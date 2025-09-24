JIMMY THE GREEK SAYS

(20) Miissouri -44.5 over Masachussetts:

The 20th ranked Missouri Tigers (4-0 1-0) came from behind last week against conference foe South Carolina (2-2 0-2) , scoring the final 11 points of the 4th quarter in a 29-20 win over the Gamecocks. Beau Pribula (16/27 171 1 TD 1 INT) did not have his best game but opened the scoring on an 8 yard TD pass to Joshua Manning (3-36 1 TD) after a scoreless first quarter. Lanoris Sellers (18/28 32 2 TD) followed up and gave SC the lead with 2 TD passes consecutively to Vandrevius Jacobs (7-128 1 TD) of 49 yards and then to Brian Rowe Jr (3-50 1 TD) of 24 yards both in the second quarter. Ahmad Hardy (22-138 6.3 1 TD) ran it in from 5 yards out giving the Tigers an 18-17 late in the third quarter despite unable to convert the 2 point conversion. Sellers played extremely well and was turnover free but had no running game to lean on as South Carolina ran for negative 18 yards overall. Jamal Roberts (13-76 5.8 1 TD) scored on a 16 yard TD run followed by a 2 point conversion, and Robert Meyer converted his 3rd of 3 field goal attempts. South Carolina's defense forced 2 turnovers but only had one sack of Pribula. The Tigers outgained the Gamecocks 456-284 and sacked Sellers 6 times. Meanwhile, in Ames last week, the Hawkeyes used a 20 point first quarter to maul U Mass 47-7. Mark Gronkowski (no relation to Rob) used 2 first quarter TD passes, one for 26 yards and the other for 3 both to Seth Anderson (3-26 2 TD) was basically all Iowa needed behind Gronkowski (16/24 179 2 TD). Iowa led 30-7 at halftime and poured it on thanks to rushing TD, one by Kaden Wetjen, his only carry for 20 yards, and Gronkowski from 13 yards out. Neither team committed a turnover, but Iowa outgained U Mass 435-119 and recorded 22 first downs to just 8 for the Minutemen. UMass failed to convert a third down opportunity while Iowa was good on 10/16 attempts. Massachusetts was held to just 26 rushing yards and neither QB in AJ Hairston (4/8 56) nor Grant Jordan (9/14 37) could move the ball much. Iowa improved to 2-1 overall while U Mass remained winless at 0-3.



Pribula (84/116 962 8 TD 2 INT) is off to a great start despite a conservative approach against South Carolina overall. Kevin Coleman Jr (27-2478 1 TD) is his top target while Marquis Johnson (16-253 2 TD) is not far behind as a reliable second option. Brett Norfleet, a 6"6" TE (14-122 3 TD) holds the team lead in TD catches thus far. Pribula is the 45th most efficient and leading QB in the nation thus far, as the Tigers average about 46 points per game along with 256 passing yards on average. However, their real bread and butter is their top 5 ranking in rushing yards on the ground with 298 overall per contest. Their 555 total yards on average is 6th in the country and the ground game is led by Hardy (79-600 7.6 6 TD) who ignites a lethal one two punch with Roberts (42-298 7.1 2 TD in the backfield. UMass yields 39 ppg overall and are especially vulnerable against the pass where they allow nearly 280 yards overall. Derrieon Craig leads the Minutemen with 23 tackles but Tyler Martin has the lone INT thus far. They also have just 4 sacks against on the season and have numerous size disadvantages on the line and in the secondary that Missouri will be able to expose their way on offense.



The combination of Jordan (24/38 248 1 INT) and Brandon Rose (27/44 217 1 INT) has produced little in the way of scoring for Massachusetts fans to get excited about. UMass averages only 14 points per game and are 3rd worst in the FBS in total offense and 7th worst in rushing where they average only 77 yards overall. They gain just 260 net yards overall while their lone bright spots are Rocko Griffin (30-142 4.7 1 TD) and Brandon Hood (16-42 2.6 1 TD). The passing game produces less than 8 yards per completion, and lack the personnel needed to challenge even the weakest of opponents as evident by their 27-26 loss to Bryant in their second game if the season overall. Unfortunately this plays right into the hands of the Missouri defense which allows only 73 net rushing yards overall (12th) and 151 passing yards on average (19th). They give up just 17 points alone, which ranks 8th best in the country. Josiah Trottier has a team high 27 tackles, nd the team has recorded 12 sacks over their first 4 games led by 4 for Damon Wilson II.



Missouri comes into this contest as a huge favorite and they should do whatever they want on both sides of the ball. The Tigers blew out Central Arkansas by a score of 61-6 in their first game of the season and Louisiana by a score of 52-10 in their third game, so they should have no issues with UMass here. Yes I know they have a signature season game next week with Alabama, but I don't think that Elijah Drinkwitz will concern himself much with looking ahead given the misfortunes and conservatism with Massachusetts, who lacks depth, athleticism, and matchup personnel compared to an otherwise explosive offense and defense the Tigers possess.