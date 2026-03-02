Jammer's 2026 March Madness Contest

Selection Sunday 2026 is only two weeks away.

We're back at it with the college hoop contest.

The field of "Sweet 16" contestants is all set.

ComptrBob is gracious enough to grade the contest again this year.

Contest #1- Pick one team from each seed line (1 through 16) that you think will go farthest in the tourney.

Like in the past contests, we will have
"weighted round values" as teams advance.

Top 3 posters who accumulate the most points after the final game will win $$.

Round of 64: 1 x seed
Round of 32: 2 x seed
Round of 16: 3 x seed
Round of 8: 4 x seed
Final 4 round: 6 x seed
Championship: 10 x seed

So it will look like this:

Seed #1- Team A
Seed #2- Team B
Seed #3- Team C
all the way down to 16

1st Place- $400
2nd Place- $250
3rd Place- $100

Contest #2- Pick your Sweet 16 teams

Tiebreaker will be the contestant who comes closest to the most combined points in the two Final 4 games

So it would look like this:

Sweet 16:
East- 4 teams
West- 4 teams
South- 4 teams
Midwest- 4 teams

Sweet 16 Winner- $150

Contest #3- Pick your Final 4 teams

$50 bonus for correctly picking the Final 4

Contest #4- pick the poster who you think will win the contest (most points)

$25 bonus for picking the poster who wins that contest.

Contest #5- POD contest- 4 people per POD- beat the other 3 people in your POD (most points)

POD winners- $75

****** ComptrBob will let everyone know the best way to post selections to make it easier for grading.

Any questions?

There is plenty of time to hash things out.
 
This year's PODS will represent the 1991/92 Duke National Championship Team.
This team beat Kentucky in an epic Elite 8 game and then went on to beat Michigan in the finals.
Back-to-Back titles for Duke,

Christian Laettner POD- Railbird, Valuist, Viejo Dinasour, Brokerstip

Coach K POD- Computer Bob, Woodrow Wilson, Almost Alright, Bomzee

Bobby Hurley POD- Sharky99, Murphy's Best, Neveragain, Trytrytry

Grant Hill POD- Heim, Wade, Nut6, Cheapseats

Would always be nice to see some side bets!

Good Luck to all!!
 
For convenience, I'll list the tournament teams/seeding after Selection Sunday, March 15, 2026.

As designed by Jammer, please list your picks in following order (use full team name and/or nickname):

Contest #1: Choose one team (that you think will go farthest in the tournament) from each seed in order (#1 thru #16)
Contest #2: Picks (4 each) for the Sweet 16 teams by region (E, W, S, MW) + tiebreaker total points for the Saturday (April 4) Final Four games (can be entered later going into the Final 4 if a tiebreaker is needed).
Contest #3: Picks for the FINAL FOUR (must get all 4 correct for the bonus)
Contest #4: The EOG contestant you think will win Contest #1
(Contest #5: The POD winners are determined by points in Contest #1)

Unless otherwise specified, ties will split a prize proportionately.

Play-in picks (the first 4 games, 16 seeds and 11 and/or 12 seeds) can be the pair of teams with the winner being used or you can wait for the results.

Deadline for posting picks is March 19, 2026, Thursday @ 9:00 AM PT before tipoff (usually 9:15AM PDT) of the first game of the Round of 64.

For those wishing to conceal their picks, you can DM them to JK (or me, if you trust me!). They will be published after the Thursday deadline.

Many thanks to Jammer and good luck all. I'll do a running tally for Contest #1 periodically.
 
