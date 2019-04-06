Katie Lou Samuelsson

TYVM Morgan William!!!
Ends her career having NEVER been on the court for her team winning a championship.

High School...... Freshman year at Edison she and Karlie walk out last game of Reg Season. 3 years at Mater Dei she lost 8 games.....6 in the 3 post-seaeons

UConn...... Freshman year team goes 40-0 and wins title but she missed the game with a bad foot. Last 3 years losses in Semis.

Coincidence? You make the call
 
Mid-to-late first round for Katie Lou, according to the mock drafts I follow.

Her teammate, Napheesa Collier, is projected to go a few slots higher.
 
Katie Lou will have big problems guarding off the dribble..She is destined to be a role player in the Wnba
 
I'm very surprised Sabrina Ionescu is coming back to Oregon.....surefire top 5 pick.
 
JK be following wnba mock drafts. True advantage player move!! Is there a beaver ball combine or winter league ??
 
I don't follow the ladies overseas but the leagues in Europe and Russia are extremely popular and profitable for the American women.
 
JK - I recently saw this! I know Caitlin Clark will soon be drafted by the Fever but now that she is on the team - NO CHANCE to win anything. A MULTI-YEAR contract? Seriously! She had a kid last season. Now she will be even softer than before!

fever.wnba.com

Fever Sign Katie Lou Samuelson - Indiana Fever

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Fever announced today the team signed forward Katie Lou Samuelson to a multi-year contract. Per team policy, terms of the contract were not disclosed. The No. 4 overall pick in the 2019 WNBA Draft by the Chicago Sky last played in 2022 with the Los Angeles Sparks.
fever.wnba.com fever.wnba.com
 
