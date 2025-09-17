JIMMY THE GREEK SAYS

(20) Vanderbilt -27 -120 over Georgia St:

The unbeaten Commodores (3-0 1-0) snapped an overall 16 game losing streak to the Gamecocks (2-1 0-1) and pulled the upset on the previously 11th ranked Gamecocks 31-7 at Williams-Brice Stadium last Saturday. Diego Pavia (18/25 177 2 TD 1 INT) gave Vanderbilt the lead for good late in the second quarter when he found Junior Sherrill (3-14 1 TD) on a 5 yard scoring toss as Vandy took a 14-7 game into halftime before shutting out SCU in the second half. Pavia also found Sedrick Alexander (2-26 1 TD) to open the scoring for Vanderbilt. Jamezell Lancaster ran for a 4 yard score in the second half, his only run of the game while also catching an 11 yard pass. Alexander also ran for 41 yards on 13 carries (3.2) and a 2 yard scoring to cap the final. Brock Taylor added a 51 yard field goal, and a stunned South Carolina crowd saw their Gamecocks commit 5 turnovers including 3 lost fumbles despite SCU outgaining Vanderbilt 328-323. Luke Doly (18/27 148 1 INT) had several opportunities to give the Gamecocks a chance to pull closer but also lost 2 fumbles and had little to no substance in the passing game due to drops and penalties. LaNorris Sellers (6/7 94 1 INT) didn't fare much better. Rashul Faison (15-74 4.9 1 TD) had the lone success for SC scoring from 7 yards out midway through the first quarter that briefly tied the game at 7. Meanwhile, TJ Finley (11/18 150 1 TD 2 INT) was replaced by Cameran Brown (9/11 101 3 TD) as Georgia St (1-2) took care of FCS Murray St 37-21 (0-3) at Center Parc Stadium. Finley threw 2 picks in the first half against one TD pass, a toss to Ted Hurst (10-172 2 TD) that got the Panthers on the board. Brown took over late in the first half and completed a 5 yard scoring pass to Leo Blackburn (3-36 1 TD) for a 14-0 GS lead. After a 5 yard Jawaun Northington (14-64 4.6 1 TD) 5 yard scoring run that cut the deficit in half, Jim Ogle (17/28 1381 TD) was sacked in the end zone for a safety and the Panthers extended their lead to 9 and at 23-7 by halftime thanks to a Rashard Amos (11-56 5.1 1 TD) one yard lunge. Both teams scored 2 TD each in the second half. Hurst caught another TD pass this one 16 yards by Brown, and Brown also found Camedn Overton Howard (2-18 1 TD) as the Panthers outgained the Racers 454-282 despite committing 3 turnovers and 13 penalties. Lucas Desjardins (7-75 1 TD) caught a 4 yard scoring pass from Ogle and was the leading Murray St receiver, but it was not enough as Georgia St picked up their first win of the season.



After winning the 2024 Birmingham Bowl 35-27 over Georgia Tech, head coach Clark Lea has the 20th ranked Commodores picking up where they left off and more this season. Pavia (50/68 645 7 TD 2 INT) a 6'1" senior for the Commodores is off to a great start leading an offense that is averaging 441 yards and 40 points over it's first 3 games. The running game is ranked 35th in the nation averaging 203 yards on the ground led by Alexander (35-197 5.6 3 TD) and Pavia (30-129 4.3) as the latter looks to still find the end zone. A third option is Makhilyn Young (14-123 8.8 2 TD) who can also bust out runs in duty off the bench and in the second half. Tre Richardson (12-162 1 TD) and Eli Stowers (11-160 1 TD) are complimentaries in the air game for the Commodores while Sherrill (8-79 2 TD) and Alexander (3-52 2 TD) lead Vandy in receiving TD's. Josiah Robinson for Georgia St leads the team with 20 tackles, but 5 individual defenseman and linemen each have a sack, awhile the entire team has just 4 takeaways which account for 2 INT and forced fumbles. Georgia St allows 460 total yards per contest 41 points overall, and is 10th worst in the country in total defense. Not exactly beaming Sun Belt numbers when stopping their opponents. Dell McGhee has pretty much accented the importance of defense when it comes to their opponents in achieving success within the conference.



Brown (25-37 676 3 TD) has easily amassed the progress of starting QB Finley (32/47 351 1 TD 3 INT) though both are right around a 68% completion rate in the early going. Brown has played a cleaner game in early action and that's promising news once the Panthers begin to pivot to conference play. The running gam however has mightily struggled, as Amos (26-139 5.1 1 TD) has found the end zone only once thus far. Brown (13-58 4.5 1 TD) has accounted for the only other TD on the ground. Georgia St accounts for only 135 yards on average from the running game which is only 95th in the nation, and 20 points on offense overall. Hurst (18-275 2 TD) and Robinson (10-146 2 TD) are Brown's leading targets in the early going but if the Panthers hope to hang around this generous numbers, the offense is going to have to play up to Vanderbilt's standards and tend to approach more aggressive when it comes to opportunities. CJ Heard leads the Commodores with 17 tackles. He and Nick Rinaldi also each have 2 of Vanderbilt's 9 total sacks. Hears is also one of 3 players with an INT so balance will be key for Vanderbilt stopping both the run and the pass. G St is also going to have to limit turnovers if Finley does play and holding onto the ball as Vanderbilt has forced 5 fumbles thus far.



The Commodores are off to their first 3-0 start since 2017. Georgia State upset the Commodores 36-32 in Atlanta a year ago. That was just the second win over a Power 4 opponent for Georgia State, which began playing football in 2010. Vandy hasn't forgotten the sting of that loss. Vanderbilt center Jordan White was named SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week for helping the Commodores post 22 first downs and control the ball for 35:43 last week. Georgia State has faced a difficult early schedule, losing to 63-7 to No. 13 Ole Miss and 38-16 to undefeated Memphis. Georgia State has had trouble establishing the run. Georgia transfer Branson Robinson rushed for 65 yards and Ole Miss transfer Rashad Amos ran for 56 yards last week, but the Panthers are yet to produce a 100-yard rusher in three games. The Commodores should have no issue dictating tempo at home, and if Pavia continues his sharp play, Vanderbilt could put this game away by halftime.



I'll have another Saturday selection a bit later.