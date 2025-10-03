JIMMY THE GREEK SAYS

(5) Oklahoma -45 -120 over Kent St:

After last week's lone TD top 20 challenge against Auburn last week at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium kept the Sooners unbeaten, this week involves a matchup against one of the weaker foes in the FBS. Last week, Oklahoma (4-0 1-0) held on in a back and forth battle thanks to a 9 yard TD run by John Mateer (10-29 2.9 1 TD) that kept the Sooners national championship hopes alive edging Auburn 24-17. Mateer (24/36 271 1 TD) also had a nice game under center finding Isaiah Satenga III (9-127 1 TD) on a 24 yard TD connection that gave the Sooners a 10-3 lead midway through the first half. Auburn's run defense held Oklahoma to just 29 yards rushing and tied the game at 10 into the break thanks to a Jackson Arnold (21/32 220 1 TD) 2 yard pass to Cam Coleman (3-88 1 TD). The Tigers took the lead at 17-16 midway through the 4th quarter thanks to a Malcolm Simmons 4 yard TD run, his only carry of the contest. Mateer lost 2 fumbles for the Sooners and committed both turnovers. Arnold though was sacked 10 times and couldn't bring Auburn even in the closing minutes. Meanwhile after a bye, Kent St, also a 45 point road dog to Florida State, was crushed by the Seminoles 66-10 a couple of weeks ago at Bobby Bowden Field.



We split our last two 45 point home favorite outcomes the last few weeks despite Missouri not quite getting there last week against Massachusetts, but we will try our luck again tomorrow with the battle of extremes taking place once again on enemy property outside the SEC. Mateer (95/141 1215 6 TD 3 INT) is off to a nice start but has a tendency to be a victim of drops from his receiving core and chooses to take chances in tightly contested games. However, this is a good opportunity to test his skills set as well as reignite a passing offense that is the primary focus of Oklahoma's bread and butter. Jaren Kanak (18-307) is a bulky 6'3" 240 TE that leads the Sooners in receiving despite not yet finding the end zone. Satenga III (22-284 1 TD) has made his mark over the last few games and is primed to have another bust out performance. Deion Burks (23-265 2 TD) is a viable second option and also making an impact is Keontez Lewis (17-210 2 TD) who gives Mateer numerous targets.The achille's heel on this Oklahoma squad is their running game but Mateer (42-190 4.5 5 TD) seems to call his own number quickly in planned drawn situations or in short yardage scrimmage calls. Tory Blaylock (42-181 4.3 3 TD) is the main workhorse in the backfield but despite Oklahoma only averaging 126 ground yards per game thus far, if the game is not close in the second half, perhaps the Sooners can utilize their ailing source more often to wear out any glaring kinks. Oklahoma is averaging about 32 points per contest and on average 428 total yards per game. Kent bolsters the 6th worst ranked defense in the country yielding 44 points overall on average and 546 net yards per contest. Jaire Rawlison has just 17 tackles to lead the Golden Flashes, the team has just 4 INT overall as well as just 4 sacks. Mark Carney is in just his first season but needs to be more proactive with his team if Oklahoma is going to refer back to its' dominant ways competing for an SEC as well as national title.



With the exception of an early week in their otherwise continual dismal season, Kent St (1-3 0-1) has shown more aggressiveness in comparison to last season where they went winless. However, for the majority of their matchups this season, 18 points per game and 291 yards isn't going to cut it against National power foes. Dru Deshields (44/75 642 5 TD 1 INT) is off to a promising start, but is not familiar with going toe to toe with a high octane team like Oklahoma who lives for dominant games against less formidable opponents. Kent has the 6th worst offense on the ground averaging just 90 total yards and Gavin Garcia (59-175 3.0) has not found the endzone thus far. Cade Wolford (9-238 4 TD) is a one man wrecking crew downfield, with the only other triple digit receiver being Da'Shawn Martin (6-117 1 TD). Oklahoma's defense is ranked 2nd in the country giving up just an average of 9 points per contest including the 3rd most efficient pass defense allowing only 119 yards through the air and only an average of 89 rushing yards overall. Kip Lewis leads the Sooners with 23 tackles while Jayden Jackson has a team leading 4 of their 17 sacks. They have not yet recorded an interception as of yet but you kow that will likely change over the next few weeks.



Don't expect Oklahoma to look ahead even with the Red River Rivalry up next this coming weekend after. This is basically a tune up for this team who has a decisive edge on both sides of the ball. Brent Venables will have his team ready. The Golden Flashes are an awful football program, and it’s no secret. Oklahoma has the talent to blow the doors off in this game. Kent State has struggled to score points at all in these games so they will be lucky to put something on the board here. Kent State isn't going to score much on this defense and this is a game that Oklahoma should be able to run away with so long as they can make a statement on both sides of the ball.