JIMMY THE GREEK SAYS

The opening odds start here
(16) Marshall -23.5 over MTSU (bought half) -120:
The Thundering Herd (6-0 3-0) remained undefeated last week by pummeling the U Mass Minutemen (0-2) 51-10 at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. Brenden Knox (14-118 8.4 2 TD) opened the scoring with a 45 yard rushing score and gave the Thundering Herd the lead for good later in the first quarter with a 14 yard scamper to paydirt. Grant Wells (21/30 228 3 TD) threw a 19 yard TD pass to Corey Gammage (3-41 1 TD) and followed it up with two second half TD connections to Xavier Gaines (7-66 2 TD) of 13 and 16 yards. Sheldon Evans (4-17 4.3 1 TD) added an 11 yard run while Knowledge McDaniel (5-43 8.6 1 TD) closed the carnage with a 14 yard TD scamper late. Marshall sacked Minutemen QB Will Koch (12/88 99 1 TD) 5 times and the defense forced 2 lost fumbles in all. UMass managed just 41 rushing yards and only 190 net overall. Meanwhile, conference foe MTSU (2-5 2-3) are returning after last week’s matchup against Charlotte was postponed due to COVID 19 from 2 weeks ago after beating Rice 40-34. Asher O’Hara (24/33 333 2 TD 1 INT) scored from 14 yards out in the second OT after a Rice turnover (22-69 3.1 2 TD) breaking a 34 all tie for the victory. O’ Hara also had a 2 yard scoring run in the second quarter that gave the Blue Raiders a 21-13 lead. CJ Windham (7-109 1 TD) and Yusuf Ali (5-981 TD) each caught scoring passes and the MTSU defense forced 4 turnovers. This ruined a solid, gutsy performance by Owls QB Mike Collins (18/35 242 4 TD 1 INT) in a contest that was close throughout. Austin Trammell (3-76 2 TD) was Collins top target and MTSU racked up 184 rushing yards in all, 84 on 20 carries (4.2) by Juma Otovian out but couldn’t find the end zone.

What makes Marshall so balanced and scrappy is that they gear up their offensive gain plan using balance and poise, looking to strike quick early only to gut it out late wearing out their opponents by using clock during insurmountable leads. There’s a ton of emotion surrounding this game given it marks the 50th anniversary of the plane crash that killed 75 people, including nearly the entire roster and coaching staff. Knox (132-674 5.1 9 TD) is a workhorse in the backfield and already has 4 plus 100 yard ground gains to his credit. Wells (101/155 1338 11 TD 4 INT) has by no means performed flawless given a subpar start last week, but he later found his groove, something he usually dominates early and often in mismatches as such. Gaines (19-231 3 TD) leads a balanced receiving core including Gammage (18-208 2 TD) in a scheme offense which is anything but predictable built around multiple weapons. The Thundering Herd are basically a run first offense given their 210 ground game yards on average, and average nearly 37 ppg. The defense for the Blue Raiders has been their achilles given the fact they allow the same amount of points, and are near the bottom in the country in surrendering an average of 246 rushing yards and 443 overall. While they are used to the up tempo, they hold distinct disadvantages. They do have 18 sacks on the year led by Cody Smith’s 4 and 4 other players with 3. Gregory Gate heads the list with 3 INT and 51 tackles, but opponents will pretty much stick to their game plan using the run to wear down the vulnerable line. Reed Blankenship and DQ Thomas have been dominated up front and are going to have to do a better job succumbing to big plays, needless to say that DC Scott Shafer is going to once again have his hands full.

MTSU averages 25 ppg and likes to play fast, but their season opened with a 4 game losing streak and are likely in jeopardy of missing a bowl bid. O’Hara (144/220 1509 11 TD 8 INT) may have saved their season thus far for at least one more week, but while showing flashes of brilliance, is susceptible of taking too many chances given his Blue Raiders have a tendency to fall behind early. O’Hara (139-476 3.4 6 TD) is also their leading rusher in an option offense, but there’s little depth other than Chaton Mobley (59-324 5.5 3 TD) who as the primary in the backfield doesn’t get too many touches nor chances. Jarrin Pierce (46-451 9.8 2 TD) is the leading receiver but isn’t much of a playmaker and is stuck more in the flat given opponents successful coverage packages, though he did have 6 catches for 63 yards in the win over Rice. Their running game produces only 142 yards on average, and the name of the game focuses more on their defense because when they get too far behind, points they do score are just window dressing situations against above average opponents. Marshall’s defense averages a shade under 10 points per game and is third in the country. They allow only 67 yards on the ground which is tops in the nation and just 252 overall. The Thundering Herd are among the top teams in the nation in sacks with 22 led by Darius Hodge with 5, reminiscent of a Chase Young type frame and skill master. They only have 4 picks overall but have tremendous depth on the line and in the secondary led by Tavante Beckett with 59 tackles. Brad Lambert has this bunch ready to play week after week while John Doc Holiday emphasizes and demands results in the conference although given a weak schedule on his plate until the real fun begins closer to bowls and championship time.

Marshall’s offense is too dynamic to be stymied even if the run game is limited for parts of a quarter here and there. Wells is dynamic under center and as long as he sticks to the game plan, will dominate early and game manage so long as he doesn’t force the issue with his arm. Middle Tennessee will try bombing away, but that’s when the mistakes will start to come. Yes, the offense has been better, but that’s because it hasn’t faced a defense close to this strong. Herd by at least 4 TD’s.

