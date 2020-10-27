It's been a great week for the Washington football team

jimmythegreek
The opening odds start here
Absolutely dominate from pillar to post holding the Dallas Cowboys to a fg in a 25-3 whitewash. The win tied the football team for second place in the NFC Least with the Cowboys at 2-5.
Today, Ron Rivera again is ahead of the odds. Riverboat Ron received his final cancer treatment today and didn't miss a game coaching. Inspiring video of him leaving the hospital. Hope he stays cancer free.
