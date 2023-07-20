Jessie Water’s Mom puts him in his place on his own show….

mr merlin

mr merlin

EOG Master
You do realize that's kinda a bit they do? She's been on his show(usually on the phone) many times and always talks liberal talking points. He smiles and says stuff like thanks mom, I still love you.
 
FairWarning

FairWarning

Bells Beer Connoisseur
mr merlin said:
You do realize that's kinda a bit they do? She's been on his show(usually on the phone) many times and always talks liberal talking points. He smiles and says stuff like thanks mom, I still love you.
Click to expand...
She’s been on a few times. I always thought it was a bit they do. Jesse is pretty harmless on Fox.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top