Jimmy Garropolo to the 9ers

well he was on the pats...2-0 record as a starter.... ( football ref ) I thought it was more

he should win half his games now since he is good...going to a bad team..... good QB routine.... true test here

:LMAO
 
I don't understand the trade.

Pats have now traded both 3rd string Brisset and 2nd string Garropolo. Their 4th string was Edelman.

Who's the back up now? Josh McDaniels?
 
San Fran releases Brian Hoyer who will sign with the Pats,who he started out with ?
 
Hoyer should have been included in the trade the pats need a backup .. I guess SF didn't like what they seen in Kirk Cousins this year
 
New England travels to Pittsburgh later this season in a key game which could decide home-field advantage in the AFC playoffs.
 
No one in the NFL impresses me. Steelers as a number 1 or 2 seed is ridiculous. Same in the NFC. Vikings or Rams or Eagles Super bound?
 
bmiller said:
Hoyer should have been included in the trade the pats need a backup .. I guess SF didn't like what they seen in Kirk Cousins this year
San Francisco cut Hoyer after finalizing the deal for Garoppolo. Hoyer began his career with the Patriots, and now that they’ve traded Garoppolo and Jacoby Brissett, have exactly one quarterback on the roster. It would be an interesting turn of events to see Hoyer back in New England.

Garoppolo was the 62nd overall pick in 2014, out of Eastern Illinois.

https://sports.yahoo.com/reports-patriots-trade-jimmy-garoppolo-san-francisco-004547355.html
Maybe there are some financial/cap moves the teams can make by doing this?
SF's 2nd rounder will be much higher than 62,and if he wasn't signed NE would've gotten a 3rd round pick as compensation in 2019.
 
choslamshe said:
No one in the NFL impresses me. Steelers as a number 1 or 2 seed is ridiculous. Same in the NFC. Vikings or Rams or Eagles Super bound?
I'm with you.

No undefeated teams and only one one-loss team (Eagles) after eight weeks of the 2017 NFL regular season.
 
WHAT IS A 2ND ROUND PICK FOR A FRANCHISE QUARTERBACK MAN THE PATRIOTS GOT SCREWED :+clueless
 
BEANTOWNJIM said:
WHAT IS A 2ND ROUND PICK FOR A FRANCHISE QUARTERBACK MAN THE PATRIOTS GOT SCREWED :+clueless
No they didn't, they got a good deal, his contract is up, they either have to franchise him(at 20 million + to sit on the bench) - no chance. Resign him to a long term deal(with him still sitting on the bench for a couple years while paying out huge upfront money). Or let him go somewhere else and the highest compensatory pick they could get would be a #3.
 
choslamshe said:
No one in the NFL impresses me. Steelers as a number 1 or 2 seed is ridiculous. Same in the NFC. Vikings or Rams or Eagles Super bound?
Parity in the NFL is at an all-time high. Every team has flaws.

Even the alway Super Bowl favorite Patriots do. That defense is not very good.
 
Scott Mitchell 2.0? Mitchell at least had about 8 starts when the Lions signed him years ago.
 
Sol Diablo said:
Parity in the NFL is at an all-time high. Every team has flaws.

Even the alway Super Bowl favorite Patriots do. That defense is not very good.
Actually their D has played pretty well after a slow start. The offense has lagged.
 
rico1 said:
So Mike's kid gave up on signing Cousins?
Yeah, Cousins is the loser in all this. SF decided that Cousins isn't worth the money he wants, nor are any of the QB's coming out this year all that impressive. Good trade for NE, unless Brady gets hurt. Then NE's season is over.
 
I know NE picked the Vikings Heinicke right after they cut him in August.

Maybe that was part of the master plan?
 
TheGuesser said:
Yeah, Cousins is the loser in all this. SF decided that Cousins isn't worth the money he wants, nor are any of the QB's coming out this year all that impressive. Good trade for NE, unless Brady gets hurt. Then NE's season is over.
Cousins is the luckiest guy in the NFL, he keeps getting franchised year after year(getting top pay), while he's middling at best.
 
Another 2nd round pk for Bellichick. They have had more than any team last 7 years. It wouldn't surprise me if Pats are aware of study that 2nd rounders production is 70% compared to 1st rounders at 40% of the cost last 10 seasons.
 
