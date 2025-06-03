Lance McCullers & Gabby Thomas

Unlikely pair however they were both harassed by sports bettors.



A bettor threatened to find McCullers kids and unalive them because he got tired of losing on the Stros.



A bettor, in person, in the stands, followed Gabby Thomas around while she was taking photos, signing autographs harassing her because

he faded her in running events. Moreover, laughing about it on her twitter page intimating he made her lose.



Welcome to the ugly side of legalized sports betting.