Jeff Kent HOF

Heim

Heim

Again great power numbers for a infielder but I have never thought of Kent as a HOF guy. However, the water down process began with Baines.

He's in...
 
the water down process
grok:

Welcome to Cooperstown, where the plaques are 24-karat gold but the standards went through the Jeff Kent Car Wash: high pressure, no soap, and everything comes out diluted.
 
 
railbird said:

Garvey didn’t have the power #’s you need as a 1st baseman to get in. Similar resume to Mattingly and Hernandez
 
But they let ralph kiner in ???

garvey was steady...just like kent

Garvey did not hit 300 home runs...kent did.......garvey .294 BA vs kent .290


I think kent had a little orange juice in his system
 
