Josh Dobbs needs to be in the MVP discussion

Heim said: Speaking of backups, Jake Browning can start somewhere.

He's looked good in Burrow's absence no doubt, and unlike the other career backups who are what they are, Browning is just now getting his shot, he's been on the Bengals practice squad for a couple of years, he threw his first career pass this year, so we don't know what his ceiling is, I can see a team taking a chance on him next year if he plays well to finish the season, unlike the other career backups Browning doens't have a track record of mediocrity, he very well could be a starting QB for another team next year, considering how many bad QB's there are, I would expect some team to take a chance on him