MonkeyF0cker
EOG Dedicated
Initial jobless claims totaled 412,000 last week, an increase of 37,000 from the previous week and higher than the 360,000 estimate.
A separate manufacturing report by the Philadelphia Fed was higher than expected, with inflation-related indexes at their highest levels in 40 years.
A separate manufacturing report by the Philadelphia Fed was higher than expected, with inflation-related indexes at their highest levels in 40 years.
Jobless claims show surprise increase to highest level in a month
Initial jobless claims totaled 412,000 last week, an increase of 37,000 from the previous week and higher than the 360,000 estimate.
www.cnbc.com