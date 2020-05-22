Jerry Sloan Dies At 74

Listened to Bulls basketball on the radio in Chicago during the 1970's.



The great Jim Durham on the microphone.



Durham romanticized the pre-Jordan Bulls.



Not sure if I preferred the guard tandem of Van Lier and Sloan or the forward duo of Love and Walker.



HEIM's right about the defensive efforts of Van Lier and Sloan.



Plenty of block/charge calls at the old Chicago Stadium went in favor of the home team.



I also have memories of referee Earl Strom with some flamboyant calls for and against the Bulls.



Strom once ejected Bulls mascot Benny the Bull from a 1974 NBA playoff game.



One note about Jerry Sloan: His coaching style was greatly influenced by Dick Motta.