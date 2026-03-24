Krack still calls on AlanBoston for college hoop advise...

parlaynow
EOG Junior
- Messages
- 2,402
krack whose on Fox sports Radio every Sunday morning....says he gets college hoops plays from Alan Boston
..Boston did work legendary sports gambler Billy Walters, did give Krack a NCAA Tourney winner with Alabama..
Just thought Alan had stopped his college basketball takes since nil has taken over college athletics..
..Boston did work legendary sports gambler Billy Walters, did give Krack a NCAA Tourney winner with Alabama..
Just thought Alan had stopped his college basketball takes since nil has taken over college athletics..