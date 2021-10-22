JIMMY THE GREEK SAYS

(3) Oklahoma -38 over Kansas -120:
If this looks like somewhat of an obvious or expected play from yours truly, you're absolutely correct. Forget about last week's Liberty play in which we saw a lax effort against one of the worst team's in the Sun Belt. Sure I know they didn't even reach the point total they were even favored by, but this is a different Sooner team (7-0 4-0) we are starting to see. Last week in Norman, Caleb Williams (18/23 295 4 TD) turned in a near flawless performance and Kennedy Brooks (20-153 7.7 1 TD) led a dominating ground game as the Sooners crushed the Horned Frogs (3-3 1-2) 52-31. Williams stepped in nicely for an injured Spencer Rattler and has made an already strong Oklahoma passing offense that much more potent. 3 of his 4 TD passes were to Jadon Haselwood (6-56 3 TD) of 11,16, and 7 yards. Brooks opened the scoring for the Sooners with a 2 yard run, while Williams (9-66 7.3 1 TD) and Eric Gray (6-12 2.0 1 TD) also ran the ball in for scores. Oklahoma scored at least one TD in every quarter and Dashaun White recovered 2 TCU lost fumbles. In a game of two high powered offenses, the Sooners were the one to out dual the Horned Frogs throughout the game. Max Duggan (20/30 346 4 TD) was basically equally as solid as Williams, but the main difference was the TCU running game being kept out of the end zone as 5 backs still produced a total of 182 rushing yards. Quentin Johnson (7-185 3 TD) caught 3 of Duggan's 4 scores from 25, 70, and 20 yards out. TCU outgained Oklahoma 529-525 but the Sooners converted 25 first downs and held a slight edge in time of possession. Meanwhile, Kansas (1-5 0-3) dropped their 5th straight game this time to Texas Tech 41-14 in Lawrence last week. Henry Colombi (14/20 124 1 TD 1 INT) was modest at best, but effective as he also ran for a score (6-35 5.8 1 TD) from a yard out that opened the scoring. Sarodorick Thompson (13-83 6.4) led the Red Raiders rushing attack despite not finding the end zone. Donovan Smith (6-37 6.2 1 TD), Myles Price (3-25 8.3 1 TD) and Erik Ezukanma (2-13 6.5 1 TD) also scored rushing TD's leading to a total of 244 rushing yards. Jason Bean (11/21 80 1 INT0 was ineffective for the Jayhawks as Kansas could not establish a rhythm offensively. Miles Kendrick (4/7 54 2 TD) fared better late in the 4th quarter completing TD passes of 14 yards each to Luke Grimm (3-33 1 TD) and Lawrence Arnold (1-13 1 TD). Tech outgained Kansas 438-273 and amassed 23 first downs overall.

Since taking over for an injured Spencer Rattler (130/175 1371 10 TD 5 INT), Williams (40/59 609 6 TD) has played exceptionally well and for head coach Lincoln Riley to have a good problem like this, will likely stick with the momentum for the remainder of the season with his backup turned starter. Brooks (99-688 7.0 7 TD) has become a one man wrecking crew in a hurry up lethal offense that is known for putting the petal to the metal with no signs of slowdown unless the Sooners grow big 4th quarter leads. The Sooners have despite their tough competition and high scoring attack put themselves as undefeateds in position to capture the National Championship and catch a break this week against one of the Big 12's not so intimidating squads. With this team averaging nearly 43 points per gam, they have a top 25 offense especially dangerous in their aerial attack where they generate 287 of their 480 total yards on average. Oklahoma has scored at least 50 points in a game this season 3 times, and this Saturday is likely to be their fourth time this season. That spells lots of trouble for Kansas, who yields 44 points and 485 yards per game, almost equal to the run and pass, and ranked 226th in the country, a John Kelly-esque "yikes". With the exception to their 17-14 opening win against South Dakota, this defense has been carved up and ready to be served to the opposition. They do have some talent on the line as Gavin Potter and Kenny Logan each have a team leading 4 tackles, but that's because of quick strikes and opposition dominance in time of possession and scoring. The Jayhawks also have just 4 team sacks, 3 of them by Kyron Johnson, and other than 6 forced fumbles don't get many opportunities to generate turnovers as evident of their only 2 picks all season.

