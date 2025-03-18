Krackman joins wagertalk as a tout

Sportsrmylife
EOG Master
I thought bettors and gamblers that were winners didnt have to sell.
Krackman bets enough and gambles high with a good network to make a living.
He has to have a good network to get down basically any amount he wants
He gets paid for all his media gigs. Has a podcast with Heritage as the sponsor.
His deal with wagertalk must be massive.
250k or more
Zero contest wins for krackman.
Krackman bets enough and gambles high with a good network to make a living.
He has to have a good network to get down basically any amount he wants
He gets paid for all his media gigs. Has a podcast with Heritage as the sponsor.
His deal with wagertalk must be massive.
250k or more
Zero contest wins for krackman.