Jeff Kent HOF

the water down process
Garvey didn’t have the power #’s you need as a 1st baseman to get in. Similar resume to Mattingly and Hernandez
Career
- All-Star Appearances: Garvey was selected as an All-Star ten times during his career, showcasing his consistent performance as a first baseman for the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres.
- MVP Awards: He won the National League MVP award in 1974 and was named the MVP of the National League Championship Series twice (1978, 1984).
- Durability: Garvey set a National League record for consecutive games played with 1,207, demonstrating remarkable durability throughout his career.
- Postseason Success: He played a crucial role in leading his teams to multiple playoff appearances, hitting .338 in 55 career playoff games with 11 home runs and 31 RBIs