What started out with a glimmer of promise has been an otherwise long season for Kansas and head coach Lance Leipold. Bean (77/139 932 5 TD 4 INT) has certainly shown some flashes but simultaneously makes mistake despite taking his chances. A good arm has otherwise turned to himself and his receiving core not being on the same pasges running routes and easy drops that have negated good yard gains. They are razor thin at receiver led by Trevor Wilson (17-287 1 TD) and Kwamie Lassiter III (21-246 1 TD) as their playmakers. They are marginally better on the ground as Devin Neal (69-318 4.6 2 TD) is the main back in the backfield, while Bean (65-305 4.7 2 TD) avoids trouble in the pocket and can be nimble on his feet. The issue here besides the swiss cheese defense is a lack of personnel as well as getting behind early. The Jayhawks are averaging only 16 points and 322 yards per game overall. That's not nbearly going to get it done against their opposition, which thrives on scoring early and often in bunches. Oklahoma's offense makes their defense look kind of scary, and not because they yield about 25 points per game,. Okay we know that Tulane, K State and Texas could've easily beaten this powerhouse and we wouldn't be closing to talking about a National title. However, the motivation factor around Williams is also prevalent to the defense making plays and key stops only fueling their momentum on subsequent possessions. Pat Fields leads the Sooners with 42 tackles, but Isaiah Thomas and Perrion Winfrey, who has lightning speed on the outside and poses a furious pass rush, each have 5 of their team's 20 sacks. Despite only 5 picks, 4 players have at least 2 forced fumbles, and the Sooners have 12 on the season.

Disparities loom extremely large when dissecting this matchup. Kansas will certainly be in no hurry when it comes to running their offense, but unless they can stop Oklahoma and not so much possession by possession, but by limiting damage on the other side of the field, this matchup will be no different than past games suggest. Stopping Brooks will be a task in itself as he's basically averaged 100 yards per contest and 7 per carry. Williams is one of the many key weapons on this team which has fans once again believing that hey can be the key piece in leading the Sooners to a National title, that is if they can stay healthy. There's not enough depth on the Jayhawks to even stay on the same football field to stick with Oklahoma despite the generous amount of points being exchanged on the line. There's a major disparity in class, size, and talent on the field, and Bean just doesn't have the same urgency nor does Kansas on either side of the ball to make this close.
 
(2) Cincinnati -27.5 over Navy -120:
The second ranked and undefeated Bearcats (6-0 2-0) look to continue their competition domination when they head out to West Point to take on AAC conference foe Navy (1-5 1-3) Saturday. Last week at Nippert Stadium, Jerome Ford (20-189 9.5 4 TD) ran for 4 scores and Cincinnati tallied 336 rushing yards and 6 overall TD on the ground as the Bearcats crushed Central Florida 56-21. All of Ford's 4 TD came in the first half and included a 79 yard scamper to paydirt that extended UC's lead to 28-0 midway through the first half. Desmond Ridder (13/23 140 1 TD) was rather pedestrian but didn't need to be relied on too much playing a clean game and completing a 19 yard scoring pass to Alec Pierce for his only catch. The Bearcats scored on their first 6 possessions in the first half and were way too much for the UCF Knights to handle. The dominant defense forced 4 UCF turnovers and made life a living hell for Mikey Keene (16/27 141 1 TD 2 INT). Keene's only successful drive resulted in an 18 yard TD pass to Brandon Johnson, his only catch of the day. The Knights didn't get on the board until just :33 remaining in the first half and trailed 35-7 going into the half. Isaiah Bower (13-27 2.1 1 TD) scored a TD from 4 yards out and Mark Anthony Richards on his lone carry punched it in from 2 yards out in the 4th quarter to make the final outcome seem a little more respectable. The Bearcats outgained the Knights 476-296 and held a 23-14 first downs edge. Meanwhile, Navy dropped their second straight last week as Memphis trounced the Academy 35-17 last week at the Liberty Bowl. Seth Hannigan (8/12 215 2 TD 1 INT) opened the scoring with a 3 yard TD pass to Sean Dykes, his only catch of the contest. Hannigan later hooked up with Eddie Lewis (3-82 1 TD) for a 74 yard bomb that gave the Tigers a 21-10 lead midway through the third quarter. The rest the rushing game took care of as Calvin Austin III carried after a second quarter kickoff 69 yards to the house, his only rush of the day in addition to catching 2 passes for 20 yards. Marquavius Weaver (11-65 5.9 1 TD), and Brandon Thomas (15-56 3.7 1 TD) also scored rushing TD's as Memphis took a 28-10 lead at halftime and cruised. The Tiger defense sacked Tai Lavatai (3/4 68 1 TD) 5 times and held the Midshipmen to just 198 rushing yards, way below their option average with their lone TD on the ground scored by James Harris III (11-32 2.9 1 TD) from 2 yards out. Lavatai eventually got the Middies to within 28-17 in the 4th thanks to a 21 yard TD pass to Mychal Cooper (no Lakers relation).,his only catch of the day. However Weaver's 4 yard run capped the scoring as well as the Tigers ending of a 3 game losing streak.

