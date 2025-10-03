JIMMY THE GREEK SAYS

(5) Oklahoma -45 -120 over Kent St:
After last week's lone TD top 20 challenge against Auburn last week at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium kept the Sooners unbeaten, this week involves a matchup against one of the weaker foes in the FBS. Last week, Oklahoma (4-0 1-0) held on in a back and forth battle thanks to a 9 yard TD run by John Mateer (10-29 2.9 1 TD) that kept the Sooners national championship hopes alive edging Auburn 24-17. Mateer (24/36 271 1 TD) also had a nice game under center finding Isaiah Satenga III (9-127 1 TD) on a 24 yard TD connection that gave the Sooners a 10-3 lead midway through the first half. Auburn's run defense held Oklahoma to just 29 yards rushing and tied the game at 10 into the break thanks to a Jackson Arnold (21/32 220 1 TD) 2 yard pass to Cam Coleman (3-88 1 TD). The Tigers took the lead at 17-16 midway through the 4th quarter thanks to a Malcolm Simmons 4 yard TD run, his only carry of the contest. Mateer lost 2 fumbles for the Sooners and committed both turnovers. Arnold though was sacked 10 times and couldn't bring Auburn even in the closing minutes. Meanwhile after a bye, Kent St, also a 45 point road dog to Florida State, was crushed by the Seminoles 66-10 a couple of weeks ago at Bobby Bowden Field.

We split our last two 45 point home favorite outcomes the last few weeks despite Missouri not quite getting there last week against Massachusetts, but we will try our luck again tomorrow with the battle of extremes taking place once again on enemy property outside the SEC. Mateer (95/141 1215 6 TD 3 INT) is off to a nice start but has a tendency to be a victim of drops from his receiving core and chooses to take chances in tightly contested games. However, this is a good opportunity to test his skills set as well as reignite a passing offense that is the primary focus of Oklahoma's bread and butter. Jaren Kanak (18-307) is a bulky 6'3" 240 TE that leads the Sooners in receiving despite not yet finding the end zone. Satenga III (22-284 1 TD) has made his mark over the last few games and is primed to have another bust out performance. Deion Burks (23-265 2 TD) is a viable second option and also making an impact is Keontez Lewis (17-210 2 TD) who gives Mateer numerous targets.The achille's heel on this Oklahoma squad is their running game but Mateer (42-190 4.5 5 TD) seems to call his own number quickly in planned drawn situations or in short yardage scrimmage calls. Tory Blaylock (42-181 4.3 3 TD) is the main workhorse in the backfield but despite Oklahoma only averaging 126 ground yards per game thus far, if the game is not close in the second half, perhaps the Sooners can utilize their ailing source more often to wear out any glaring kinks. Oklahoma is averaging about 32 points per contest and on average 428 total yards per game. Kent bolsters the 6th worst ranked defense in the country yielding 44 points overall on average and 546 net yards per contest. Jaire Rawlison has just 17 tackles to lead the Golden Flashes, the team has just 4 INT overall as well as just 4 sacks. Mark Carney is in just his first season but needs to be more proactive with his team if Oklahoma is going to refer back to its' dominant ways competing for an SEC as well as national title.

With the exception of an early week in their otherwise continual dismal season, Kent St (1-3 0-1) has shown more aggressiveness in comparison to last season where they went winless. However, for the majority of their matchups this season, 18 points per game and 291 yards isn't going to cut it against National power foes. Dru Deshields (44/75 642 5 TD 1 INT) is off to a promising start, but is not familiar with going toe to toe with a high octane team like Oklahoma who lives for dominant games against less formidable opponents. Kent has the 6th worst offense on the ground averaging just 90 total yards and Gavin Garcia (59-175 3.0) has not found the endzone thus far. Cade Wolford (9-238 4 TD) is a one man wrecking crew downfield, with the only other triple digit receiver being Da'Shawn Martin (6-117 1 TD). Oklahoma's defense is ranked 2nd in the country giving up just an average of 9 points per contest including the 3rd most efficient pass defense allowing only 119 yards through the air and only an average of 89 rushing yards overall. Kip Lewis leads the Sooners with 23 tackles while Jayden Jackson has a team leading 4 of their 17 sacks. They have not yet recorded an interception as of yet but you kow that will likely change over the next few weeks.

Don't expect Oklahoma to look ahead even with the Red River Rivalry up next this coming weekend after. This is basically a tune up for this team who has a decisive edge on both sides of the ball. Brent Venables will have his team ready. The Golden Flashes are an awful football program, and it’s no secret. Oklahoma has the talent to blow the doors off in this game. Kent State has struggled to score points at all in these games so they will be lucky to put something on the board here. Kent State isn't going to score much on this defense and this is a game that Oklahoma should be able to run away with so long as they can make a statement on both sides of the ball.
 
