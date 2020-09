Heim said: He crumbled when the expectations were high. Role player in SA or as underdog in TOR he shines. That's where you have to take your hat off to James, expectations huge...with the exception of Dallas series he popped the clutch and changed lanes on everyone.



Didn't look to me KL could carry a team as a Alpha last night. Click to expand...

Hard to put anyone in a box in the bubble. That had to take a toll on some of the players, hangin with the same dudes (some you may not even like) for 70 days. I mean you're basically telling these boys that were use to doing whatever the fuck they want whenever the fuck they want to sit in this bubble and do nothing but play basketball.