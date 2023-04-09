Isiah Thomas talks Michael Jordan, Bad Boys and Pistons rebuild

As a Detroit Pistons fan, I got to live through the rise of the Pistons, from when they drafted Isiah Thomas out of IU to how they assembled the Bad Boys team that won back to back NBA titles, and then the demise.The Pistons last victory gave them 17 wins this year, 1 win more than the year before they drafted Isiah.This is an interesting interview with Isiah Thomas from the Detroit News today.