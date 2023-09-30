JIMMY THE GREEK SAYS

(9) Oregon -27 (-115) over Stanford:

The undefeated, 9th ranked Ducks (4-01-0) travel to Stanford to take on the Cardinal (1-3 0-2) who remain winless in the Pac 12. Last week at Autzen Stadium, the nation was hoping to see a classic league showdown with 2 undefeated nationally ranked squads. However, it was all one sided as the Ducks bulldozed the previous 19th ranked Buffaloes 42-6. Bo Nix (28/33 276 3 TD 1 INT) continued to wreak havoc on Pac 12 and out of conference foes doing most of his damage. The Oregon defense pitched a shutout in the first half and led 35-0. Nix connected on 2 scores in the first quarter, finding Noah Whittington on a 3 yard scoring pass and followed up on a one yard toss to Casey Kelly for their only catches. Whittington also ran for a 3 yard running score and gained 45 yards on 8 carries (5.6) overall. Nix also connected twice to Troy Franklin (8-126 2 TD) for 16 and 36 yard TD passes in the second quarter. Jordan James' one yard run in the 3rd extended the lead to 42-0 as he rushed for 54 yards on 7 carries (7.7). Colorado then avoided the shutout when Michael Harrison (3-22 1 TD) caught a 6 yard TD pass from Shedeur Sanders. Deion's son and QB didn't have his best game (23/33 169 1 TD), however, the Buffaloes played turnover free football which can be said for a lot against a powerhouse like Oregon, However, the Ducks outgained the Buffaloes 522-199 and registered 30 first downs. Meanwhile, Stanford played extremely tough against visiting Arizona but failed to pull off the upset losing 21-20 to the Wildcats. Arizona had lost 6 straight to the Cardinal before snapping their streak. Sedrick Irvin (10-66 6.6 1 TD) gave Stanford a 17-14 lead, on a one yard run late in the third quarter. However, midway through the 4th quarter in the back and forth contest, DJ Williams (11-39 3.5 1 TD) scored from 2 yards out to help Arizona grab the lead back 21-20. Joshua Karty then connected from 46 yards out to make it a one point deficit for Stanford with all 3 timeouts remaining, however Stanford never saw the ball again giving up 2 first downs the rest of the way. Both teams had 20 first downs and the Cardinal marginally outgained the Wildcats 358-349. Ashton Daniels (14/26 198) played fairly efficient but couldn't find the end zone for Stanford through the air. Jayden De Laura (14/26 157 1 TD) was also efficient with the difference being a 36 yard scoring pass to Tanner Mclanahan (2-54 1 TD) that got Arizona on the board first .



Oregon looks like they will once again contain for the Pac !@ and eventually the National Championships so long as they continue to dominate on both sides of the ball. Their 54 points per game is among the nations leaders'. and their only challenge was in their 2nd game as they had to hold off Texas Tech 38-30. Oregon averages 571 net scrimmage yards per contest, and are second overall. Nix (104/131 1169 11 TD 1 INT) has one of the best TD/INT ratios in the country and is another odds on favorite when it comes to Heisman contention. Franklin (25-418 5 TD) is one of the league's popular playmakers, and through the air it doesn't just end there. Tez Johnson (15-203 3 TD) and Gary Bryant Jr. (14-186 3 TD) could make you blink and gain 4 or 5 steps on opposing CB's and safeties waiting for d backs to catch up with them downfield. Another asset to Oregon's virtual but explosive offense is their running game led by Bucky Irving (37-305 8.2 3 TD) and James (28-209 7.5 6 TD) as the unit has found the end zone 14 ties already in just 4 games. It will be tough for the middle of the road Stanford defense, who has already allowed 31 ppg this season, to stop Oregon's attack. The Cardinal allow 122 rushing yards overall, but are 6th worst against the pass allowing 303 against opposing QB's. Alaki Gilman leads Stanford with 25 tackles, and as a team have 8 sacks, but also have no forced fumbles and just 2 INT's, but granted they have never seen a powerhouse like this. Well, maybe except for USC, whom they already lost to 56-10 and Caleb Williams didn't play in the second half which started out 42-10 for the Trojans.



Daniels (45/76 592 3 TD 2 INT) leads a much more tempo maligned by accuracy, leinency and the idea to not go toe to toe even against the feared powerhouses of the conference. That's not to say they couldn't challenge the likes of Oregon, but the idea will need to be approached will include to try and not match wits, but to control the time of possession, and pull a few trick plays. Now head coach Troy Taylor is not looking to get embarrased at home, but take Arizona St last week, who lost to USC by 2 TD. They played their lights out and stuck with the Trojans virtually throughout. Good luck as their are major discrepancies on both sides of the ball. Stanford believe it or not does play a relatively balanced offense, scoring about 23 points per game. The personnel is at a major disadvantage as they have maybe one impact player in the backfield led by Casey Filkins (24-184 7.7 1 TD) the workhorse in the rushing game. They do have some depth in the receiving core but don't take as many chances downfield to score in a hurry. The top 2 targets are Benjamin Yurosek (15-227 1 TD) and Elic Ayomanor (12-168 1 TD). They average about 380 yards per game but will need to play into the hands of Oregon, The Ducks have yielded a tad over 13 ppg, and allow only 265 net yards, 11th overall in the country. Tysheem Johnson leads the Ducks with 25 tackles and has 2 of its team's 14 sacks,as that category is led by Jordan Burch with 3. Khyree Jackson has 3 picks as the team has recorded 5. The passing defense is 8th in the country, surrendering only 160 through the air. Most of that opposing yardage could be when the Ducks are clicking on cylinders early and often, and in lament's terms, that's ketchup. I mean during catch up.



Dan Lanning has done a spectacular job, and on both sides of the ball. Oregon's defense has all the momentum in the world and has way too many good pieces up front for this Stanford line to contain them. Stanford doesn’t have the ability to keep up any sort of pace if Oregon comes the Palo Alto with no interest in playing for clicks. Some would argue that this is a letdown spot for Oregon after all of the attention surrounding its lopsided win over Colorado last week. But the Ducks have looked like one of the most well-rounded teams in the nation so far, while the Cardinal are poised for another losing season in 2023.