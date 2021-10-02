JIMMY THE GREEK SAYS

UTSA -20.5 over UNLV -120:

The Roadrunners (4-0 2-0). trailing by as many as 3 TD's in the first quarter, came storming back to edge Memphis 31-28 last Saturday at the Liberty Bowl. With the game deadlocked at 28 and just 6:00 remaining, Sincere McCormick (42-184 4.4 3 TD) helped lead a game go ahead leading to a winning drive setting up a 42 yard field goal by Hunter Duplesiss at the 2:46 mark, and the UTSA defense stopped Memphis on their attempt to tie the game up in regulation. Frank Harris (18/28 186 1 TD) completed a 7 yard TD pass to Zkhari Franklin (7-51 1 TD) to get the Roadrunners closer trailing just 28-21 early in the 4th. McCormick then tied the game at 28 with a one yard run. Memphis took a 21-0 first quarter lead thanks to a fumble recovery in the end zone by Wardalis Duckworth, a 7 yard scoring run by Rodriguez Clark (2-11 5.5 1 TD), and Seth Henigan (15/25 329 1 TD) completing a 60 yard TD pass to Calvin Austin III (6-142 1 TD). However, Henigan and Brandon Thomas lost a combined total of 3 fumbles throughout the remaining 3 quarters of the game that helped sway the momentum to the visitors. Clarence Hicks sacked Henigan 3 times for UTSA, and the Roadrunners stayed perfect thanks to a defense that allowed just one second half TD to the Tigers overall. Meanwhile the winless Running Rebels (0-4 0-1) let a 14-0 first quarter lead slip away only for Fresno St (4-1 1-0) storm back as the Bulldogs prevailed 38-30 at Bulldog Stadium. Jake Haener (30/42 378 5 TD 1 INT) got the Bulldogs first TD with just a half a minute left in the first half when he connected with Erik Brooks on an 18 yard scoring pass to cut UNLV's lead to 14-9. In the second half, all of Haener's TD passes went to Jalen Cropper (10-108 4 TD) on completions of 4, 23, 25, and 26 yards, the latter giving Fresno the lead for good 35-30 with 1:37 remaining after UNLV took the lead back 30-29 midway through the 4th quarter. UNLV allowed 461 yards of total offense, but only 83 on the ground. Doug Brumfield (6/13 143 2 TD) set the early tone for an upset when he found Steve Jenkins (4-68 1 TD) on a 10 yard scoring pass followed by a one yard scoring run by Charles Williams (19-102 5.4 1 TD) for a 14-0 Rebels lead. Fresno battled back from a 21-9 deficit to a 29-21 lead before Courtney Reese (2-7 3.5 1 TD) cut the deficit to 2 with a 6 yard run and a failed 2 point conversion. Each team committed 2 turnovers and UNLV held a slight advantage in time of possession. Cesar Silva added 2 field goals and Fresno State's defense recorded 5 sacks, including 3 by Kevin Atkins, and 2 turnovers forced.



Harris (75/114 848 4 TD 2 INT) has done a fine job thus far after stepping in for Josh Adkins (13/18 147 2 TD) who is battling a collarbone injury that has since kept him sidelined. Fortunately for the Roadrunners and Harris UTSA has two top target in the receiving core, namely Franklin (29-397 4 TD) and Joshua Cephus (26-290 1 TD). UTSA has had a better than average passing attack, averaging about 270 yards through the air overall. They also mix up the running game rather successfully, led by Sincere McCormick (103-452 4.4 5 TD) who had by far his best game of the season last week against Memphis, and Brenden Brady (34-133 3.9 2 TD), a short yardage second option. UTSA is averaging about 35 ppg and that does not play well into UNLV's defense, which gives up about nearly 40. Other than their great start against Fresno State, getting off to slow starts are tough for either side of the ball to get motivated. Philip Hill leads the team with 3 INT in as many games played and leads the Rebels in tackles with 21. Adam Plant has 3 of his team's 6 sacks, nut the supporting cast needs to get more involved, especially CB Cameron Oliver and DB Nohl Williams, whose 15 tackles are 3rd on the team. If McCormick gets the opportunity to earn just as many touches, it could be a long day for UNLV, who are allowing 164 rushing yards per game and 310 yards passing if Harris looks to pound the gavel early in the aerial attack.



Brumfield (17/39 320 2 TD 1 INT) is stuck in a team carousel of QB's thus far who still hasn't found is rhythm thus far. Completing less than 50% of his passes, he likes to take chances downfield, and has at least learned to minimize his mistakes. Because of injury UNLV, will likely send out backup Cameron Friel (9/15 138) to run the offense. UNLV has only 2 TD's in the air thus far and nobody has provided double digits in receptions. The meat of the offense is the ground game, where Williams (78-351 4.5 3 TD) is a one man workhorse. Brumfield is also nimble on his feet (19-109 5.7 2 TD), but this bunch lacks balance and playmakers. The Rebels average just 19 ppg and one of those losses was a 35-33 loss to I-AA Eastern Washington. UNLV averages just 274 yards of total offense, and are near the bottom when it comes to throwing the ball in the nation. UTSA is in the top 25 in rushing defense yielding just 78 yards overall per contest and 282 overall giving up only 18 ppg. They are playing well enough where they could challenge an opponent in the Conference USA when it comes to the Championship. Three players, SS Clifford Chapman, LB Trevor Harmanson, and SS Rashad Wisdom each have a team leading 18 tackles each. Charles Wiley and Trumane Bell II each have 3 sacks despite the pass defense recording just one INT thus far. UNLV will have to depend on forcing turnovers and short fields in order to hand with undefeated UTSA since they are not equipped to run a pace suitable for an upset.



I do give a pass to UNLV as their schedule out of respect has been fairly brutal thus far for all intents and purposes. Friel is a true freshman and there will be a ton of pressure on him to deliver. Head coach for UTSA Jeff Traylor (not to be confused with tractor trailor) has this bunch playing at a high level fueling National exposure. UNLV is severely overmatched in this game, and because the Roadrunners have balance, especially within the running game, the bend but break mentality should result in a one-sided affair. UNLV's bowl game seemed to take place last week, but their momentum was sent downhill after Fresno shook off an early start as UNLV got edged late.