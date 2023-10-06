JIMMY THE GREEK SAYS

Toledo -19.5 over Massachusetts:

The Rockets (4-1 2-00 look to extend their winning streak to 5 games as they head on the road where they will face the Minutemen (1-4) through the Independent portal. Last week, the Rockets built a 15 point lead early in the 4th quarter before holding on for a 35-33 win over Northern Illinois. The Huskies made it close over the final 11:00 as a Rocky Lombardi 25 yard TD pass to Jalen Johnson, followed by a 12 yard TD pass from Lombardi to Christian Carter TD pass made it a 2 point deficit with 2:25 remaining. However, a 2 point conversion attempt late was no good for NIU ensuring a close win for Toledo. Lombardi completed 21/31 passes for 258 yards with 2 TD and had his Huskies almost pull off a potential upset that would have least forced OT. Antano Brown led NIU with 16 carries for 152 yards, 9.5 yards per carry but the Toledo defense kept him out of the end zone. Lmbardi also scored on a one yard run to tie the game at 7 late in the first quarter as he gained 26 yards on 8 carries (3.3). Dequan Finn (18/20 281 2 TD) nearly was perfectly efficient though the Rockets nearly lost their 2 TD lead at home. Peny Boone (18-113 7.1) led the Rockets in rushing, and Toledo got rushing TD's from 3 different RB's. Jacquez Stuart (16-79 5.3 1 TD) gave Toledo a 21-7 lead early in the 3rd quarter with a 7 yard run. Finn (7-61 8.7 1 TD) ran for a 13 yard scamper to paydirt that broke a 7 all tie midway through the second quarter, and Connor 1.Waldenzak (5-8 1.6 1 TD) extended Toledo's lead to 28-17 late in the third quarter with a 2 yard scoring run. Junior Vandeross III (4-147 1 TD) caught a 68 yard bomb from Finn to give Toledo a 35-20 lead before NIU nearly pulled off a miracle comeback. Toledo outgained NIU 542-444 despite converting one less first down and on the lower side of the time of possession by a minute. It was the Huskies 4th straight loss after an opening win over Boston College. Meanwhile, U Mass fell behind to Arkansas St 31-10 at halftime and the Red Wolves to a 52-28 win. Jaylen Raynor (20/26 383 6 TD) set career records in yards passing and passing TD in the trouncing. Raynor threw TD passes to 5 different receivers led by 2 TD for Jeff Foreman (2-65 2 TD) on passing scores of 39 and 26 yards. JaQuez Cross (11-48 4.4 1 TD) added a 11 yard scoring run that got the Red Wolves on the board as Ark St ran for 175 total yards and notched 557 total yards overall. Taisun Phommachaph (29/38 289 1 TD 1 INT) was able to move the ball for the Minutemen but was just mediocre in finishing drives. Greg Derosiers Jr (3-75 25.0 1 TD) finally got U Mass on the board after ARk St led 17-0 at halftime. Kay'Ron Lynch Adams (13-41 3.2 1 TD) capped the scoring with a 2 yard run late. The Red Wolves outgained the Minutemen 556-381 and were turnover free dominating from pillar to post.Toledo is looking for its 5th straight win and 3rd overall in MAC play. Finn (73/110 954 10 TD 4 INT) to this point has not disappointed as the Rockets lead the West Division by one game in the conference standings thus far. While Toledo has for the most part been a run first type of team, they also have arsenal in the passing game, especially given their 70% efficiency on 3rd down. Boone is one of the nation's more reliable and dominating backs in the FBS (68-5157.6 5 TD). Finn has been eccentris running the option successfully (49-241 4.9 3 TD). He also has a dual threat downfield relying on his lead target, Vandeross !!! (16-294 1 TD) and Jerjuan Newton (18-260 7 TD). Coming into week 6, Toledo's offense is run mid tempo and leads the conference with 41 points per contest and averages 460 yards per game including the 7th best rushing game in the country at 225 yards overall. This plays right into the hands of the Minutemen's defense giving up about 39 points per contest overall. including 459 total yards and 210 on the ground., 13th worst overall/. Garrett Johnson leads U Mass with 28 tackles, one more than Te'Rai Powell while each has a forced fumble leading to a turnover. Billy Wooden has 26 tackles and a team leading 5 sacks out of their 14 overall. However, the rest of the Minutemen's personnel are rather slow as indicative of just 4 INT thus far this season. Bottom line, Toledo can utilize both of their star RB's to take advantage of a step slower line and Toledo could use their versatility and will easily having a strong edge in the running game. As long as Finn throws when he needs to and doesn't get careless, the Rockets simply will have too many weapons running and passing.Phommachanh (47/71 516 1 TD 2 INT) has played in 3 of U Mass' 6 games due to the injury to starter Carlos Davis (62/101 886 6 TD 3 INT). The offense does look more aggressive than last season under Don Brown. Still even averaging nearly 27 ppg, it hasn't been nearly enough against the leaders of various conference foes. U Mass has lacked depth for years and the lack of personnel unfortunately leads to a lot of strong starts getting worn down in the second half as evident of their last loss. Lynch Adams (110-504 4.6 5 TD) has been a one man show in the backfield but their receiving core is actually more balanced than in previous seasons. They are led by Anthony Simpson (28-420 2 TD) and Mark Pope (18/252 1 TD) with 5 other receivers catching at least one TD pass. Let's face it. The Massachusetts Minutemen are no slouches producing 390 yards a game, however their progress is mot balanced and lack staying with their opponents on both sides of the ball for 60 minutes. Dallas Grant leads the Rockets with 38 tackles and has 2 forced fumbles. Judge Culpepper leads the Rockets with 6 of their team's 18 sacks, 9 different corners and safeties has at least 1 INT, and the Rockets defense surrenders about 22 points per contest. By no means at all dominant, but yet the MAAC has a reputation for focusing more on the offense instead of coming ahead on the winning side. Toledo is 50th overall in total defense, but their strength is allowing 192 passing yards per game,26th in the nation.Being a 3 TD favorite entering a regulatory quiet venue in McQuirk Alumni Stadium, this Toledo squad is not coming off their best effort barely getting by a weak MAC foe at home against NIU is going for the Rockets to alleviate their subpar showing. Jason Candle will look to fire up this Toledo squad and improve their efforts from last week, especially since they are one of the front runners to make their conference championship. Toledo prevented a disaster last weekend, but they come into a great spot to nab a fifth straight win. DeQuan Finn should have his way with the UMass defense, and this contest could look a lot like the Minutemen’s matchup with Arkansas State last Saturday.