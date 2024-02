Have not listened yet.



I remember Billy's interview on 60 Minutes.



Lara Logan conducted the interview.



She was clueless on the topic and worse yet, she failed to listen to her subject.



Walters had a memorable quote when saying, "In this life, you're either a hustler or you're getting hustled."



Logan flunked the test by not asking the obvious follow-up question: "Which one are you, Billy?"



Tsk tsk.