Is Trevor Lawrence still a #1?

After the beat down by Ohio State would Jacksonville be making the best move? Could you get two first round #1 picks for the # 1? Two starters out of the deal? Maybe, a wide receiver and a back that can make plays?
What about Kyle Trask? Did he drop about 10 spots?
Going down the same road / did Justin fields move up a lot?
What good is a rookie qb without play makers around him? Almost always a bad offensive line for a team that got a # 1 pick.
Do you think Trevor Lawrence as good is as these guys???
NFL 1st Overall Picks List in History
Happy New Year!
What about Kyle Trask? Did he drop about 10 spots?
Going down the same road / did Justin fields move up a lot?
What good is a rookie qb without play makers around him? Almost always a bad offensive line for a team that got a # 1 pick.
Do you think Trevor Lawrence as good is as these guys???
NFL 1st Overall Picks List in History
- 2020: Joe Burrow.
- 2019: Kyler Murray.
- 2018: Baker Mayfield.
- 2017: Myles Garrett.
- 2016: Jared Goff.
- 2015: Jameis Winston.
- 2014: Jadeveon Clowney.
- 2013: Eric Fisher.
Happy New Year!
Last edited: