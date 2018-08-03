Re: Javy



I just think it's sad that there are so many lonely people in this country. People don't have conversations like they used to. Everyone just plays with their phone all day.

Take me for instance. I'm in the middle of nowhere, in a town where I know no one, simply because I found a casino that has a very profitable promotion. I'm trying lots of things to stay busy: checking out books from the public library, writing letters to old friends that I haven't spoken to in a while, getting exercise, going for drives in the countryside, etc. Nothing beats the thrill of having a conversation with a kindred spirit about a mutual interest.

Peepsplace really only has two purposes: one of them is getting to watch mentally ill people humiliate themselves. I used to troll on there a few times a week, but it got old.

For the life of me, I can't understand why we can't just say that we're a group of American men who love sports and laugh at everything else.

Kane, you seem like a good guy. Politically, we disagree about many fundamental things. But I believe you're a liberal because you have a very strong social conscience.