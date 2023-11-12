Josh Dobbs needs to be in the MVP discussion

Arizona wants the # 1 draft pick.I think whoever made the late decision to trade Dobbs won't have a job in Arizona next season. Sounds as if there was a ton of chaos going on with that.
A healthy and effective Murray would be a big solution. He looked good in the end.I mean it just sounds like chaos out in Arizona. Nobody on the same page.
Caleb Williams isn't who we thought he was. He's trash. #1, #5 I don't think it matters this draft.
Arizona needs a lot. I'm more interested in who really is calling the shots down there.
But you're missing my point. Has he really regressed? He really hasn't even if you look at the trend no matter which class he is performing in, pro or college. From the start of the season it's difficult to highly be accountable considering his team's lack of defense cost him any near shit in the future to potentially be a national championship member.I'm just looking towards the future in the NFL. I'm not drafting that dude if I had a lottery pick. He scares me in the pocket at the next level. I'd draft Marvin Harrison Jr. before him. Dude is fast, big, strong and will be able to get separation at the next level easy. Future stud.
Also USC doesn't have the best of history producing NFL QB's. Whack ass offensive geared system.
Minn is undefeated since Justin Jefferson got hurt.
And Arizona seemed to think he was worth the difference between a 6th rd pick and a 7th rd pick (the equivalent of a bag of unsalted peanuts).Some of the greatest scrambles I have ever seen.
They said he couldn't throw
18/22 in the first half
The NFL's new Tom Brady but with deadly running abilities
Maybe they thought Tune was better than he showed. Absolutely dreadful performance a week ago, 58 yards on 48 offensive plays. You can't play regular season NFL games with guys like Tune or Devito. Makes a joke out of the league.
I like him for sure. I like the Arizona coach as well though.vikings the best coached team in nfl.
Uh this one seems pretty simple. He's a free agent at the end of the year.The question is, what do you do with Cousins if Dobbs is a better fit?
Flores was a great signing to fix their D.vikings the best coached team in nfl.
more like the 7 new starters they picked up, credit the muslim gm more than floresFlores was a great signing to fix their D.
Although it helps to have a good memory it doesn't always correlate to a high IQ and vice versa.Dobbs is a rocket scientist, he works for NASA in the off-season. One smart guy but didn't know his teammates names the first week.
kane with the cruel truth. lol. Lucky for dobbs his play earlier will likely get him backup jobs for another 2-3 yrs.I guess the Josh Dobbs MVP discussion is over, LOL at the thought this guy was a starting QB in the NFL, career backup starts a few games and plays well, and right away guys are making him Tom Brady, well the clock struck midnight for Cinderella, and he quickly reverted back to playing like the career backup he's always been
I agree, give him $40 million/yr NOW, lock him up!Tommy Devito needs to be in the MVP discussion! The kid's looked pretty good the past few games, I think the Giants found their franchise QB
He's looked good in Burrow's absence no doubt, and unlike the other career backups who are what they are, Browning is just now getting his shot, he's been on the Bengals practice squad for a couple of years, he threw his first career pass this year, so we don't know what his ceiling is, I can see a team taking a chance on him next year if he plays well to finish the season, unlike the other career backups Browning doens't have a track record of mediocrity, he very well could be a starting QB for another team next year, considering how many bad QB's there are, I would expect some team to take a chance on himSpeaking of backups, Jake Browning can start somewhere.