K-balls are an absolute joke!

Final score: Seahawks 21 Cowboys 20



Before he became a starting quarterback, a national celebrity and a tabloid regular, Tony Romo was the holder for field goals.



It was about the only thing in his life that did not change this season.



So with 1 minute 19 seconds left in a first-round playoff game Saturday night, Romo took a knee at the Seattle Seahawks’ 10-yard-line. He was going to catch a snap and put the ball on its nose and watch a winning field goal sail through the uprights. It was supposed to be the easiest part of his job, the easiest part of his night.



The field-goal attempt was from 19 yards, as long as an extra point, practically automatic in the National Football League. The snap was perfect. The kicker started his stride. The Dallas Cowboys’ sideline prepared to erupt.



Romo’s hands got in the way. He dropped the ball, picked it up, tried to run and finally fell 1 yard short of a first down, 2 yards short of a touchdown. He immediately raised his hands to his face. Those butterfingers were responsible for the Cowboys’ 21-20 loss to Seattle and the end of their season.





Source: The New York Times