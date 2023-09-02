JIMMY THE GREEK SAYS

TCU -20 -(120) over Colorado:

If we only knew what Colorado (1-11 1-8 2022) was in for as Deion Prime Time Sanders gets his Buffaloes ready for his new team after leaving Jackson St. TCU on the other hand from 2022's National Championship runners up still has that National Championship caliber despite earning a runner up spot and getting crushed by 2 time National Champion Georgia last season.. With a national ranking of #17, (13-2 6-0 2022) Sonny Dykes has his Horned Frogs starts up the 2023 campaign home against the Buffaloes, who won just one game last season, a rather inspiring 20-13 nail biter over California. Now with all of the improvements and new additions CU made over the offseason, there's no way and no how Deion will accept nor expect a similar like showing even with all the adjustments and intangibles made in the offseason.. This roster in 2023 is more top heavy but also more exciting compared to what the Buffaloes showcased a year ago. Two way star Travis Hunter, will build over time and will progress this roster that will have Colorado put a more respectable program on the field where they can hopefully turn out a bigger showing in the Pac 12 and improve on last season's epic collapse, though Deion can easily motivate this bunch with a winning attitude. TCU will take the field in Amon G. Carter Stadium as the national runner-up after an unlikely underdog run that ultimately ended against Georgia in the National Championship.



Colorado will return back to the big 12, departing from the Pac 12 starting in 2024. Deion's son, Shadeur Sanders, has a promising future ahead at QB. However, with a challenging roster light when it comes to motivation, experience, and longevity, the wins may not come as quickly though we feel things couldn't get any worse moving forward. Enduring 12 games against a loaded schedule, the lack of depth may be the x-factor keeping the over on the Buffaloes’ win total from cashing which as of this morning was 3.5. Injuries could also play a key part, as health plays a huge role in success according to Deion. TCU will look to return to the Big 12 Championship game, while Colorado starts the beginning of a challenging schedule that includes Nebraska, Oregon and USC in the first month. Sanders, who passed for 3,732 yards, 40 touchdowns, and six interceptions last season at JSU in 2022. The junior this time around will have a nice mix of playmakers in his arsenal, particularly junior WR Jimmy Horn Jr. (37 receptions for 551 yards at USF), and senior WR Xavier Weaver (53 receptions for 718 yards). The running game should also be solid, with senior Kavosiey Smoke (Kentucky), sophomore Alton McCaskill (189 carries for 961 yards and 16 TDs with Houston in 2021, 5.1),, along with freshman Dylan Edwards. The key will be meshing with the offensive line as veterans who mostly remained with have to be on the same page when it comes to protection in the pocket as well as opening up holes for the running game. As far as defense is concerned, the Colorado defense allowed 44.5 points per game last season and was second-worst against the run. In comes defensive coordinator Charles Kelly from Alabama to right the ship, along with a lot of other new faces.