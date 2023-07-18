Jim Brown RB…

Rolling over in his grave witnessing the bad treatment of RBs in the NFL …can’t believe the treatment of Barkley, Jacobs, Pollard, and others….they need to get paid…
 
Just a different game now. Payton played 13 years; Emmitt Smith 11-12. Now almost impossible to be anything more than a 3rd down back after 5-6 years. The collisions much more violent than 30-40 years ago.
 
I agree the game has changed…the collisions are a bit more violent because of the speed of the game but not by much…there were more headhunters back then and defensive players had a different mindset to take on QBs and RBs…

I just think that RBs are being treated unfairly for the amount of work being put in…
 
Very few people on each team make huge money, QB's a a few other players. Here's the vikings salaries, focus on the avg salaries, there are like 25 more names even lower on the list.
1689652350835.png

avg salary
1689652184408.png
 
Percy Harvin was a WR. He might’ve had an occasional rushing play but I don’t think he was ever considered a running back.

But the point is well taken. Not a Hall of Famer on the list. How many were even All Pro? Maybe Ray Rice. I had forgotten Blount was on the Eagles.
 
That's how important the running back position is. The leading rusher of SB 48 was a wide receiver 😂🤣
 
If a top RB can make $10-12 million/yr for a few years, and a lower tier but still starter can make perhaps $3-6 million, that really is pretty good. What are their alternative prospects?

Barkley has made $38 million so far and will make another 10-11 this year and will play for another 3-4 yrs, I know he doesn't like the fact that his average QB makes far more than he does but that's just too bad.

1689692404764.png
 
Barkley has gotten some bad advice. He has turned down two decent deals at 2 and 3 years. The writing has been on the
wall for running backs for a while. Now he has to settle for 10m at one year.

I remember seeing him now threatening to sit out the year, which would be a catastrophic career move.
 
I think the Leveon Bell holdout was the turning point for RBs. And when he signed the big deal with the Jets, the real winner was the Steelers.
 
Barkley is a slightly above average RB. He average 4.4 per rush and 5.6 yards per reception. Those aren't numbers that couldn't be improved on by using a trio of backs.

Plus teams are getting smarter. Why pay Zeke $90M when you can spend $3-4m tops on 3-4 running backs who if someone gets hurt it won't hurt as much. How long were the Cowboys playing Zeke in front of Pollard because of the contract. Pollard has been the better RB for the last two years. The Cowboys offense suffered due to a bad contract.

Can someone name a RB who got a big second contract and they produced close to expectations? Zeke... nope. Todd Gurley wow was this a disaster.
 
Getting much of the money in front in a signing bonus is protection for the player, but it's still part of his salary. Tom Brady used to do the same thing - get a huge bonus and then technically play for peanuts.
 
The game has changed, RB's aren't as important as they used to be, they've mostly become interchangeable, Dalvin Cook is still unsigned
 
Look at Dickerson. He was huge for the Rams and one of the elite in history. He wanted more, they dealt him to Indy were after a decent season and a half he was done.

Effective for a little over 5 seasons.

Rams gave more money to CFL transfer Dieter Brock Qb than Dickerson ever got.
 
