Jim Brown RB…

Viejo Dinosaur
EOG Master
Rolling over in his grave witnessing the bad treatment of RBs in the NFL …can’t believe the treatment of Barkley, Jacobs, Pollard, and others….they need to get paid…
Just a different game now. Payton played 13 years; Emmitt Smith 11-12. Now almost impossible to be anything more than a 3rd down back after 5-6 years. The collisions much more violent than 30-40 years ago.Rolling over in his grave witnessing the bad treatment of RBs in the NFL …can’t believe the treatment of Barkley, Jacobs, Pollard, and others….they need to get paid…
Just a different game now. Payton played 13 years; Emmitt Smith 11-12. Now almost impossible to be anything more than a 3rd down back after 5-6 years. The collisions much more violent than 30-40 years ago.
Very few people on each team make huge money, QB's a a few other players. Here's the vikings salaries, focus on the avg salaries, there are like 25 more names even lower on the list.I agree the game has changed…the collisions are a bit more violent because of the speed of the game but not by much…there were more headhunters back then and defensive players had a different mindset to take on QBs and RBs…
I just think that RBs are being treated unfairly for the amount of work being put in…
Percy Harvin was a WR. He might’ve had an occasional rushing play but I don’t think he was ever considered a running back.Please tell more about how important the running back position is...
That's how important the running back position is. The leading rusher of SB 48 was a wide receiverPercy Harvin was a WR. He might’ve had an occasional rushing play but I don’t think he was ever considered a running back.
But the point is well taken. Not a Hall of Famer on the list. How many were even All Pro? Maybe Ray Rice. I had forgotten Blount was on the Eagles.
He could prob still get a 2 yr deal for maybe 12 million/yr like he was offered before, it's not 4-5 yrs but it's better than making $10 million.Yes & it will be a mistake if Barkley sits out the entire season
RB total cash salary.
View attachment 7469436
Rolling over in his grave witnessing the bad treatment of RBs in the NFL …can’t believe the treatment of Barkley, Jacobs, Pollard, and others….they need to get paid…
Getting much of the money in front in a signing bonus is protection for the player, but it's still part of his salary. Tom Brady used to do the same thing - get a huge bonus and then technically play for peanuts.Robinson's cash is his signing bonus. His base salary this year is 750k. In year 5 when his rookie deal expires he'll be crying poor like Barkley who incidentally got a 21 mil signing bonus.