Tua and he is throwing 5 yard passes to the sidelines.
The Dolphins have one deep threat, and he's always hurt. To show you what he has to work with, these are the Fins receivers this week against Buffalo, they're hoping DeVante Parker can play, but even if he can he's not 100%, so here are the Dolphins healthy wideouts entering a game they need to win to make the playoffs: Mack Hollins, Lynn Bowden, Malcolm Perry, Isaiah Ford, and Kirk Merritt. how many of those guys have you even heard of? That's what Tua has to work with
 
