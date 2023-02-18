Jammer's March Madness Contest

Please confirm yes or no whether you are going to be in the contest.

Sent everyone a separate email asking them to confirm in this thread.

Going with the same 18 contestants as last year. That was a good group.

No BetDSI this year so prize money will be a little lower.

One additional competition this year.

Based on final standings from last year, you will be split into pods of three.

Someone who finished in the top 6, will be paired with someone who finished in the middle 6, and then someone who finished in the lower 6.

All you have to do is beat the other two contestants in your pod (final points) to win $50.

Basically, you have a 1 in 3 chance of winning money in this contest.

If we don't get the full 18, JK can pick the alternates.
 
Final standings Contest #1 (Max score was 454):

Entrant Score
Viejo Dinosaur 371
Asportsguy 337
TobyTyler 335
winkyduck 284
Almost Allright 272
Murphy's Best 232
Dell Dude 135
Woodrow Wilson 129
Cheapseats 116
Tonymar 109
alldaycapper 98
railbird 79
Heim 70
trytrytry 69
ComptrBob 66
NowshesmyRuca 40
Sharky99 39
kane 33
 
Love the advance notice, Jammer.

A March contest organized in mid-February.

#Anticipation

Should be fun.
 
I'm using a modified SSI (The Falcon) sophisticated system and am ready to set a personal record of 67 points or more. :)
 
Appreciate the invite Jammer, but I could have done without you posting last year's results, kidding, thanks again
 
