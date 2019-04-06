Katie Lou Samuelsson

Ends her career having NEVER been on the court for her team winning a championship.



High School...... Freshman year at Edison she and Karlie walk out last game of Reg Season. 3 years at Mater Dei she lost 8 games.....6 in the 3 post-seaeons



UConn...... Freshman year team goes 40-0 and wins title but she missed the game with a bad foot. Last 3 years losses in Semis.



Coincidence? You make the call