It’s that time of the year - CFB coaching changes

Kind of buried in the NFL games yesterday but the Colorado coach got the axe. Who else won’t survive and who will be looking for greener pastures?
 
CLAY HELTON is a dead man walking at USC.

Smallest group of Trojan fans attended the UCLA game at the Rose Bowl in the 88-year history of the rivalry.

And, oh yes, USC lost to a three-win UCLA team.

With a loss to Notre Dame, USC (5-6) will not make a bowl game for the first time since 2000.
 
..........probably, all SEC coaches survive this year,.. ...unless one of the Mississippi schools do something.
 
John Kelly said:
CLAY HELTON is a dead man walking at USC.

Smallest group of Trojan fans attended the UCLA game at the Rose Bowl in the 88-year history of the rivalry.

And, oh yes, USC lost to a three-win UCLA team.

With a loss to Notre Dame, USC (5-6) will not make a bowl game for the first time since 2000.
Smallest total crowd in this game since 1950.
 
I wonder if this is the year that some bigger program offers Leach a better job, or is he happy at Wash St.

I can see Meyer stepping down if the Buckeyes lose to Mich.
 
I was surprised to read Helton's buyout is north of 15 million. He did tell tell the team Bruin pregame he plans on being coach for a long time. Yikes!
 
Clay Helton will remain Southern California's head coach after the Trojans' first losing season since 2000.

USC athletic director Lynn Swann made the announcement Sunday, one day after the Trojans finished 5-7 with a narrow loss to Notre Dame.
Despite widespread dissatisfaction with Helton among USC's boosters and fans, Swann elected to keep the embattled coach. Nine months ago, Swann
gave a contract extension through 2023 to Helton, who is 32-17 in his first head coaching job.



I'm really not all that surprised after I read how much the buyout is. Same for Malzahn at AUB....no matter how much they want to rid of him they're
not paying 32 million (buyout).
 
Here's all the coaches who have been fired.
Durkin- Maryland
Jinks- bowling green
Petrino- Louisville
Beatty- Kansas (les miles hired)
Lambert- charlotte
Bonamego- CMU
Macintyre- colorado
Sanford-Wku
Kingsbury- texas tech
Fedora- UNC
Withers- Texas state
Whipple- Umass
 
John Kelly said:
Clemson belongs in the SEC.
They're built like an SEC team no doubt, the job Dabo has done there is nothing short of remarkable, the ACC needs Miami and FSU to be top programs for that conference to be good. When you hear SEC, you think football, when you hear ACC, you think hoops
 
I still think Urban is leaving. The moment of celebration with his family seemed pretty heavy for the annual beat down of Michigan.
 
Drnkyourmlkshk said:
Look no further than Fickel at Cincy. Best recruiter in the nation perhaps and has stated he would never leave the state of Ohio
Fickel was their head coach several years ago and things didn't go well, maybe they give him another shot, but I would think OSU looks for a bigger name. Fickel has done a great job this year with Cincinnati no doubt, we'll see.
 
kane said:
Fickel is an Ohio guy, so I get the connection, and maybe he's on their short list, but I think they go after a bigger name.
I’d be stunned if he’s on the short list. But I could be wrong. Could be wrong about Urban leaving this year as well. Perhaps that colossal stomping of Harbaugh May heal those cysts right on up. Man that was a beat down. A thing of beauty.
 
We need a list of probable bowl teams who may lose there coach to greener pastures. There can be some good angles there, just in disruptions.
 
FairWarning said:
We need a list of probable bowl teams who may lose there coach to greener pastures. There can be some good angles there, just in disruptions.
There aren't any yet. Holgersen is rumored to be on the move. Only active coach now that Brohm and Leach are reported as staying put. Id expect Satterfield at App st to make a move now that he has hired a agent.
 
blueline said:
Adios Tee Martin

USC hires Kliff Kingsbury to be offensive coordinator
It looks great on the outside looking in but who knows SC plays on a slow natural field which changes the video game look a little. Naturally he gets right
of first refusal on HC job if Helton eats it again.
 
Akron- Terry Bowden Fired
Kansas State- Bill Snyder- Retired
Georgia Tech- Paul Johnson- Retired
Ohio state- Retired Ryan Day Promoted to HC
App state- Scott Satterfield- Hired by Louisville
ECU- Scott Montgomery- Fired Mike Houston of James Madison hired
Mack Brown hired in the weirdest move ever by UNC
Texas State hired Jake Spivitol
Texas Tech- Matt Wells hired
Utah state- Wells departs
Umass- Whipple fired mostly for using the term rape when discussing officials calls. Walt Bell hired
 
Drnkyourmlkshk said:
Akron- Terry Bowden Fired
Kansas State- Bill Snyder- Retired
Georgia Tech- Paul Johnson- Retired
Ohio state- Retired Ryan Day Promoted to HC
App state- Scott Satterfield- Hired by Louisville
ECU- Scott Montgomery- Fired Mike Houston of James Madison hired
Mack Brown hired in the weirdest move ever by UNC
Texas State hired Jake Spivitol
Texas Tech- Matt Wells hired
Utah state- Wells departs
Umass- Whipple fired mostly for using the term rape when discussing officials calls. Walt Bell hired
Temple's Geoff Collins will be the new head coach at Georgia Tech
 
Collins is a great hire but that offense is going to be ugly in year 1. Going from option to traditional and it is going to get weird. Recruited player for a specific system for who knows how long
 
kane said:
Temple's Geoff Collins will be the new head coach at Georgia Tech
Miami defensive coordinator Manny Diaz will be the new head coach at Temple, this is a crushing blow to the Canes, he's one of the top DC's in the country
 
kane said:
Miami defensive coordinator Manny Diaz will be the new head coach at Temple, this is a crushing blow to the Canes, he's one of the top DC's in the country
Will Manny Diaz take the turnover chain to Philadelphia?


1544767002339.png
 
brians said:
Interesting timing considering Diaz just left. Wonder if they target Kiffin.
Don't know what to make of it, but what a mess. This is just breaking so no names have been mentioned as a replacement, Kiffin is right down the street and I think the fan base would be happy with him, but we'll see what names come up in the next few days. Manny Diaz would have been a logical replacement had this happened a couple weeks ago, but that obviously won't happen.
 
I just thought of a name, Butch Davis. He has history here and was interested in the job before Richt was hired, he's right down the street as well and did a terrific job at FIU this year, he knows the South Florida area as well as anyone, I don't know if UM would have any interest, but I know Butch would
 
A couple of Miami's beat writers have thrown out the name Mario Cristobal, he played at Miami and is an excellent recruiter, he knows the area like the back of his hand, I don't know how good a coach he is, but the guy can flat out recruit, apparently he has a large buyout at Oregon and right now no one knows if he would even be interested, but he is a Miami guy.
 
