Jobless claims show surprise increase to highest level in a month

Initial jobless claims totaled 412,000 last week, an increase of 37,000 from the previous week and higher than the 360,000 estimate.A separate manufacturing report by the Philadelphia Fed was higher than expected, with inflation-related indexes at their highest levels in 40 years.