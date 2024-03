I didnt know this story:



When Rose sped off, the gunman fired nine rounds, hitting Rose’s friend, who sat in the passenger seat, in the neck.



“The car was smoking. I’m laying down, can’t even see the street. My friend is bleeding everywhere. I’m rubbing his leg and saying, ‘It’s gonna be alright, dawg,’” Rose said. “And I’m like, ‘Where you feel it?’ And he said he got hit in the face. I told him, ‘Stay calm. I’m going to call 911, take you to the hospital.’



“I called 911 and I’m like, ‘My dawg just got shot. I’m on Sunset just past Barrington on the 405. Can you tell me where the closest emergency room is?’”



In a moment that can only be described as surreal, the 911 operator, not picking up on Rose’s slang, sent Rose to a veterinarian.