Jim Brown RB…

Barkley is a slightly above average RB. He average 4.4 per rush and 5.6 yards per reception. Those aren't numbers that couldn't be improved on by using a trio of backs.



Plus teams are getting smarter. Why pay Zeke $90M when you can spend $3-4m tops on 3-4 running backs who if someone gets hurt it won't hurt as much. How long were the Cowboys playing Zeke in front of Pollard because of the contract. Pollard has been the better RB for the last two years. The Cowboys offense suffered due to a bad contract.



Can someone name a RB who got a big second contract and they produced close to expectations? Zeke... nope. Todd Gurley wow was this a disaster.