Josh Dobbs needs to be in the MVP discussion

Some of the greatest scrambles I have ever seen.

They said he couldn't throw

18/22 in the first half

The NFL's new Tom Brady but with deadly running abilities
 
I think whoever made the late decision to trade Dobbs won't have a job in Arizona next season. Sounds as if there was a ton of chaos going on with that.
 
But I guess he probably wouldn't have stuck around in Arizona anyways. Not behind Murray.

He pretty much confirmed he's a starter in this league next year.
 
Valuist said:
Arizona wants the # 1 draft pick.
Then why play Murray? It makes no sense, they're going nowhere, keep Murray on the bench, play Clayton Tune, lose all your games and get the high pick, I'm not a Murray fan, but the guy is competent enough to win you a few games
 
The Dolphins were in a similar situation a few years ago, they were dreadful and the talk was they would tank for the first pick, but instead of going with whatever garbage QB they had on their roster and winning two games, they instead opted to sign Ryan Fitzpatrick, the guy isn't great, but he was good enough to win enough games so that they picked 5th instead of first, they ended up with Tua, and right now that doesn't look bad, but they could have had Burrow had they not signed Fitz
 
I mean it just sounds like chaos out in Arizona. Nobody on the same page.

Caleb Williams isn't who we thought he was. He's trash. #1, #5 I don't think it matters this draft.

Arizona needs a lot. I'm more interested in who really is calling the shots down there.
 
IWishIWasAPro said:
I mean it just sounds like chaos out in Arizona. Nobody on the same page.

Caleb Williams isn't who we thought he was. He's trash. #1, #5 I don't think it matters this draft.

Arizona needs a lot. I'm more interested in who really is calling the shots down there.
A healthy and effective Murray would be a big solution. He looked good in the end.
 
He looked pretty good in his first game back but that running shit will only get him hurt again. Not much you can do with that contract of his. Your stuck with him.

Stroud really has impressed. He's really putting on a show. Goofy Watson has Cleveland 6-3 so nobody can knock them. Dobbs lighting it up. Pittsburgh 6-3 with a QB who doesnt pass. Some interesting times.

I can't figure this shit out. I do know I would stay so far away from Caleb Williams though. His regression changes the Bears plans to me. Drafting o line for sure.
 
How do you blame a defensing Heisman champion who has thrown for 3250 yards 10 games in with 29 TD and 4 INT? We knew USC's d was garbage, even when they were playing cupcakes and the PAC 12 nobodies. Once the halfway decent starting facing them, the exposed defense shed the results.
 
I'm just looking towards the future in the NFL. I'm not drafting that dude if I had a lottery pick. He scares me in the pocket at the next level. I'd draft Marvin Harrison Jr. before him. Dude is fast, big, strong and will be able to get separation at the next level easy. Future stud.

Also USC doesn't have the best of history producing NFL QB's. Whack ass offensive geared system.
 
I would actually draft Harrison Jr. #1. He has has his fathers pedigree.

Instantly changes an entire offense and franchise. I'm going to get my hands on every rookie card. Everything on that dude. I'm no dick sucker but he's going to be the real deal. Ohio State has a decent history of cranking them out.
 
IWishIWasAPro said:
I'm just looking towards the future in the NFL. I'm not drafting that dude if I had a lottery pick. He scares me in the pocket at the next level. I'd draft Marvin Harrison Jr. before him. Dude is fast, big, strong and will be able to get separation at the next level easy. Future stud.

Also USC doesn't have the best of history producing NFL QB's. Whack ass offensive geared system.
But you're missing my point. Has he really regressed? He really hasn't even if you look at the trend no matter which class he is performing in, pro or college. From the start of the season it's difficult to highly be accountable considering his team's lack of defense cost him any near shit in the future to potentially be a national championship member.
 
FairWarning said:
Minn is undefeated since Justin Jefferson got hurt.
True, although their defense has really improved. Last year one of the worst defenses in the NFL, even with the 13 wins. Under 20 points allowed in 5 of last 7. Only one team has gained over 350 yards in those 7 games and 4 held under 300. Next week? Denver, a team who was on a historically bad pace defensively their first 5 games but also has improved significantly in the last 3. Squares will be on the over, sharps on the under.
 
Sleepy said:
Some of the greatest scrambles I have ever seen.

They said he couldn't throw

18/22 in the first half

The NFL's new Tom Brady but with deadly running abilities
And Arizona seemed to think he was worth the difference between a 6th rd pick and a 7th rd pick (the equivalent of a bag of unsalted peanuts).
 
kane said:
Then why play Murray? It makes no sense, they're going nowhere, keep Murray on the bench, play Clayton Tune, lose all your games and get the high pick, I'm not a Murray fan, but the guy is competent enough to win you a few games
Hopefully 3 more lol.
 
kane said:
Then why play Murray? It makes no sense, they're going nowhere, keep Murray on the bench, play Clayton Tune, lose all your games and get the high pick, I'm not a Murray fan, but the guy is competent enough to win you a few games
Maybe they thought Tune was better than he showed. Absolutely dreadful performance a week ago, 58 yards on 48 offensive plays. You can't play regular season NFL games with guys like Tune or Devito. Makes a joke out of the league.
 
Vikings quarterback Joshua Dobbs suffers from alopecia areata.

That's an autoimmune disease causing hair loss.

I must have a mild form of the disease.

1699989249884.png
 
Dobbs once said he plays for Team Jesus.

BIRDIE just raised his power rating a full three points.
 
Dobbs wasn't very good in Arizona although worth a lot more than they got in the trade. Dobbs isn't close to having the same talent as Cousins. Look at Dobbs starts with Tenn in 2022 and Arizona 2023.
 
Dobbs is a rocket scientist, he works for NASA in the off-season. One smart guy but didn't know his teammates names the first week. 🤷
 
I guess the Josh Dobbs MVP discussion is over, LOL at the thought this guy was a starting QB in the NFL, career backup starts a few games and plays well, and right away guys are making him Tom Brady, well the clock struck midnight for Cinderella, and he quickly reverted back to playing like the career backup he's always been
 
kane said:
I guess the Josh Dobbs MVP discussion is over, LOL at the thought this guy was a starting QB in the NFL, career backup starts a few games and plays well, and right away guys are making him Tom Brady, well the clock struck midnight for Cinderella, and he quickly reverted back to playing like the career backup he's always been
kane with the cruel truth. lol. Lucky for dobbs his play earlier will likely get him backup jobs for another 2-3 yrs.
 
Tommy Devito needs to be in the MVP discussion! The kid's looked pretty good the past few games, I think the Giants found their franchise QB
 
BTW, Dobbs lost the starting job to Nick Mullens, another career backup, and no, if Mullens plays well it doesn't mean the Vikings have their new starting QB, he's another career backup who will always be a career backup
 
Heim said:
Speaking of backups, Jake Browning can start somewhere.
He's looked good in Burrow's absence no doubt, and unlike the other career backups who are what they are, Browning is just now getting his shot, he's been on the Bengals practice squad for a couple of years, he threw his first career pass this year, so we don't know what his ceiling is, I can see a team taking a chance on him next year if he plays well to finish the season, unlike the other career backups Browning doens't have a track record of mediocrity, he very well could be a starting QB for another team next year, considering how many bad QB's there are, I would expect some team to take a chance on him
 
