Jimmy Garropolo to the 9ers

Good move
If Brady goes down who do they go too?
Hoyer should have been included in the trade the pats need a backup .. I guess SF didn't like what they seen in Kirk Cousins this year
Maybe there are some financial/cap moves the teams can make by doing this?San Francisco cut Hoyer after finalizing the deal for Garoppolo. Hoyer began his career with the Patriots, and now that they’ve traded Garoppolo and Jacoby Brissett, have exactly one quarterback on the roster. It would be an interesting turn of events to see Hoyer back in New England.
Garoppolo was the 62nd overall pick in 2014, out of Eastern Illinois.
https://sports.yahoo.com/reports-patriots-trade-jimmy-garoppolo-san-francisco-004547355.html
No one in the NFL impresses me. Steelers as a number 1 or 2 seed is ridiculous. Same in the NFC. Vikings or Rams or Eagles Super bound?
No they didn't, they got a good deal, his contract is up, they either have to franchise him(at 20 million + to sit on the bench) - no chance. Resign him to a long term deal(with him still sitting on the bench for a couple years while paying out huge upfront money). Or let him go somewhere else and the highest compensatory pick they could get would be a #3.WHAT IS A 2ND ROUND PICK FOR A FRANCHISE QUARTERBACK MAN THE PATRIOTS GOT SCREWED :+clueless
Actually their D has played pretty well after a slow start. The offense has lagged.Parity in the NFL is at an all-time high. Every team has flaws.
Even the alway Super Bowl favorite Patriots do. That defense is not very good.
Yeah, Cousins is the loser in all this. SF decided that Cousins isn't worth the money he wants, nor are any of the QB's coming out this year all that impressive. Good trade for NE, unless Brady gets hurt. Then NE's season is over.So Mike's kid gave up on signing Cousins?
Cousins is the luckiest guy in the NFL, he keeps getting franchised year after year(getting top pay), while he's middling at best.Yeah, Cousins is the loser in all this. SF decided that Cousins isn't worth the money he wants, nor are any of the QB's coming out this year all that impressive. Good trade for NE, unless Brady gets hurt. Then NE's season is over.
Actually their D has played pretty well after a slow start. The offense has lagged.
Scott Mitchell 2.0? Mitchell at least had about 8 starts when the Lions signed him years ago.
Bears would give the Patriots Glennon for a 7th rounder... something tells me the Pats don't come calling.
Not an expert on NFL contracts, but Glennon is only guaranteed money this year so if the Patriots wanted to have a QB on the roster that can at least throw a football... oh you're right, that does disqualify Glennon anyway. Hate to be one of the 2 or 3 saps that was high on this guy at the start of the year for sure!
In today's NFL with faster DL and faster linebackers, mobility is more important for QBs than ever. If you have the mobility of Peyton Manning and Tom Brady, you better also have their ability to read defenses and hit the right receive accurately every time.
Mike Glennon was never ever going to be successful. I still don't understand what anyone saw in him, I don't think he's even a top 64 QB in the league.
With Rodgers going down, with some more aggressive WR pursuits and going with Trubisky from day one and I have no doubt this team would be at least 4-4 right now, even an outside shot at 5-3 and have a shot at the playoffs. Sure, not good enough to win a playoff game probably, but it would have been nice to be relevant a year or two early if they don't go with Glennon from the beginning.
If Jimmy G. plays well in SF's last few games could they trade him in the off season to a team with QB needs,like Miami,N.Y. Jets,Denver,or Jacksonville?
SF has a lot of holes to fill,they might be able to get a #1+2 pick from someone else,use their own #1 on a QB,and build some talent around him,while not paying big bucks to a veteran like JG,and start a major rebuild from the ground up.