James Madison -20 -120 over Georgia St:
The Dukes (3-1 1-0) return to Sun Belt action looking to win their second Sun Belt conference game of the season. Last week, Wayne Knight (19-151 7.9 1 TD) and Jordan Fuller (16-137 8.6 1 TD) each had 100 yard rushing performances as James Madison slaughtered Georgia Southern 35-10 at Bridgeforth Stadium. Alonza Barnett (11/22 148 1 TD) was efficient throwing a 17 yard TD pass to Lacota Dippre (2-42 1 TD) to give James Madison its biggest lead after halftime 28-3. Knight opened the scoring with a 40 yard TD run and Fuller dashed for 26 yards to cap the scoring for the Dukes. Curtis Harris also used an 88 yard kickoff return after a Georgia Southern field goal to extend JMU's lead to 21-3 in the first half. The Dukes outgained the Eagles 479-192 and recorded 29 first downs to just 10 for Georgia Southern. There were no turnovers in the game but JMU held the time of possession battle holding the ball for 36 minutes. JC French IV (14/24 165 1 TD) had his only TD thrown to Taylor Bradshaw (no relation to Terry) of 12 yards that capped the overall scoring. The James Madison defense held Georgia Southern to just 27 yards rushing and despite not losing any fumbles, the Eagles committed 5 overall. French was sacked 8 times including 4 by LB Trent Hendrick. Meanwhile, Memphis ran off the final 24 points of the game including 21 in the second half as the Tigers defeated Georgia St 38-16. Brendon Lewis (16/20 196) played a turnover free game, but it was the Tigers rushing offense that got a necessary second half boost. Sutton Smith (14-74 5.3 1 TD) opened the scoring with a 16 yard TD run, Makari Bradford (12-42 3.5 2 TD) added scoring runs of one and 7 yards, and Brendon Lewis (9-68 7.6 1 TD) also scored from 5 yards out. The Tigers slightly outgained the Panthers 401-389. Martin Dean tackled TJ Finley (21/29 201 1 INT) in the end zone for a safety, and Demarco Ward returned his INT 31 yards to paydirt. Cameran Brown (8/12 139 1 TD) found Javon Robinson (5-78 1 TD) on a 44 yard TD pass to give Georgia St the lead early, but that's all they could really muster outside of Brown (3-25 8.3 1 TD) taking it in himself for 22 yards off a misdirected snap.

Barnett III (57/94 593 4 TD 1 INT) has been highly efficient for a team that uses the pass as a secondary choice. Knight (48-341 7.1 3 TD) has been the featured back in the backfield used for the Dukes grounding and pounding success. Fuller has been a viable second option (23-168 7.3 1 TD) and the Dukes will look to solidify their advantage in the running game of another Sun Belt Conference tilt. JMU is 10th in the country in the rushing game averaging about 250 yards overall. They average about 410 yards overall despite a middle of the road passing game where they produce about 161 yards through the air scoring 32 ppg. Landon Ellis (10-12 TD) is a one man show in the receiving core thus far. The start on defense has been slow on defense for Georgia St. They yield a bulky 48 points per game through 4 games and have given up 504 total yards on average, 3rd worst in the country. Josiah Robinson has a team leading 29 tackles, but as a team have only 5 sacks thus far and only 2 INT tied in the nation for fewest.

Finley (54/82 527 3 TD 3 INT) seems to have fallen out of favor with Georgia St and their head coach Delll McGee. Since, Brown (35/51 386 5 TD) seems to be the overall more efficient selection under center. The Panthers average an about middle of the road in yards with 348 per game. They average about 21 ppg and start the games off competitively but their achilles' heel seems to be competitive level in the second half. Rashad Amos (31-165 5.3 1 TD) has only one of two rushing TD for the Panthers. They seem to be more stacked in the receiving core led by Ted Hurst (25-346 2 TD) and Robinson (15-167 2 TD). A glaring perspective of why Georgia St can't seem to come back from early deficits is that their opponents play well up to their second half defense. James Madison gives up only 209 total yards per game in addition to just 15 points on average. Trent Hendrick leads the Dukes in tackles with 31, and has 4 of his team leading 14 sacks. They are not the type of team that will play up tempo and look for the home run to blow you out, but are pertained to more average tempo who will look for the one big play to complement time consuming drives.

James Madison has been the superior team this season, as they have lost only once, and are a perfect 4-0 against the spread. On the flip side, Georgia State has won only once this season, they have failed to cover the spread in all of their four games played, and have the worst defense in the nation.Barnett isn’t lighting up the stat sheet, but he’s been efficient. Completing 60.6% of his throws with 4 touchdowns and just 1 pick, he’s doing exactly what this run-first offense needs. His longest pass this season is 36 yards, so he’s not a deep-ball guy, but he keeps drives moving and doesn’t take big risks. The sack numbers (five already) are something to watch, but overall, he’s managing games well.
 
