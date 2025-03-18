Krackman joins wagertalk as a tout

Sportsrmylife

Sportsrmylife

EOG Master
I thought bettors and gamblers that were winners didnt have to sell.

Krackman bets enough and gambles high with a good network to make a living.

He has to have a good network to get down basically any amount he wants

He gets paid for all his media gigs. Has a podcast with Heritage as the sponsor.

His deal with wagertalk must be massive.

250k or more

Zero contest wins for krackman.
 
Heim

Heim

EOG Master
He's the best marketer around. From restaurant reviews to bonus poker. Is he overexposed? Yes.

Nonetheless a interesting listen.

I give him credit, he parlayed forum glory into a lucrative career.

He's a welcome addition there. Most of those guys are small sample addicts.
 
