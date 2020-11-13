JIMMY THE GREEK SAYS

(16) Marshall -23.5 over MTSU (bought half) -120:

The Thundering Herd (6-0 3-0) remained undefeated last week by pummeling the U Mass Minutemen (0-2) 51-10 at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. Brenden Knox (14-118 8.4 2 TD) opened the scoring with a 45 yard rushing score and gave the Thundering Herd the lead for good later in the first quarter with a 14 yard scamper to paydirt. Grant Wells (21/30 228 3 TD) threw a 19 yard TD pass to Corey Gammage (3-41 1 TD) and followed it up with two second half TD connections to Xavier Gaines (7-66 2 TD) of 13 and 16 yards. Sheldon Evans (4-17 4.3 1 TD) added an 11 yard run while Knowledge McDaniel (5-43 8.6 1 TD) closed the carnage with a 14 yard TD scamper late. Marshall sacked Minutemen QB Will Koch (12/88 99 1 TD) 5 times and the defense forced 2 lost fumbles in all. UMass managed just 41 rushing yards and only 190 net overall. Meanwhile, conference foe MTSU (2-5 2-3) are returning after last week’s matchup against Charlotte was postponed due to COVID 19 from 2 weeks ago after beating Rice 40-34. Asher O’Hara (24/33 333 2 TD 1 INT) scored from 14 yards out in the second OT after a Rice turnover (22-69 3.1 2 TD) breaking a 34 all tie for the victory. O’ Hara also had a 2 yard scoring run in the second quarter that gave the Blue Raiders a 21-13 lead. CJ Windham (7-109 1 TD) and Yusuf Ali (5-981 TD) each caught scoring passes and the MTSU defense forced 4 turnovers. This ruined a solid, gutsy performance by Owls QB Mike Collins (18/35 242 4 TD 1 INT) in a contest that was close throughout. Austin Trammell (3-76 2 TD) was Collins top target and MTSU racked up 184 rushing yards in all, 84 on 20 carries (4.2) by Juma Otovian out but couldn’t find the end zone.



What makes Marshall so balanced and scrappy is that they gear up their offensive gain plan using balance and poise, looking to strike quick early only to gut it out late wearing out their opponents by using clock during insurmountable leads. There’s a ton of emotion surrounding this game given it marks the 50th anniversary of the plane crash that killed 75 people, including nearly the entire roster and coaching staff. Knox (132-674 5.1 9 TD) is a workhorse in the backfield and already has 4 plus 100 yard ground gains to his credit. Wells (101/155 1338 11 TD 4 INT) has by no means performed flawless given a subpar start last week, but he later found his groove, something he usually dominates early and often in mismatches as such. Gaines (19-231 3 TD) leads a balanced receiving core including Gammage (18-208 2 TD) in a scheme offense which is anything but predictable built around multiple weapons. The Thundering Herd are basically a run first offense given their 210 ground game yards on average, and average nearly 37 ppg. The defense for the Blue Raiders has been their achilles given the fact they allow the same amount of points, and are near the bottom in the country in surrendering an average of 246 rushing yards and 443 overall. While they are used to the up tempo, they hold distinct disadvantages. They do have 18 sacks on the year led by Cody Smith’s 4 and 4 other players with 3. Gregory Gate heads the list with 3 INT and 51 tackles, but opponents will pretty much stick to their game plan using the run to wear down the vulnerable line. Reed Blankenship and DQ Thomas have been dominated up front and are going to have to do a better job succumbing to big plays, needless to say that DC Scott Shafer is going to once again have his hands full.



MTSU averages 25 ppg and likes to play fast, but their season opened with a 4 game losing streak and are likely in jeopardy of missing a bowl bid. O’Hara (144/220 1509 11 TD 8 INT) may have saved their season thus far for at least one more week, but while showing flashes of brilliance, is susceptible of taking too many chances given his Blue Raiders have a tendency to fall behind early. O’Hara (139-476 3.4 6 TD) is also their leading rusher in an option offense, but there’s little depth other than Chaton Mobley (59-324 5.5 3 TD) who as the primary in the backfield doesn’t get too many touches nor chances. Jarrin Pierce (46-451 9.8 2 TD) is the leading receiver but isn’t much of a playmaker and is stuck more in the flat given opponents successful coverage packages, though he did have 6 catches for 63 yards in the win over Rice. Their running game produces only 142 yards on average, and the name of the game focuses more on their defense because when they get too far behind, points they do score are just window dressing situations against above average opponents. Marshall’s defense averages a shade under 10 points per game and is third in the country. They allow only 67 yards on the ground which is tops in the nation and just 252 overall. The Thundering Herd are among the top teams in the nation in sacks with 22 led by Darius Hodge with 5, reminiscent of a Chase Young type frame and skill master. They only have 4 picks overall but have tremendous depth on the line and in the secondary led by Tavante Beckett with 59 tackles. Brad Lambert has this bunch ready to play week after week while John Doc Holiday emphasizes and demands results in the conference although given a weak schedule on his plate until the real fun begins closer to bowls and championship time.



Marshall’s offense is too dynamic to be stymied even if the run game is limited for parts of a quarter here and there. Wells is dynamic under center and as long as he sticks to the game plan, will dominate early and game manage so long as he doesn’t force the issue with his arm. Middle Tennessee will try bombing away, but that’s when the mistakes will start to come. Yes, the offense has been better, but that’s because it hasn’t faced a defense close to this strong. Herd by at least 4 TD’s.



