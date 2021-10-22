JIMMY THE GREEK SAYS

( 2) Cincinnati -27.5 over Navy -120:

The second ranked and undefeated Bearcats (6-0 2-0) look to continue their competition domination when they head out to West Point to take on AAC conference foe Navy (1-5 1-3) Saturday. Last week at Nippert Stadium, Jerome Ford (20-189 9.5 4 TD) ran for 4 scores and Cincinnati tallied 336 rushing yards and 6 overall TD on the ground as the Bearcats crushed Central Florida 56-21. All of Ford's 4 TD came in the first half and included a 79 yard scamper to paydirt that extended UC's lead to 28-0 midway through the first half. Desmond Ridder (13/23 140 1 TD) was rather pedestrian but didn't need to be relied on too much playing a clean game and completing a 19 yard scoring pass to Alec Pierce for his only catch. The Bearcats scored on their first 6 possessions in the first half and were way too much for the UCF Knights to handle. The dominant defense forced 4 UCF turnovers and made life a living hell for Mikey Keene (16/27 141 1 TD 2 INT). Keene's only successful drive resulted in an 18 yard TD pass to Brandon Johnson, his only catch of the day. The Knights didn't get on the board until just :33 remaining in the first half and trailed 35-7 going into the half. Isaiah Bower (13-27 2.1 1 TD) scored a TD from 4 yards out and Mark Anthony Richards on his lone carry punched it in from 2 yards out in the 4th quarter to make the final outcome seem a little more respectable. The Bearcats outgained the Knights 476-296 and held a 23-14 first downs edge. Meanwhile, Navy dropped their second straight last week as Memphis trounced the Academy 35-17 last week at the Liberty Bowl. Seth Hannigan (8/12 215 2 TD 1 INT) opened the scoring with a 3 yard TD pass to Sean Dykes, his only catch of the contest. Hannigan later hooked up with Eddie Lewis (3-82 1 TD) for a 74 yard bomb that gave the Tigers a 21-10 lead midway through the third quarter. The rest the rushing game took care of as Calvin Austin III carried after a second quarter kickoff 69 yards to the house, his only rush of the day in addition to catching 2 passes for 20 yards. Marquavius Weaver (11-65 5.9 1 TD), and Brandon Thomas (15-56 3.7 1 TD) also scored rushing TD's as Memphis took a 28-10 lead at halftime and cruised. The Tiger defense sacked Tai Lavatai (3/4 68 1 TD) 5 times and held the Midshipmen to just 198 rushing yards, way below their option average with their lone TD on the ground scored by James Harris III (11-32 2.9 1 TD) from 2 yards out. Lavatai eventually got the Middies to within 28-17 in the 4th thanks to a 21 yard TD pass to Mychal Cooper (no Lakers relation).,his only catch of the day. However Weaver's 4 yard run capped the scoring as well as the Tigers ending of a 3 game losing streak.



If you thought Cincy's bowl loss last season to Georgia was just a fluke, think again. This high powered unit is well oiled and back on both sides of the ball holding a strong position to contend for the National Championship so long as they continue to run the AAC table. Ridder (108/168 1444 13 TD 2 INT) continues to make it look easy week after week with his disciplined but efficient play. Ford (102-705 6.9 12 TD) is one of the most durable, versatile backs in the country and his speed and balance threatens the opposition as a legitimate playmaker and one man show on the ground. Ridder also has a two target arsenal downfield, led by Pierce (22-406 3 TD) and Tyler Scott (10-232 3 TD), gaining yardage in bunches aided by yards after. It's not that Cincy's offense is up tempo and high octane, but moreso lightning quick putting up plentiful points in short possessions. They average 44 points a game and 441 total yards, but can wear you down with their ability to stand tall at the line and make some fearsome gruesome hits putting an abrupt end to opposing drives. Their ability to score points early and often fuels up the defense to prevent scores from the opposition as they usually fall way behind early and often. Navy did pull a mild upset over the team that Cincinnati crushed last week, UCF, but however otherwise allow 33 points per contest and are well undersized and overmatched. Diego Fagot has a team leading 54 tackles and has one sack and one INT for good measure. Truth be told, Navy does have some depth on their roster but are going to have to bring their A game this weekend. Clay Cromwell DE will have to be able to contain Ford and pick up some pressure on Ridder. Johnny Hodges LB also has a pick this season and 33 tackles, but the matchups here clearly favor Cincy who has dominated on the ground. The Middies are extremely vulnerable against the run and the pass, surrendering about 360 total yards per game.



For Navy, it's basically option or bust for this unit, trying to stop their current losing streak against one of the nation's best. Ken Niumatalolo knows he has his work cut out for him this weekend, and one essential key will be looking to stop Cincy from generating big plays. Navy is right at the bottom of the country generating just 59 passing yards, but one would expect that engineering the triple option as the cornerstone of their offense. Lavatai (10/21 157 2 TD 1 INT) has scored 2 rushing TD this season, but depends solely on the backfield led by Isaac Ruoss (79-308 3.9 2 TD) and James Harris II (58-246 4.2 1 TD to carry the bulk of the workload. Niumatatolo is not afraid to roll the dice, especially on more challenging 3rd and 4th downs really no matter where their field position lies. Their slowed down pace is to try and keep their offense on the field for passing time and keeping their opposition off the field. Thus far the strategy has not worked too well especially against high powered offenses who gain big yardage. Coper (7-149 1 TD) is a deep ball threat, but he's not going to get more opportunities. Cincy should be okay in handling the option as they only allow 294 scrimmage yards and a mere 13.7 ppg. Deshawn Pace already has 4 picks on the season and leads Cincy in tackles with 45. Darrian Beavers has 4 of his team's 14 sacks which signifies the balance for this bunch. The Bearcats have also recorded 12 interceptions this season and that's credit due to the one on one coverage in the secondary and the ability to be athletic without causing too many penalties in passing coverage matchup edges.



Sure this is a lot of points to give especially on the road, but it's been too long since I've weathered off going with this dominant bunch time and time again they have proved to be sound and selective with their approach fundamentally. The Bearcat defense allows just 122 rushing yards, ranking second in the country. That will disrupt success for Navy, in which their running game is their bread and butter. Navy might still be able to control the line of scrimmage and still yet burn clock with their laid back approach when they have the ball. Ridder plays at a very much higher level and despite his success this season, may again only have to leve it to the running game behind a potent Ford to be a pacman like back against this limited defense. And when Ridder needs to make big plays on third and long, Pierce and Scott will have a distinct advantage in the receiving core.



YTD 5-9 .357 -5.50