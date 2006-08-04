Isreal hitting Beirut .... here we gooooo

BEIRUT, Lebanon - Israel's pounding of Hezbollah positions across Lebanon expanded Friday with missiles targeting bridges in the Christian heartland north of Beirut for the first time. A top U.N. aid official said air strikes on the main north-south highway risked cutting off Lebanon's "umbilical cord" to the world.



Four civilians were killed and 10 wounded in the air raid, the Lebanese Red Cross said. A Lebanese soldier and four civilians were also killed in air raids near Beirut's airport and southern suburbs, security officials and witnesses said.



Another strike slammed into farm workers loading vegetables into a refrigerator truck near the Lebanon- Syria border later Friday, killing or wounding as many as 40 people, the workers' foreman said.



The Lebanese and Kurdish farm laborers were in a field in a strip of no-man's land along Lebanon's eastern border with Syria, foreman Rabei al-Jabali said.



He said casualties were taken to a hospital in Syria, because roads in Lebanon were cut off by earlier airstrikes.



The broadened bombing came as Hezbollah hammered Israel with more than 120 rockets Friday, killing two people, a day after Hezbollah's leader offered to stop the attacks if Israel ends its airstrikes.



Israel's United Nations ambassador, Dan Gillerman, said that Sheik Hassan Nasrallah's offer of a truce was "a sign of weakness ... and he may be looking for a way out."



Gillerman warned against Hezbollah threats to launch rockets on Israel's commercial center of Tel Aviv. "We are ready for it, and I am sure that he (Nasrallah), as well as his sponsors, realize the consequences of doing something as unimaginable and crazy as that," the Israeli ambassador told CNN.



The destruction of four bridges on the main north-south coastal highway linking Beirut to Syria contributed to further seal Lebanon from the outside world Friday, as the Israeli naval blockade ? along with earlier strikes against the road to the eastern boarder and the capital's international airport ? have largely closed off other access points.



The strikes against the northern highway hindered means of bringing relief supplies into Lebanon, international aid agencies said Friday.



"This is Lebanon's umbilical cord," Christiane Berthiaume of the World Food Program told AP. "This (road) has been the only way for us to bring in aid."