John Kelly.........let's do a radio show every Friday through Monday

MrTop was right.



Just now seeing Joe's idea.



FACTS was always entertaining during his appearances on Las Vegas radio.



And Joe's son is an outstanding talent focused on fantasy sports.



Currently in Tampa before I head to Bradenton this weekend to follow the opening weekend of WNBA action.



Betting Lives Matter.



Lost money today at Derby Lane.



I studied the Form for several hours Sunday night looking for winners at Parx and Delaware Park.



I arrived at the track early Monday morning only to learn Parx and Delaware canceled their Monday cards due to excessive heat.



Ugh.



I then lost money at Finger Lakes and Indiana Grand.



Whoops!



I'll try again tomorrow at Derby Lane in St. Petersburg.



No more greyhound racing in Florida (Amendment 13) after the year is out.



It will be the end of an era.



I had to make one last trip to historic Derby Lane before they closed their doors forever.



Note: Derby Lane poker rooms will still operate in 2021 and beyond.



About Joe's idea: It's a great time to try something new.



I agree with Railbird about the cachet of Las Vegas radio helping launch a podcast idea.



It costs peanuts to buy an hour of radio time in Las Vegas.



And Joe owns a peanut farm.



Expect a phone call later today, Joe.