Valuist said:
Scott Mitchell 2.0? Mitchell at least had about 8 starts when the Lions signed him years ago.
Could very well be. We've seen so many times backup QB's make a great living but once they get their shot to start they are out of the league entirely after teams see they just can't play.
 
Bears would give the Patriots Glennon for a 7th rounder... something tells me the Pats don't come calling.
 
Not an expert on NFL contracts, but Glennon is only guaranteed money this year so if the Patriots wanted to have a QB on the roster that can at least throw a football... oh you're right, that does disqualify Glennon anyway. Hate to be one of the 2 or 3 saps that was high on this guy at the start of the year for sure!
 
JavyBaez9 said:
Not an expert on NFL contracts, but Glennon is only guaranteed money this year so if the Patriots wanted to have a QB on the roster that can at least throw a football... oh you're right, that does disqualify Glennon anyway. Hate to be one of the 2 or 3 saps that was high on this guy at the start of the year for sure!
I thought it was a good gamble until he acted like a little bitch when they drafted one. He sulked ever since. Bears can't get rid of him fast enough.
 
In today's NFL with faster DL and faster linebackers, mobility is more important for QBs than ever. If you have the mobility of Peyton Manning and Tom Brady, you better also have their ability to read defenses and hit the right receive accurately every time.

Mike Glennon was never ever going to be successful. I still don't understand what anyone saw in him, I don't think he's even a top 64 QB in the league.
 
JavyBaez9 said:
In today's NFL with faster DL and faster linebackers, mobility is more important for QBs than ever. If you have the mobility of Peyton Manning and Tom Brady, you better also have their ability to read defenses and hit the right receive accurately every time.

Mike Glennon was never ever going to be successful. I still don't understand what anyone saw in him, I don't think he's even a top 64 QB in the league.
He ended up being the fallback plan so it doesn't really matter.
 
With Rodgers going down, with some more aggressive WR pursuits and going with Trubisky from day one and I have no doubt this team would be at least 4-4 right now, even an outside shot at 5-3 and have a shot at the playoffs. Sure, not good enough to win a playoff game probably, but it would have been nice to be relevant a year or two early if they don't go with Glennon from the beginning.
 
JavyBaez9 said:
With Rodgers going down, with some more aggressive WR pursuits and going with Trubisky from day one and I have no doubt this team would be at least 4-4 right now, even an outside shot at 5-3 and have a shot at the playoffs. Sure, not good enough to win a playoff game probably, but it would have been nice to be relevant a year or two early if they don't go with Glennon from the beginning.
:WOW:::LMAO::::LMAO::
 
If Jimmy G. plays well in SF's last few games could they trade him in the off season to a team with QB needs,like Miami,N.Y. Jets,Denver,or Jacksonville?
SF has a lot of holes to fill,they might be able to get a #1+2 pick from someone else,use their own #1 on a QB,and build some talent around him,while not paying big bucks to a veteran like JG,and start a major rebuild from the ground up.
 
scrimmage said:
If Jimmy G. plays well in SF's last few games could they trade him in the off season to a team with QB needs,like Miami,N.Y. Jets,Denver,or Jacksonville?
SF has a lot of holes to fill,they might be able to get a #1+2 pick from someone else,use their own #1 on a QB,and build some talent around him,while not paying big bucks to a veteran like JG,and start a major rebuild from the ground up.
Won't happen. At the presser yesterday, Shanahan said he wanted to get him back when he was with Cleveland, and he's always been a fan. If Garropolo plays crappy this year, they already have the built in excuse of him not knowing the playbook.
 
scrimmage said:
If Jimmy G. plays well in SF's last few games could they trade him in the off season to a team with QB needs,like Miami,N.Y. Jets,Denver,or Jacksonville?
SF has a lot of holes to fill,they might be able to get a #1+2 pick from someone else,use their own #1 on a QB,and build some talent around him,while not paying big bucks to a veteran like JG,and start a major rebuild from the ground up.
If Jimmy plays well, there's no chance SF moves him. It's very hard to find a good QB, and if you have one, you keep him
 
He looks like an All-Pro between the 20s, but somewhat lost in the red zone. Niners 0 for 4 in RZ. Ironically, 4 field goals for Robbie Gould, who the Bears couldn't wait to push out the door.
 
