Javy

kane

kane

EOG master
In case anyone is interested, Javy is posting at Peep's and he's in the middle of one of his famous meltdowns. The poor kid is getting his ass handed to him in multiple threads by multiple posters and it's pretty funny stuff. BTW, if anyone thought he's a changed person, no chance, he's still the same guy we all knew here.
 
kane

kane

EOG master
Re: Javy

John Kelly said:
The real Javy Baez is enjoying a breakout season.
Click to expand...

He is, unfortunately the fake one is still exhibiting the same (I'll use your term) boorish behavior as he always has. Have you noticed the amount of drama here has gone down greatly since his banning, surely not a coincidence.
 
BigOrange

BigOrange

2
Re: Javy

We should bring back Javy, BeanTownJim and TeddyKGB.

Way too many liberal snowflakes on this board. It's hard to spend more than 10 minutes here anymore.
 
J

Jammer

EOG Dedicated
Re: Javy

BigOrange said:
We should bring back Javy, BeanTownJim and TeddyKGB.

Way too many liberal snowflakes on this board. It's hard to spend more than 10 minutes here anymore.
Click to expand...

JK took out the trash- if you want to see them that bad, go over to Piss's Place.
 
John Kelly

John Kelly

Born Gambler
Staff member
Re: Javy

Baez had a big game today.

Fabulous slide into third base on his eighth-inning triple.
 
ZzyzxRoad

ZzyzxRoad

EOG Dedicated
Re: Javy

I just think it's sad that there are so many lonely people in this country. People don't have conversations like they used to. Everyone just plays with their phone all day.
Take me for instance. I'm in the middle of nowhere, in a town where I know no one, simply because I found a casino that has a very profitable promotion. I'm trying lots of things to stay busy: checking out books from the public library, writing letters to old friends that I haven't spoken to in a while, getting exercise, going for drives in the countryside, etc. Nothing beats the thrill of having a conversation with a kindred spirit about a mutual interest.
Peepsplace really only has two purposes: one of them is getting to watch mentally ill people humiliate themselves. I used to troll on there a few times a week, but it got old.
For the life of me, I can't understand why we can't just say that we're a group of American men who love sports and laugh at everything else.
Kane, you seem like a good guy. Politically, we disagree about many fundamental things. But I believe you're a liberal because you have a very strong social conscience.
 
John Kelly

John Kelly

Born Gambler
Staff member
Re: Javy

My late mother always taught me to look for the best qualities in people.

Everyone is someone.

We should embrace our differences, not fear them.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top