I’ll have a second play up shortly.
 
The opening odds start here
(7) Cincinnati -27 (bought half) over East Carolina -120:
The Bearcats (6-0 4-0), like the Thundering Herd will look to keep their perfect record intact as they continue AAC play tonight at Nippert Stadium when they host East Carolina (1-5 1-4). This will be Cincy’s third straight home game, as last week they steamrolled Houston 38-10. Using their ground and pound trademark attack, the combination of Gerrid Doaks (16-184 11.5 1 TD) and QB Desmond Ridder (12-103 8.6 3 TD) dominated from pillar to post the rushing game to the tune of 342 yards in all for the Bearcats. Ridder (17/27 162 1 TD 1 INT) was just mediocre passing the ball but it didn’t affect the final outcome in which Cincy used a 21 point second quarter to set the tone. Doaks opened the game with a 2 yard TD run and Ridder found the end zone on runs of 10, 12, and 32 yards. The Bearcats outgained the Cougars 510-282, while the defense allowed only 282 total yards. Clayton Tune (20/34 189 1 INT) was singing the blues after a subpar showing, and the running game didn’t provide much in the way of help with a paltry 93 yards, the lone TD coming on a Kyle Porter 3 yard run (16-69 4.3 1 TD). Meanwhile, Tulane defeated East Carolina 38-21 last week behind the strength of Cameron Carroll (6-129 21.5 2 TD) who scored from 48 and 28 yards respectfully in the second half to help put things out of reach. Let’s not forget the success of Mitchell Pratt (22/34 218 3 TD 1 INT). Pratt found Duece Watts (5-57 2 TD) on a 35 yard TD pass to open the scoring, and later connected with him on a 5 yard score just before halftime for a 21-7 lead. Holton Ahers (27/43 351 3 TD) played well but was forced to go one dimensional mostly in the second half after falling behind substantially. East Carolina was held by Tulane’s defense to just 35 yards rushing while forcing 2 turnovers and recording 6 sacks. Blake Proehl (13-182 2 TD), son of legendary receiver Ricky, set a single game record for receptions despite the losing effort.

Ridder (98/152 1156 11 TD 6 INT) is a dual threat QB who is not only dangerous with his arm, but with his feet as well. Despite some efficiency issues, he leads the Bearcats on the ground in the option offense in TD (45-394 8.8 8 TD) and is a legitimate one two punch with Doaks (96-511 5.3 7 TD) in the running game. Ridder has an extremely balanced receiving core led by Jayshon Jackson (13-212) despite shut out in the TD category. Josh Whyle (16-178 4 TD) is a formidable target given his 6’7" 220 frame. Even Doaks (11-166 2 TD) is no slouch capable of turning screen patterns into games with yards after catch. In the grand scheme of things, Cincy is in no hurry when it comes to scoring but given their success in long drawn out drives, their ability to score on high percentage possessions makes their near 40 points game average that much more suspicious. ECU surrenders 37 ppg and are especially vulnerable to the rush, which the Bearcats average 239 yards overall, 14th in the nation. The Pirates are 9th worst in the country allowing 218 rushing yards on average. East Carolina coach Mike Houston talked this week about the challenge of slowing down the multi-faceted Ridder, who has accounted for 13 touchdowns in the past three games, including eight rushing. In last year’s meeting, Ridder rushed for 121 yards and passed for another 161. Xavier Smith is going to have to brace for a quick start by Ridder especially if he calls his own number or even goes play action. Jireh Wilson has 5 sacks for ECU but needs to get enough outside penetration and anticipate matchups to force Ridder to make quick decisions under pressure.

Despite yet another rough start by the Pirates, Ahlers (125/198 1354 12 TD 5 INT) remains one of the team’s few bright spots. He’s got good receivers surrounding him in the aforementioned Proehl (38-395 2 TD) and Tyler Snead (41-348 3 TD). Rahjal Harris (91-475 5.2 3 TD) is the lone setback in the backfield who receives most of the carries on the ground. The good news is that when ECU does come to play, their troubles don’t focis nor rely on their offense as they are just a shade under 30 points per game. However, they need to be able to stay close due to their inability to stop the run and pass. They are middle of the road putting up about 400 yards of total offense on average, but they come in losers of 3 straight facing a top 10 defense that allows only 12 points per contest and 96 rushing yards per game. They are also top 10 in the nation with 18 sacks led by Myjal Sanders’ 6 followed by a laundry list of contributors. Jarell White has 59 tackles and Ahmad Gardner has 4 of their teams’ 10 picks. Cole Smith, their placekicker has made 32/33 PAT’s and has attempted only 3 field goals all season.

Like MTSU, ECU is in danger of being eliminated from bowl contention, while on the flip side Cincinnati has a chance of improving on their overall ranking, not to mention staying in contention for a national championship bid. If ECU is going to move the ball, it’ll have to do it on midrange plays, but UC is phenomenal defending on third downs to the point where the chains just won’t move. To say that DC Marcus Freeman has done a marvelous job with this bunch is quite the understatement. Luke Fickell has every bit of confidence in this offense and while methodical, rarely disappoint when it comes down to owning TOP and wearing down conference opponents early and often. It’s bad news given the fact that the Pirates these days can’t stop top caliber national squads and may need to rely on mistakes in order to cash in just to stay close, not likely to happen.

Best of luck however you play!
YTD 6-10 .375 -5.60
 
