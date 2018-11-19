It’s that time of the year - CFB coaching changes

FairWarning
Kind of buried in the NFL games yesterday but the Colorado coach got the axe. Who else won’t survive and who will be looking for greener pastures?
Meyer should walk away. Football and all that comes with it is killing him.Could be a big time job opening up soon. Very soon.
Smallest total crowd in this game since 1950.CLAY HELTON is a dead man walking at USC.
Smallest group of Trojan fans attended the UCLA game at the Rose Bowl in the 88-year history of the rivalry.
And, oh yes, USC lost to a three-win UCLA team.
With a loss to Notre Dame, USC (5-6) will not make a bowl game for the first time since 2000.
From what I’m hearing from a few alumni circles whose info I respect; I’ll be surprised if Meyer is back next year. Win one for the Gipper speach 11am Saturday in Columbus perhaps.Who's next?
Not the worst power 5 this season. That would be the ACC imhoThe Pac-12 was 1-8 in bowl games last season.
More of the same this season?
Clemson belongs in the SEC.
I still think Urban is leaving. The moment of celebration with his family seemed pretty heavy for the annual beat down of Michigan.
Look no further than Fickel at Cincy. Best recruiter in the nation perhaps and has stated he would never leave the state of OhioOSU is a top 5 job in the country, if Urban leaves I wonder who they'll go after
That will go over like a fart in church.Look no further than Fickel at Cincy. Best recruiter in the nation perhaps and has stated he would never leave the state of Ohio
I’d be stunned if he’s on the short list. But I could be wrong. Could be wrong about Urban leaving this year as well. Perhaps that colossal stomping of Harbaugh May heal those cysts right on up. Man that was a beat down. A thing of beauty.Fickel is an Ohio guy, so I get the connection, and maybe he's on their short list, but I think they go after a bigger name.
There aren't any yet. Holgersen is rumored to be on the move. Only active coach now that Brohm and Leach are reported as staying put. Id expect Satterfield at App st to make a move now that he has hired a agent.We need a list of probable bowl teams who may lose there coach to greener pastures. There can be some good angles there, just in disruptions.
Adios Tee Martin
USC hires Kliff Kingsbury to be offensive coordinator
Akron- Terry Bowden Fired
Kansas State- Bill Snyder- Retired
Georgia Tech- Paul Johnson- Retired
Ohio state- Retired Ryan Day Promoted to HC
App state- Scott Satterfield- Hired by Louisville
ECU- Scott Montgomery- Fired Mike Houston of James Madison hired
Mack Brown hired in the weirdest move ever by UNC
Texas State hired Jake Spivitol
Texas Tech- Matt Wells hired
Utah state- Wells departs
Umass- Whipple fired mostly for using the term rape when discussing officials calls. Walt Bell hired
Temple's Geoff Collins will be the new head coach at Georgia Tech
Miami defensive coordinator Manny Diaz will be the new head coach at Temple, this is a crushing blow to the Canes, he's one of the top DC's in the country
Interesting timing considering Diaz just left. Wonder if they target Kiffin.Mark Richt just announced his retirement from coaching, didn't see this coming
Interesting timing considering Diaz just left. Wonder if they target Kiffin.