23) BYU -20 -115 over West Virginia:
The unbeaten Nationally ranked Cougars (4-0 1-0) get to play their second game as newly represented out of the BIg 12. Last week, they were able to escape with a tough victory 24-21 over Colorado in Boulder. Cody Hagen scored on his only carry, a 32 yard TD run early in the 4th quarter that turned out to be the game winner. Bear Bachmeier (19/27 179 2 TD) played well completing most of his passes medium to short route. The Cougars came back from a 14-0 first quarter lead falling victim to a 3 yard scoring run by Kaidon Salter (17-49 2.9 1 TD) and a 5 yard scoring run by Dre'lon Miller (8-52 6.5 1 TD). Salter (11/16 119 1 TD 1 INT) was just barely mediocre and BYU despite trailing 14-10 at halftime came back to avoid the upset. Bachemier connected on 2 TD passes both to Chase Roberts (5-50 2 TD) both from 5 yards out to give BYU a 17-14 second half lead that stood up. Elsewhere, Devon Dampier (11-33 3.0 1 TD) ran for a first half score of 7 yards, and then threw 3 more as Utah led 28-0 at halftime en route to a 48-14 whitewashing of West Virginia. Dampier (21/26 237 4 TD 1 INT) found JJ Buchanan (3-32 1 TD) on a 7 yard scoring pass followed by a second TD connection with Dampier to Ryan Davis of 32 yards (7-107 1 TD). Dampier ended the dominating first half by hooking up with Dalieon Bentley (5-59 1 TD) on a 2 yard scoring toss. Wayshawn Parker (9-66 7.3) led Utah in rushing. The combination of Khalil Williams (3/6 63 1 TD) and Jaylen Henderson (3/7 22) led to be almost non-existent in the passing game. Wilkins connected with Cam Vaughn (3-62 1 TD) on a 39 yard TD connection, while Diore Hubbard (10-61 6.1 1 TD) scored on a one yard run for the Mountaineers. Utah dominated West Virginia by outgaining them 532-346, produced 33 first downs, and held the ball for 35 minutes.

Bachmeier (61/90 657 6 TD) has been super efficient leading to one of many factors as to why BYU has returned to the top 25 even as a member oft the now Big 12. Roberts (16-234 3 TD) and TE Carsen Ryan (12-192 2 TD) have pairs of reliable hands and can scurry down the fir=eld for dependable yards after catch. However, even more impressive is the much appreciated running game as LJ Martin (55-400 7.3 1 TD) has gotten the bulk of the carries and shows tremendous balance in the open field. In fact, Bachemeier (37-163 4.4 4 TD) is extremely dangerous calling his own number leading BYU with 4 rushing TD. BYU is averaging 39 points per game and gains about 437 total yards including the 9th rated running game at 252 on the ground. They are much more of a run first pass second squad, and even Bachemeier can throw the ball accurately despite not used as much as the run. The Mounties are plenty vulnerable in the conference and overall, giving up 27 points per game including 45 over their last 2 conference losses. It didn't help that no starters returned on defense in the offseason, and depleted as of late, Fred Perry has just 22 tackles this season. Chase Wilson does have 4 of his team's 14 sacks, but Darian Lewis is intimidating in the secondary with 3 of his team's 6 INTS. This is a crucial time for UVA because the losses piling up early could lead to an overall when it comes to qualifying for a bowl position.

Marichol (66/98 673 2 TD 2 INT) has proved to be mixed in the crunching time because he does have success moving the ball but either falls short on 4th down conversions or his team can't seal the deal when needed. His Mountaineers do average 397 total yards and 23 points, but given its recent struggles it is going to be tough for Rich Rodriguez to have a solution and put it all together for consistency purposes. They are top 25 in rushing, but their aerial attack has since failed to produce. Henderson (29-146 5.0 1 TD) leads the backfield that has balance. Tye Edwards (25-141 5.6 3 TD) and Jahiem White (24-133 5.5 3 TD) are productive, but the running game needs to be consistent as the Mounties can't look vulnerable to fall behind early. BYU is 7th in the country in total defense, allowing just 227 on average in total yards including 8th against the run and 14th against the pass. They give up just 9 points per game but must correct the errors from last week that nearly got them removed from the ranks of the unbeaten. Jack Kelly has just 19 tackles leading the team, with Kellys 5 sacks best in the country of his team's 11. Evan Johnson has 3 of his team's 6 INT's.

Yes this may seem to be a lot to lay on the road for the Cougars, but questions on both side of the ball for WVU may not seem for this to be much of a test for BYU. Execution is a key for both of these teams, but Rodriguez must promote his on again off again defense to make plays if BYU goes on the brink again of potential defeat. Outside of a few too many penalties against East Carolina, flags aren't a problem, and there's been just one turnover in the first four games. They're not making the types of mistakes West Virginia can capitalize on.West Virginia has a hard time keeping teams out of the backfield, and BYU will do its part by cranking up the plays and getting to the ground game before it gets going..

Best of luck to all in week 6
YTD 7-4 .636 2.40
 