If you thought Cincy's bowl loss last season to Georgia was just a fluke, think again. This high powered unit is well oiled and back on both sides of the ball holding a strong position to contend for the National Championship so long as they continue to run the AAC table. Ridder (108/168 1444 13 TD 2 INT) continues to make it look easy week after week with his disciplined but efficient play. Ford (102-705 6.9 12 TD) is one of the most durable, versatile backs in the country and his speed and balance threatens the opposition as a legitimate playmaker and one man show on the ground. Ridder also has a two target arsenal downfield, led by Pierce (22-406 3 TD) and Tyler Scott (10-232 3 TD), gaining yardage in bunches aided by yards after. It's not that Cincy's offense is up tempo and high octane, but moreso lightning quick putting up plentiful points in short possessions. They average 44 points a game and 441 total yards, but can wear you down with their ability to stand tall at the line and make some fearsome gruesome hits putting an abrupt end to opposing drives. Their ability to score points early and often fuels up the defense to prevent scores from the opposition as they usually fall way behind early and often. Navy did pull a mild upset over the team that Cincinnati crushed last week, UCF, but however otherwise allow 33 points per contest and are well undersized and overmatched. Diego Fagot has a team leading 54 tackles and has one sack and one INT for good measure. Truth be told, Navy does have some depth on their roster but are going to have to bring their A game this weekend. Clay Cromwell DE will have to be able to contain Ford and pick up some pressure on Ridder. Johnny Hodges LB also has a pick this season and 33 tackles, but the matchups here clearly favor Cincy who has dominated on the ground. The Middies are extremely vulnerable against the run and the pass, surrendering about 360 total yards per game.

For Navy, it's basically option or bust for this unit, trying to stop their current losing streak against one of the nation's best. Ken Niumatalolo knows he has his work cut out for him this weekend, and one essential key will be looking to stop Cincy from generating big plays. Navy is right at the bottom of the country generating just 59 passing yards, but one would expect that engineering the triple option as the cornerstone of their offense. Lavatai (10/21 157 2 TD 1 INT) has scored 2 rushing TD this season, but depends solely on the backfield led by Isaac Ruoss (79-308 3.9 2 TD) and James Harris II (58-246 4.2 1 TD to carry the bulk of the workload. Niumatatolo is not afraid to roll the dice, especially on more challenging 3rd and 4th downs really no matter where their field position lies. Their slowed down pace is to try and keep their offense on the field for passing time and keeping their opposition off the field. Thus far the strategy has not worked too well especially against high powered offenses who gain big yardage. Coper (7-149 1 TD) is a deep ball threat, but he's not going to get more opportunities. Cincy should be okay in handling the option as they only allow 294 scrimmage yards and a mere 13.7 ppg. Deshawn Pace already has 4 picks on the season and leads Cincy in tackles with 45. Darrian Beavers has 4 of his team's 14 sacks which signifies the balance for this bunch. The Bearcats have also recorded 12 interceptions this season and that's credit due to the one on one coverage in the secondary and the ability to be athletic without causing too many penalties in passing coverage matchup edges.

Sure this is a lot of points to give especially on the road, but it's been too long since I've weathered off going with this dominant bunch time and time again they have proved to be sound and selective with their approach fundamentally. The Bearcat defense allows just 122 rushing yards, ranking second in the country. That will disrupt success for Navy, in which their running game is their bread and butter. Navy might still be able to control the line of scrimmage and still yet burn clock with their laid back approach when they have the ball. Ridder plays at a very much higher level and despite his success this season, may again only have to leve it to the running game behind a potent Ford to be a pacman like back against this limited defense. And when Ridder needs to make big plays on third and long, Pierce and Scott will have a distinct advantage in the receiving core.

YTD 5-9 .357 -5.50
 
