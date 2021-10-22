JIMMY THE GREEK SAYS

jimmythegreek
The opening odds start here
(3) Oklahoma -38 over Kansas -120:
If this looks like somewhat of an obvious or expected play from yours truly, you're absolutely correct. Forget about last week's Liberty play in which we saw a lax effort against one of the worst team's in the Sun Belt. Sure I know they didn't even reach the point total they were even favored by, but this is a different Sooner team (7-0 4-0) we are starting to see. Last week in Norman, Caleb Williams (18/23 295 4 TD) turned in a near flawless performance and Kennedy Brooks (20-153 7.7 1 TD) led a dominating ground game as the Sooners crushed the Horned Frogs (3-3 1-2) 52-31. Williams stepped in nicely for an injured Spencer Rattler and has made an already strong Oklahoma passing offense that much more potent. 3 of his 4 TD passes were to Jadon Haselwood (6-56 3 TD) of 11,16, and 7 yards. Brooks opened the scoring for the Sooners with a 2 yard run, while Williams (9-66 7.3 1 TD) and Eric Gray (6-12 2.0 1 TD) also ran the ball in for scores. Oklahoma scored at least one TD in every quarter and Dashaun White recovered 2 TCU lost fumbles. In a game of two high powered offenses, the Sooners were the one to out dual the Horned Frogs throughout the game. Max Duggan (20/30 346 4 TD) was basically equally as solid as Williams, but the main difference was the TCU running game being kept out of the end zone as 5 backs still produced a total of 182 rushing yards. Quentin Johnson (7-185 3 TD) caught 3 of Duggan's 4 scores from 25, 70, and 20 yards out. TCU outgained Oklahoma 529-525 but the Sooners converted 25 first downs and held a slight edge in time of possession. Meanwhile, Kansas (1-5 0-3) dropped their 5th straight game this time to Texas Tech 41-14 in Lawrence last week. Henry Colombi (14/20 124 1 TD 1 INT) was modest at best, but effective as he also ran for a score (6-35 5.8 1 TD) from a yard out that opened the scoring. Sarodorick Thompson (13-83 6.4) led the Red Raiders rushing attack despite not finding the end zone. Donovan Smith (6-37 6.2 1 TD), Myles Price (3-25 8.3 1 TD) and Erik Ezukanma (2-13 6.5 1 TD) also scored rushing TD's leading to a total of 244 rushing yards. Jason Bean (11/21 80 1 INT0 was ineffective for the Jayhawks as Kansas could not establish a rhythm offensively. Miles Kendrick (4/7 54 2 TD) fared better late in the 4th quarter completing TD passes of 14 yards each to Luke Grimm (3-33 1 TD) and Lawrence Arnold (1-13 1 TD). Tech outgained Kansas 438-273 and amassed 23 first downs overall.
Since taking over for an injured Spencer Rattler (130/175 1371 10 TD 5 INT), Williams (40/59 609 6 TD) has played exceptionally well and for head coach Lincoln Riley to have a good problem like this, will likely stick with the momentum for the remainder of the season with his backup turned starter. Brooks (99-688 7.0 7 TD) has become a one man wrecking crew in a hurry up lethal offense that is known for putting the petal to the metal with no signs of slowdown unless the Sooners grow big 4th quarter leads. The Sooners have despite their tough competition and high scoring attack put themselves as undefeateds in position to capture the National Championship and catch a break this week against one of the Big 12's not so intimidating squads. With this team averaging nearly 43 points per gam, they have a top 25 offense especially dangerous in their aerial attack where they generate 287 of their 480 total yards on average. Oklahoma has scored at least 50 points in a game this season 3 times, and this Saturday is likely to be their fourth time this season. That spells lots of trouble for Kansas, who yields 44 points and 485 yards per game, almost equal to the run and pass, and ranked 226th in the country, a John Kelly-esque "yikes". With the exception to their 17-14 opening win against South Dakota, this defense has been carved up and ready to be served to the opposition. They do have some talent on the line as Gavin Potter and Kenny Logan each have a team leading 4 tackles, but that's because of quick strikes and opposition dominance in time of possession and scoring. The Jayhawks also have just 4 team sacks, 3 of them by Kyron Johnson, and other than 6 forced fumbles don't get many opportunities to generate turnovers as evident of their only 2 picks all season.
What started out with a glimmer of promise has been an otherwise long season for Kansas and head coach Lance Leipold. Bean (77/139 932 5 TD 4 INT) has certainly shown some flashes but simultaneously makes mistake despite taking his chances. A good arm has otherwise turned to himself and his receiving core not being on the same pasges running routes and easy drops that have negated good yard gains. They are razor thin at receiver led by Trevor Wilson (17-287 1 TD) and Kwamie Lassiter III (21-246 1 TD) as their playmakers. They are marginally better on the ground as Devin Neal (69-318 4.6 2 TD) is the main back in the backfield, while Bean (65-305 4.7 2 TD) avoids trouble in the pocket and can be nimble on his feet. The issue here besides the swiss cheese defense is a lack of personnel as well as getting behind early. The Jayhawks are averaging only 16 points and 322 yards per game overall. That's not nbearly going to get it done against their opposition, which thrives on scoring early and often in bunches. Oklahoma's offense makes their defense look kind of scary, and not because they yield about 25 points per game,. Okay we know that Tulane, K State and Texas could've easily beaten this powerhouse and we wouldn't be closing to talking about a National title. However, the motivation factor around Williams is also prevalent to the defense making plays and key stops only fueling their momentum on subsequent possessions. Pat Fields leads the Sooners with 42 tackles, but Isaiah Thomas and Perrion Winfrey, who has lightning speed on the outside and poses a furious pass rush, each have 5 of their team's 20 sacks. Despite only 5 picks, 4 players have at least 2 forced fumbles, and the Sooners have 12 on the season.
Disparities loom extremely large when dissecting this matchup. Kansas will certainly be in no hurry when it comes to running their offense, but unless they can stop Oklahoma and not so much possession by possession, but by limiting damage on the other side of the field, this matchup will be no different than past games suggest. Stopping Brooks will be a task in itself as he's basically averaged 100 yards per contest and 7 per carry. Williams is one of the many key weapons on this team which has fans once again believing that hey can be the key piece in leading the Sooners to a National title, that is if they can stay healthy. There's not enough depth on the Jayhawks to even stay on the same football field to stick with Oklahoma despite the generous amount of points being exchanged on the line. There's a major disparity in class, size, and talent on the field, and Bean just doesn't have the same urgency nor does Kansas on either side of the ball to make this close.
