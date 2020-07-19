John Kelly.........let's do a radio show every Friday through Monday

Viejo Dinosaur

Viejo Dinosaur

EOG Master
#7
#7
THE FACTSMAN said:
find a time slot............get me the prices.

my thinking is friday nights covering the weekend of games


and possibly monday as a weekend recap

if the time and price makes sense i'll do it AND PAY FOR IT

have your people call my people

guests we can get easier then a white whore
at a nba game.

lets move on this

FACTSMAN
An offer you can’t refuse....
 
T

THE FACTSMAN

EOG Addicted
#8
#8
pete mcmeat said:
hey facts.....is your approach to mlb going to be the same as in the past......if not, do you have a plan in place or going to formulate one on the fly
pete i suggest watching the 1st week to see how the managers utilize there pitchers

and how they adjust the totals.

i think laying 1.5 with the better road team
will be better then laying it with the home team based on the extra innings rule

some notes i made without fans
that usually jack up a pitcher when he has 2 strikes on the batter hurts the unders

overs should win more then the unders when you find that perfect storm

i think there's money to be made
but you got to take baby steps until we see a pattern

then drop the hammer
 
B

boston massacre

EOG Dedicated
#9
#9
Friday Nights Always Best Time For Sports Shows/ Contests During Football Season.

Stardust Invitational Filled The Sports Book on Friday Nights During Football Season.
 
THE FACTSMAN

EOG Addicted
#10
#10
me and my son now run

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFuN7X9t8S8ZMwCB6FU4zmA

ok he does..............i just dont have the time

he handles the sports end
very respected dfs guys do there thing.

we can do it on that platform

that sight gets serious hits

or johnny we can work of my channel on you tube
whatever you want.................i can make it happen

check our site out see if you guys like it

https://runpuresports.com/ runpurebets is the sports division
 
EOG Dedicated
#13
#13
Benches will have at least three additional bats for layer inning PH situations
 
EOG Master
#24
#24
Going to keep bumping this until John gives us a response.

In today's world doing a radio show is a waste.

Podcasts, and the way to put this on multiple different platforms, will get more listeners at a much much lower cost.

I know factsman doesn't give a shit about costs.

When baseball returns just one of his "factsman boxes" in the mlb will pay for show for months.

Maybe John is working a side deal to work on the VSIN crew.

Fact: John Kelly needs to host a gambling show.

Fact: Factsman needs to be a guest on a gambling show to share stories.

Make this happen!

There is money in the market!!!!
 
The opening odds start here
#25
#25
No factsman podcast or hosted sports show is without plenty of laughs, true stories, hardcore knowledge, and information along with valued co-cappers as hosts in the industry. I hope JK could work something out over the next week or two now that by then baseball will be officially underway with the NBA around the corner, although that the latter to Joe holds no significance.

Perhaps some Jeremy soccer picks too?
 
EOG Dedicated
#26
#26
I would be surprised if JK does anything that he doesn't fully control on his own.

Getting paid to do someone else's show probably isn't appealing to someone his age and experience now.

Just think when you get to JK's point of his career they are more likely to invest money and time on themselves and their projects.
 
THE FACTSMAN

EOG Addicted
#28
#28
Feel very disrespected by j/k......FOR NOT EVEN REPLYING.

Royken.........it would be john show not mine
i dont run my sons shows not looking to run this one.

I thought it would be fun and was open to johns ideas

now

He could take in the ass with a meathook for all i care.
 
Born Gambler
Staff member
#35
#35
MrTop was right.

Just now seeing Joe's idea.

FACTS was always entertaining during his appearances on Las Vegas radio.

And Joe's son is an outstanding talent focused on fantasy sports.

Currently in Tampa before I head to Bradenton this weekend to follow the opening weekend of WNBA action.

Betting Lives Matter.

Lost money today at Derby Lane.

I studied the Form for several hours Sunday night looking for winners at Parx and Delaware Park.

I arrived at the track early Monday morning only to learn Parx and Delaware canceled their Monday cards due to excessive heat.

Ugh.

I then lost money at Finger Lakes and Indiana Grand.

Whoops!

I'll try again tomorrow at Derby Lane in St. Petersburg.

No more greyhound racing in Florida (Amendment 13) after the year is out.

It will be the end of an era.

I had to make one last trip to historic Derby Lane before they closed their doors forever.

Note: Derby Lane poker rooms will still operate in 2021 and beyond.

About Joe's idea: It's a great time to try something new.

I agree with Railbird about the cachet of Las Vegas radio helping launch a podcast idea.

It costs peanuts to buy an hour of radio time in Las Vegas.

And Joe owns a peanut farm.

Expect a phone call later today, Joe.
 
